Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Treylon Burks, Allen Lazard affecting Week 9 fantasy rankings

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 9 game: Joe Burrow keeps throwing TDs, Josh Allen tightens up, Marcus Mariota becoming elite?
The 2022 NFL season continues to surge forward, and we now enter the Week 9 slate with a plethora of teams on bye. With fewer games and countless injuries, finding betting value on individual matchups can be difficult. But fear not because the prop market always has fun and potentially lucrative options, as we'll highlight with our favorite BetMGM player props, over/unders, and assorted team prop bets from the Week 9 slate.
Is Gus Edwards playing Monday night? Fantasy injury update for Ravens-Saints Week 9 Monday Night Football
Ravens running back Gus Edwards made his triumphant return to the field two weeks ago after missing last season due to a torn ACL, but a hamstring injury has him "doubtful" for Week 9's Monday night game against New Orleans. We'll continue to update this article with news on Edwards...
How long is Michael Thomas out? Injury timeline, return date, latest news on Saints WR
The Saints were hoping that they would finally have Michael Thomas fully healthy for the first time since he generated an NFL-record 149 catches and 1,725 yards during the 2019 season. However, that was not meant to be. Thomas went down with what was deemed a foot injury in Week...
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls
Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
What channel is Dolphins vs. Bears on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game
The Dolphins and Bears clash in Week 9 with their seasons moving in opposite directions. Miami has won two games in a row to get back on track, while Chicago got blown out by Dallas last Sunday less than a week after demolishing the Patriots in New England. For Miami,...
Dallas Cowboys ‘firmly’ interested in Odell Beckham Jr. signing, latest on injury return
Odell Beckham Jr. is closing in on his NFL return and the Dallas Cowboys are quickly emerging as a potential
FanDuel Picks Week 9: Best NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football tournaments
Even though we have six teams on a bye for Week 9, NFL DFS players still have an abundance of talented players to choose from on the main slate. Our Week 9 FanDuel lineup is centered around a contrarian Seahawks stack that works better for tournaments than cash games and features a couple of dependable RBs and high-volume pass-catchers.
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Mark Andrews, Darren Waller impacting Week 9 start-or-sit decisions
Star tight ends Mark Andrews and Darren Waller are some of the notable names which have popped up on the Week 9 injury report this week. If Andrews or Waller cannot play, it makes for some tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions at a position where there isn't a lot of talent or production, especially in a week with six teams on bye.
Best NFL Bets Week 9: Tom Brady's Buccaneers beat Rams, Bills throttle Jets, Jalen Hurts throws multiple TDs
"The byes are coming, the byes are coming...!" As a six-team bye approaches and injuries mount, millions of NFL fans are coming to grips with their fantasy teams being pretenders, not contenders. But that's OK. Sports betting is legal in the majority of the country, giving us plenty of ways to win outside of fantasy football. So, let's make some bets! It's always a good time to wager on moneylines, spreads, over/unders, and player props.
Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Titans-Chiefs showdown includes Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes & a surprise Captain
One of the highlights of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, the 5-2 Chiefs host the 5-2 Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The winner of this AFC clash will take sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the conference behind Super Bowl favorite Buffalo. Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs are whopping -12.5 favorites over Derrick Henry and the Titans, offering little to no standard betting value. Thus, we will be constructing a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this contest, and winning our money through the all-familiar world of DFS.
Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes
It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
Why Alabama, Cameron Latu retained possession on second-quarter fumble against LSU
LSU thought it had forced a momentum-swinging turnover. Tigers safety Sage Ryan stripped Alabama tight end Cameron Latu of the ball, and appeared to recover it. However, the officials ruled that because Latu touched the ball when he was out of bounds, the ball was ruled dead and could not be recovered by the defense.
Cam Akers' falling out with Rams, explained: Shedding light on RB's absence from team, possible return
It has been a tumultuous season for Rams running back Cam Akers. In his first campaign since tearing his Achilles in 2021, Akers had a falling out with Los Angeles midway through October, and it appeared that he had played his final snap with the Rams, based on reports. Akers hasn't played in any of the team's games since Week 5, missing games against the Panthers and the 49ers.
Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers
"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
Ezekiel Elliott draws Cowboys' scorn after 'leaking' Thanksgiving helmets... that Dallas revealed four months ago
Secrets, secrets are no fun...unless you tell Zeke. Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott appeared to have gotten front office personnel riled up on Wednesday when he "leaked" pictures of Dallas' Thanksgiving Day helmets to fans via his Instagram story. The Cowboys' social media team quickly scolded their longtime running back...
