Inevitable Reflections: November 1st marks 23 Years Hosting The KUIC Morning Show
It seems like just yesterday…getting up at 2:00am, unable to sleep the Halloween night before, pacing around my dark house as I prepared to drive from Roseville to Vacaville that Monday Morning, November 1st, 1999. I was about to embark on a radio adventure that I never dreamed would unfold the way it has: four broadcast partners, and literally hundreds of technological advancements later, I’m still the unlikely host of KUIC Hometown Mornings. So much has changed since the late 1990’s, including the digitization of radio stations, the advent of social media, and of course the music I’ve been playing (although some tunes I played that first week I was on the air, like Del Amitri’s “Roll To Me,” continue to pop up). Some things haven’t changed: I continue to offer up a daily trivia question in the form of our “What Do You Think?” game, which has had the same premise (and theme music) since that first day I went on the air. There is still the unfounded warning blowing through the wind that “radio is dead,” although KUIC continues to make that statement seem silly with its’ commitment to “hometown” and providing a connection to community that other stations just can’t match. That fact is especially relevant as KUIC marks its 50th year broadcasting in the 95-3 FM position next year (the station officially became “KUIC” when it was sold to KPOP Radio back in 1973). It’s pretty unlikely that a former Social Worker and Musician from Orange County, CA would end up connecting so deeply with the areas KUIC broadcasts to here in NorCal…I’m very grateful, but EXTRA grateful every 1st of November 🙂
Huge crowds of tick-or-treaters flock to East Sacramento on Halloween
SACRAMENTO - East Sacramento might have been visited by a record number of trick-or-treaters Monday night, or at least it seemed that way to locals. In East Sacramento, the crowd started gathering well before sundown, and by 7 p.m., people filled the streets and traffic came to a near standstill. Longtime residents say it's the most trick-or-treaters they've ever seen -- or perhaps after two lackluster covid-era Halloweens, it just seems like it. "It is probably the biggest Halloween we have experienced since we moved here," said Jenny Simmons. "I'm wondering is, you know, covid is tailing off and maybe now people are just ready to get back into it.""The only thing that ever concerns me is the amount of traffic -- running through stop signs as we just saw," said Alina Cervantes. One East Sacramento homeowner tells CBS13 he bought 800 pieces of candy, which last just 90 minutes.
6 Reasons to Make Mare Island Your Next Weekend Trip
Aside from the now-defunct Marine World, the city of Vallejo in Solano County isn’t usually on many San Franciscans’ radar. But there's a reason for that to change. Just a 75-minute drive northeast of SF, the hot-weather city is home to Mare Island, built in 1854 as the West Coast’s first naval base. Named after General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s white horse that swam to the island after surviving a shipwreck, the island’s naval base operated until 1993. Since then, the waterfront has transformed into The Wet Mile, which currently includes a brewery, distillery, winery, art studios, hiking, architectural gems, and of course, plenty of naval history to behold. It’s worth a day trip as it is, but this is just the beginning of large, long-term development for this peninsula that’s bordered by the Napa River. Mare Island’s waterfront will soon be home to more artisanal makers, like coffee roasters and bakers, in addition to continued promenade development like benches and lighting. Bonus: You can take the ferry from SF to visit Mare Island. Here’s everything you can do once you arrive:
DHS dance class leaves gap in cirruculum
The new school year has started and dance students have been left without a class. After Pamela Trokanski, the former dance teacher, retired from teaching, a hole has been left in Davis High’s physical education. Meirav Rosenheim, a junior and experienced dancer, took the class last year to fulfill...
Rick's Hair Cutters leaves a "legacy" behind in Roseville
When Rick Espinosa was 9, he told his mother that he wanted to be a barber when he grew up. Fast forward five-plus decades and Espinosa retired last Friday, after cutting hair for 55-and-a-half years at Rick’s Hair Cutters. “That’s all I ever wanted to do,” Espinosa said....
Roseville Holiday Craft Faire at Sun City jumpstarts the holiday season
Roseville, Calif.- Nothing says the holiday season has arrived quite like a craft fair!. On November 5th, The Needle Arts Club at Sun City presents the Holiday Craft Faire that will include Needle Arts, Creative Arts, Bake Sale and Book Sale. Head over to Timber Creek Lodge in Roseville next...
Pete’s Restaurant and Brewhouse
Pete’s Brewhouse is a casual restaurant and bar with a wide menu and broad selection of beers, cocktails and wines. Have a meal with family or catch the latest game with friends at the bar. For lunch, treat yourself to pasta and a glass of red, or finish. 2210...
Iron Chef Morimoto Is Opening a Mostly Chinese Restaurant Near His Napa Flagship
Japanese celebrity chef Masaharu Morimoto is getting set to open a second restaurant in downtown Napa called Morimoto Asia, which will focus primarily on Chinese cuisine. Chef Morimoto's new restaurant, as the Chronicle reports, is set to open within weeks at 790 Main Street — in the same Napa riverfront complex that is home to Morimoto Napa, the Japanese restaurant he opened in 2010 that is one of six across the globe. Morimoto Asia's Napa iteration will be the third location of the concept — others have opened at Disney World and in Honolulu — but this location will be more focused on Chinese dishes than the previous two, as his team tells the Chronicle.
