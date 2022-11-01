ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, Chuba Hubbard, James Conner, more affecting Week 9 RB rankings

By Jovan Alford
ng-sportingnews.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers nicknamed receiver 'Captain Casual'

When the season started Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers talked about his frustrations with the young wide receivers. The Packers only have a select few veterans at the position. Those names include Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Robert Tonyan, and Sammy Watkins. Recently the Packers have been struggling in the passing...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Shannon Sharpe Thinks There's A Clear Choice For NFL MVP

Through the first eight weeks of the 2022 NFL season there have been a number of compelling cases for NFL MVP made by the likes of former MVPs Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson along with rising stars like Jalen Hurts, Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley. But for Shannon Sharpe, the...
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 9 of 2022

We have another week of picks in the books and THERE IS CONTROVERSY! We’ll get to this in a moment. All in all, it was a very solid week across the board for all our pickers. The worst result was 6-9 on the week, the best was 11-4 — with the vast majority of the panel picking 11-4 or 10-5. There was another tiebreaker for first this week, which was settled by “pick IQ,” essentially a metric which evaluates how difficult it was to choose teams, and who made the boldest picks.
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL prop bets for every Week 9 game: Joe Burrow keeps throwing TDs, Josh Allen tightens up, Marcus Mariota becoming elite?

The 2022 NFL season continues to surge forward, and we now enter the Week 9 slate with a plethora of teams on bye. With fewer games and countless injuries, finding betting value on individual matchups can be difficult. But fear not because the prop market always has fun and potentially lucrative options, as we'll highlight with our favorite BetMGM player props, over/unders, and assorted team prop bets from the Week 9 slate.
MINNESOTA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Darren Waller, Allen Lazard impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

With Sunday's kickoff quickly approaching, fantasy football owners are doing their final checks of the Week 9 injury report and making their last start 'em, sit 'em decisions at key positions. This week, Darren Waller and Allen Lazard are some of the notable pass catchers listed as "questionable" who could have a big effect on lineup calls.
ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Chargers vs. Falcons on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game

In an NFL season full of surprises, Atlanta sitting first place in the NFC South almost halfway into the year has to be one of the biggest. Against all odds, the Falcons' 4-4 record has them on top of their division — one game clear of the Buccaneers and Saints. It hasn't always been pretty, but Arthur Smith and his team have been able to grind out some wins with a run-focused offensive scheme. They'll look to stay there as they welcome Justin Herbert and the Chargers to town this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, more RBs affecting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em decisions

As Week 9's initial injury reports begin to roll in, fantasy football owners with ailing running backs like Jonathan Taylor, Cordarrelle Patterson, D'Andre Swift, James Conner, Gus Edwards, and Chuba Hubbard need to remain in the loop on their most recent updates. Knowing their current statuses plays a key role in spotting potential sleepers and navigating your start 'em, sit 'em decisions with the fantasy playoffs looming.
GEORGIA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Best NFL Bets Week 9: Tom Brady's Buccaneers beat Rams, Bills throttle Jets, Jalen Hurts throws multiple TDs

"The byes are coming, the byes are coming...!" As a six-team bye approaches and injuries mount, millions of NFL fans are coming to grips with their fantasy teams being pretenders, not contenders. But that's OK. Sports betting is legal in the majority of the country, giving us plenty of ways to win outside of fantasy football. So, let's make some bets! It's always a good time to wager on moneylines, spreads, over/unders, and player props.
TENNESSEE STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.

Comments / 0

Community Policy