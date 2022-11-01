ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ng-sportingnews.com

What channel is Chargers vs. Falcons on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 9 game

In an NFL season full of surprises, Atlanta sitting first place in the NFC South almost halfway into the year has to be one of the biggest. Against all odds, the Falcons' 4-4 record has them on top of their division — one game clear of the Buccaneers and Saints. It hasn't always been pretty, but Arthur Smith and his team have been able to grind out some wins with a run-focused offensive scheme. They'll look to stay there as they welcome Justin Herbert and the Chargers to town this weekend.
ATLANTA, GA
ng-sportingnews.com

Week 9 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Geno Smith, Caleb Huntley, Garrett Wilson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool

Fantasy football owners are missing players from the Giants, Cowboys, Steelers, Browns, 49ers, and Broncos this week, knocking out no fewer than one starting QB, seven starting RBs, six starting WRs, and four starting TEs. In other words, sleepers and waiver-wire streamers will be at a premium this week. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 9 fantasy lineup decisions.
ng-sportingnews.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift more RBs impacting Week 9 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Heading into Sunday's Week 9 action, fantasy football owners are watching the latest injury updates for several key running backs (Cordarrelle Patterson, James Conner, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris, and Kyren Williams). In a week with six byes, all of those RBs could be involved in start 'em, sit 'em question questions and require more attention than usual.
ng-sportingnews.com

Sunday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 9 Titans-Chiefs showdown includes Derrick Henry, Patrick Mahomes & a surprise Captain

One of the highlights of Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season, the 5-2 Chiefs host the 5-2 Titans at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday Night Football. The winner of this AFC clash will take sole possession of the No. 2 seed in the conference behind Super Bowl favorite Buffalo. Patrick Mahomes and the high-flying Chiefs are whopping -12.5 favorites over Derrick Henry and the Titans, offering little to no standard betting value. Thus, we will be constructing a DraftKings Showdown lineup for this contest, and winning our money through the all-familiar world of DFS.
NASHVILLE, TN
ng-sportingnews.com

Eagles GM Howie Roseman responds 'f— you!' to fan's sign forgiving NFL Draft mistakes

It's not your average general manager who will cuss out their team's fans with a smile on their face. But then, Howie Roseman isn't your average general manager. Nor is Philadelphia your average sports city. Roseman, who has served in some executive capacity for the Eagles since 2000, was seen reacting to a sign ahead of the "Thursday Night Football" game vs. the Texans that claimed he was "forgiven" for past miscues after trading for receiver A.J. Brown.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

College football schedule today: TV channels, start times for every Week 10 top 25 game

A huge weekend of college football will play out in Week 10. At least, it will in the Southeastern Conference. The SEC claims the two biggest games this week, headlined by the undefeated, top-three matchup between No. 1 Tennessee and No. 3 Georgia. The Volunteers will continue their drive for their first undefeated season since 1998 with a road win against the Bulldogs, who have not lost in this rivalry since 2016.
ALABAMA STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Al Michaels' call of Eagles-Texans game delights, confuses 'Thursday Night Football' viewers

"Thursday Night Football" is inching closer and closer to being called the "Al Michaels Experience." Thursday's game between the Eagles and Texans — like many "TNF" matchups before it — didn't provide the most entertaining game. But Amazon's new play-by-play announcer more than made up for it with an almost-carefree approach to calling the game, one that delighted and confused NFL fans in equal measure.
HOUSTON, TX
ng-sportingnews.com

College football rankings: Projected NCAA top 25 teams after Week 10

Week 10 of the college football season will have reverberations throughout the remainder of the 2022 season. No. 1 Georgia demolished No. 2 Tennessee in the latest "Game of the Century," one that severely hurt the Vols' chances of making the SEC championship game and College Football Playoff. Elsewhere, the...
GEORGIA STATE