Hundreds of people gather in Folsom to raise money for homeless people
FOLSOM -- Hundreds of people are gathering in Folsom for a two-mile walk with their dogs to raise money for homeless people.The two-mile walk is put on by the Homeless Assistance Resource Team, a non-profit community-based volunteer organization assisting those experiencing homelessness."The funds for the walk are going be going to transitional housing and emergency shelters for our unhoused citizens in the city of Folsom," said a representative.Organizers say that the goal is to help the unhoused become self-sufficient.
Purple light in Sacramento sky surprises many on Halloween night
SACRAMENTO — An unusual sight in the Sacramento sky had lots of people perplexed — and some even praying for answers. "Audrey, you say a prayer and then Johnny," Natomas resident Eva Hill said to her grandchildren Monday night. Grandma Hill lives in Natomas and got the video on her cell phone of little Johnny, 8, and Audrey, 5, praying about this mysterious purple light."Hey, God. Please help me. Please help us with this light. We don't know what it is," Audrey said in the video"God, thanks for today. Please help give us a sign and please help let us know what...
Vacaville, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Rio Americano High School volleyball team will have a game with Vacaville High School on November 01, 2022, 19:00:00.
Teachers say ‘DJUSD needs to invest in its educators’
More than 200 teachers and district employees gathered outside the Davis Joint Unified School Board meeting on Oct. 20 to protest teacher pay. Chanting “Davis students deserve the best” and holding signs with similar slogans, the DJUSD employees made sure that the school board members understood just who they were fighting for.
What are the places people won’t return to in Sacramento? A Reddit conversation gives some insight
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Is there a place in Sacramento that you won’t return to? That is a question that sparked a conversation that received hundreds of responses on the Sacramento Reddit page. “What is your ‘I’ll never return to’ place in Sacramento?” the post...
What was the purple light in the sky above downtown Sacramento?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Social media lit up on Halloween night when a purple light was directed into the sky above downtown Sacramento, taking many Sacramento residents by surprise. The light is now gone, but there could be more opportunities to see it. The clouds allowed the light, a vertical beam, to be seen for […]
Strikes Unlimited in Rocklin completes asset sale
Rocklin, Calif. – Coldwell Banker Commercial Atlantic is pleased to announce it represented Strikes Unlimited Sports Complex and Family Entertainment Center in the sale of its business assets, including an 8.9-acre parcel with a 64,000 square-foot building at 5681 Lonetree Blvd. in Rocklin, Calif. The entertainment center opportunity was...
Neighbors near Chorley Park in Sacramento say "it's being held hostage" by homeless
SACRAMENTO — Residents in a south Sacramento neighborhood say they are fed up with the homeless population at a community park. They say the homeless are holding the park hostage and families are now afraid to go there.Tom Peterson, a coach for a youth soccer team, holds his practice at William Chorley Park twice a week."I'm constantly having to watch out extra. I feel like I shouldn't have to worry about it," Peterson said.He coaches a boys' soccer team between the ages of nine and ten years old. He says he hasn't had any major issues with the homeless population...
Sacramento County takes over Cherry Island Sports Complex
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Cherry Island Sports Complex, formerly known as the Cherry Island Soccer Complex is now being managed by Sacramento County Regional Parks. Cherry Island Sports Complex, located in Rio Linda, has 16 acres that are dedicated to 10 sports fields along with 26 acres of park-like setting, according to Sacramento […]
Looking to buy a Powerball ticket for the $1 billion drawing? This Sacramento shop has been lucky in California
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Lichine's Liquor & Deli is known as a lucky store in Sacramento. Lottery officials said the Land Park store sold a winning ticket worth $1.6 million earlier this year, but no one came forward to claim the prize. Four years ago, the California Lottery listed the...
Melanie Hunter Leaving KCRA 3 News: Where Is the Sacramento Reporter Going?
Sacramento residents saw changes in the morning lineup at their local news station. Melanie Hunter said she is leaving KCRA 3 News in 2022. The announcement naturally led to some questions. Most want to know why the meteorologist and traffic reporter was absent and if she will return. They especially want to know if she will remain in California. This year has been a big one for Hunter’s personal life, and she is also moving up the career ladder. Fortunately, Melanie Hunter answered most questions about her departure from KCRA 3.
New Roseville location for Green Acres Nursery & Supply
Roseville, Calif. – Green Acres Nursery & Supply is scheduled to open their new Roseville location mid-November at 7300 Galilee Road Roseville California 95678. The move comes after outgrowing the current location on Galleria Boulevard, which opened in 2003 at the site of the old transfer station. Since then, with tremendous support from the Roseville community, the local, family-owned business has grown to seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.
