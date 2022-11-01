Read full article on original website
WSAZ
Sentencing set for convicted murderer
Fayette County man to be sentenced on First Degree-Murder conviction
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County man convicted of First-Degree Murder in late August will see sentencing on Monday as confirmed by the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County. According to Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney Anthony Ciliberti Jr., Douglas J. Greene, 43 of Robson, will go...
Mother testifies in Rashad Thompson murder trial
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Jurors in a Raleigh County courtroom heard from the mother of a seven-year-old murder victim on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. Testimony opened during the third day of Rashad “Rico” Thompson’s trial for the murder of Tre-Shaun Brown at Lewis Ritchie Apartments on March 18, 2021. Thompson is charged with first-degree murder, child […]
Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back graduate
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office welcomes back one of their officers who graduated from the West Virginia State Police Academy on Friday, November 4, 2022. Deputy Tyler Cutlip was a member of the 190th Basic Class at the Academy. The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s...
WTRF
Silver Alert issued for elderly West Virginia man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office issued a Silver Alert for a missing 68-year-old male from Rand, WV. Mark Coles hasn’t had contact with his family since October 28. They are concerned for Mark due to his health conditions and he needs his medication.
WDTV
Prosecution wraps up case against Beckley man accused of killing 7-year-old boy
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The prosecution is wrapping up its case against Rashad Thompson, a Beckley man on trial for the murder of a 7-year-old boy, Tre-shaun Brown, and the attempted murder of his mother, Felicia Brown. Beckley Police said Thompson and Brown were living together at the Lewis Ritchie...
wchstv.com
Shooting suspect denied lower bond as victim still hospitalized weeks later
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man accused of shooting a woman and her dog was denied a lower bond as the victim in the case is still hospitalized more than a month after she was shot at her home on Charleston's West Side. Gregory Ray, 35, of Charleston appeared...
q95fm.net
West Virginian Man Arrested After Breaking Home-Confinement Agreement
Fugitive child molester arrested in Mingo County
WILLIAMSON, WV (WVNS) — The U.S. Marshals of the Southern District of West Virginia report they have apprehended a fugitive child molester in Mingo County today, November 3, 2022. The Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division (CUFFED) Task Force arrested Justin Eugene Ooten of Delbarton, WV in Williamson, WV. Ooten was wanted out of Georgia […]
Man on house arrest in West Virginia back in jail for going to strangulation victim’s house
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A man on house arrest in Huntington is back in jail after going to the house of a victim in South Charleston where the man was the suspect. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says Gabriel Tackett was on home confinement with GPS monitoring because of a strangulation charge. Deputies say they […]
woay.com
Officer involved shooting in Mercer County
Princeton, WV (WOAY) – Members of the West Virginia State Police Special Response Team exchanged gunfire with a suspect while assisting with the service of a search warrant in Princeton. The rounds struck the Special Response vehicle and penetrated the outer jacket of one of the team members. The...
Mount Olive inmate charged for death threats to West Virginia judge
An inmate at the Mount Olive Correctional Complex, a maximum security prison in West Virginia, has been charged with threatening to kill a state judge and the judge's family.
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for public assistance to find missing Kanawha County man
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for public assistance to locate a missing Kanawha County man. Mark Coles, 68, of Rand has been missing since Oct. 28 , according to a news release from the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office. The news release said family members are concerned...
WDBJ7.com
Patrick County court clerk arrested on drug charge
BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Patrick County Circuit Court Clerk Sherri Hazlewood has been arrested in Bland County on a drug charge. Hazlewood was arrested November 1 for possession of schedule I or II drugs, a class 5 felony. A court date in Bland General District Court scheduled for November...
wchstv.com
West Virginia State Police involved in shootout while searching Princeton residence
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia State Police were met with gunfire Wednesday while searching a Mercer County home. Amir Lumpkins, 24, of Princeton was identified as the gunman, according to a news release by West Virginia State Police. Troopers said they were met with gunfire while searching a...
WSAZ
Suspect identified in arrest after search warrant service ends with shots fired
PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - UPDATE: Police have released the name of the shooting suspect that was arrested Wed. morning. Amir Lumpkins, 24, is being held on $100-thousand dollars cash bail. Police say he opened fire on law enforcement Wed. morning at White Oak Mobile Home Park. A bullet reportedly hit...
2 injured, 1 arrested in I-64E crash in South Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE: (7:07 P.M. Nov. 3, 2022) – The suspect in a crash on I-64 in South Charleston has appeared in court. Authorities say Logan Tighe is accused of driving under the influence and causing bodily injury to another person. According to court records, Tighe was driving in the middle lane of I-64 near the Montrose […]
Driver identified in fatal I-77/I-64 crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a man killed in a crash on I-77/I-64 Tuesday, Nov. 1. West Virginia State Police say the driver, identified as Larry Hailey, 59, of Belle was taking the exit from the interstate at mile-marker 96 when his truck struck the metal divider. The truck then overturned onto […]
WSAZ
Sheriffs’ departments struggling to stay fully staffed
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The need for more workers is being felt in just about every profession, and in West Virginia many sheriffs said they’re struggling to stay fully staffed. In Boone County, Sheriff Chad Barker said a deputy recently resigned, adding a second vacancy to their department. He...
