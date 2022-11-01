Britt Reid on Tuesday was sentenced to three years in prison for his 2021 car crash that left a young girl with brain injuries. Reid was facing a maximum of seven years, with prosecutors pushing for a four-year sentence. His attorneys were hoping for probation. Reid instead was sentenced to three years in prison. The sentence comes after Reid pleaded guilty in September to DWI.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO