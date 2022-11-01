Read full article on original website
Related
HBO Max's Green Lantern Series Pivot Probably Spells Doom For An Anticipated DC Movie
What’s good news for HBO Max’s Green Lantern series is likely bad news for an anticipated DC movie.
Popculture
The CW Cancels Comic Book Series Amid Show's Third Season
The CW has canceled the DC comic book series Stargirl amid the show's third season. According to Deadline, the show will be allowed to finish the season, airing new episodes on Thursdays until Dec. 7. The outlet noted that there was an indication the Stargirl team had been made aware of the possibility of cancellation ahead of time so that they could craft an ending that would be satisfactory for fans. Deadline adds that it is believed the cancellation decision was made by Nexstar Media Group, which recently acquired the network.
wegotthiscovered.com
The DC multiverse shrinks yet again as The CW cancels another beloved series
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
IGN
Black Adam Deleted Post Credits Scene Teases Future of This Character; DC Arrowverse Future Up in the Air Following Stargirl Season 4 Cancellation
DC finally got on track to have a cohesive film universe, following the release of Black Adam last month. Featuring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the imposing Teth-Adam, the film garnered good responses from fans and critics alike. While fans enjoyed the action involving Black Adam, there were...
epicstream.com
Margot Robbie Finally Breaks Silence on Lady Gaga Getting Cast as Harley Quinn
Say what you will about the DC Universe but it's quite evident that the "Elseworlds" concept has done wonders for the franchise. Following the unprecedented success of 2019's Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix, Warner Bros. was able to maintain the momentum with Robert Pattinson's The Batman and as it stands, both projects have received their respective follow-up films.
Black Adam Reviews Are Here, And It’s Bad News For Dwayne Johnson In His Live-Action DCEU Debut
Fans have been excited about Black Adam for a long time, but possibly not as long as the movie’s star, Dwayne Johnson. The actor confirmed his casting as the anti-hero in 2014, but his expressed interest in the character dates way back in 2007. The rigorous training began in 2020, and finally, FINALLY the next chapter of DC Movies is upon us. With atom smasher-sized expectations at the box office, Black Adam will show the titular character freed after thousands of years of imprisonment, with the Justice Society called in to try to neutralize him. Critics have screened the movie ahead of its October 21 release, and unfortunately, it looks like they aren't too pleased.
Wonder Man Is Heading To The MCU, And An A+ DC Star Has Been Cast In The Role
The MCU has recruited some major DC talent to play its Wonder Man.
Popculture
Harrison Ford Reportedly Lands Major Marvel Role to Replace Late Actor
Harrison Ford was reportedly chosen to play Thaddeus Ross in the upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts and Captain America: New World Order. The role was originally played by the late Oscar-winner William Hurt in The Incredible Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Hurt died on March 13 at age 71 after a long battle with prostate cancer.
A.V. Club
Green Lantern survived Warner Bros. Discovery cuts, but Guy Gardner and Alan Scott weren't so lucky
Now that there’s a little separation from Warner Bros. Discovery’s great cancel culture summer, The Hollywood Reporter reminds us there was a Green Lantern show in the works. While many probably just assumed that would go out with a whimper, it is, in fact, still happening without some of the key names attached. Greg Berlanti, the architect of the Arrow-verse and seemingly someone WBD would want to stay on good terms with, is still moving forward with the series. However, showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith, who completed “a full season of eight episodes,” is exiting the production, which is currently undergoing a total rework.
thedigitalfix.com
Superman actor Christopher Reeve refused to leave Smallville set
Superman has had many iterations over the years – originating in the classic comics, of course and then there’s been movies and TV shows (both live-action and animated). Following on from the 1990s TV series starring Dean Cain and Teri Hatcher as Lois & Clark, the 2000s saw another take on the material – with a young, teenaged Clark (played by Tom Welling) in Smallville. And the most iconic of all Supermen – Christopher Reeve – had to have a cameo on the show.
AdWeek
Disney+ Reportedly Developing WandaVision Spinoff Series With Paul Bettany
A second WandaVision spinoff series starring Paul Bettany‘s Vision is being developed for Disney+. Called Vision Quest, the possible series will follow Bettany’s Vision as he attempts to reclaim his humanity and memory. Even though the focus is on Vision, Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) could make an appearance.
digitalspy.com
Supernatural's Jared Padalecki talks return for Walker spin-off
Supernatural star Jared Padalecki has been opening up about his involvement with Walker Independence, the spin-off/prequel to Walker, the reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger. In a recent conversation with TVLine, the actor teased he really wants to appear in the show, despite it being set in the 1800s, and we may see him beyond an executive producer role like we saw with Walker.
Henry Cavill says he picked the Superman costume he wore in ‘Black Adam’ and ‘never gave up hope’ about returning to the role
Henry Cavill is finally back as Superman, and he recently explained that he was allowed to pick which suit he wore in Dwayne Johnson's "Black Adam."
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
A.V. Club
Mr. Popular, Henry Cavill, now also starring in Guy Ritchie's next movie
[This article contains spoilers for a recent superhero movie that will remain nameless, because its very presence in the spoiler warning for this article would constitute a spoiler. Alas, the complicated world in which we live!]. Henry Cavill is once again a hot property in Hollywood at the moment, having...
digitalspy.com
Aquaman star joins MCU for new Disney+ series
Aquaman star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II has switched over from DC to Marvel as he's just been announced as the new lead for Wonder Man. Wonder Man is an upcoming MCU Disney+ series that is being developed by Hawkeye producer Andrew Guest and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings director Destin Daniel Cretton.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Reveals His Dog Kal's Super Power
After Henry Cavill's Superman made an exciting cameo in Black Adam, it was revealed that the star is finally returning to the role in more than just a cameo capacity. In honor of Cavill's big return to the DCEU, he participated in a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York. In addition to talking about playing Superman again, he also spoke about his role in the beloved Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and much more. Cavill was also asked about his dog, Kal, who is obviously after Superman AKA Kal-El.
digitalspy.com
Star Trek: Picard season 3 UK release date confirmed by Prime Video
Star Trek: Picard season 3 has announced its UK launch date on Prime Video. Reuniting a number of legends from The Next Generation, these final 10 episodes of the Jean-Luc Picard revival will begin streaming on a weekly basis from February 17, 2023. Meanwhile, Amanda Plummer (Pulp Fiction) has joined...
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl "Frenemies Chapter Ten The Killer" Preview Released
The third season of DC's Stargirl has seen the young JSA take on their biggest challenge yet as they investigate the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler and it's an investigation that has taken some interesting turns — particularly with the discovery that someone has been watching them via cameras hidden all over Blue Valley. But now, a new synopsis for "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer" hints that we may finally get the identity of the killer and it seems like in the process, there's going to be some major developments for everyone involved. And all of this after a major fight this week between the JSA and the Mahkents.
ComicBook
Superman Finally Makes His Presence Felt in Titans Season 4
Titans season four has given us a look at what our team has been up to after saving Gotham City from Scarecrow and the Red Hood last season. We seem the team taking a victory lap back to their home turf, San Francisco, until Nightwing (Brenton Thwaites) reveals that they need to take a detour to Metropolis for a certain clone to meet Superman. We also wind up meeting Lex Luthor and it turns into a supernatural mission that puts the Titans in dire straits. But, the visit to Metropolis finally puts the Man of Steel into the forefront of their universe.
Comments / 0