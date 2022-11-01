The third season of DC's Stargirl has seen the young JSA take on their biggest challenge yet as they investigate the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler and it's an investigation that has taken some interesting turns — particularly with the discovery that someone has been watching them via cameras hidden all over Blue Valley. But now, a new synopsis for "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer" hints that we may finally get the identity of the killer and it seems like in the process, there's going to be some major developments for everyone involved. And all of this after a major fight this week between the JSA and the Mahkents.

