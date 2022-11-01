ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job

Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders' Reaction To Takeoff's Death Goes Viral

It was reported on Tuesday that rapper Takeoff was shot after an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28 years old. Shortly after this news went public, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders addressed his team about the death of Takeoff. Sanders wants his players to understand...
thecomeback.com

Lane Kiffin reveals which SEC team should sign Deion Sanders as head coach

Lane Kiffin doesn’t usually give advice to his SEC rivals but the Ole Miss head coach gave some advice to a certain school that’s down on their luck recently. When asked if he had any interest in taking over the Auburn job, Kiffin declined to comment and deflected by proposing that the Tigers look at Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
247Sports

Auburn coaching search: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin suggests Tigers 'should hire' Deion Sanders

The Auburn football head coaching search is on after Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin said the Tigers should at least kick the tires on NFL legend and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. Kiffin said Sanders, who has JSU off to its first 8-0 start in program history, would do wonders for Auburn on the recruiting trail if he landed the gig on The Plains.
ClutchPoints

Deion Sanders will love Ole Miss football HC Lane Kiffin’s latest take

In the span of almost one month, five head coaching spots opened up across Power Five conferences as the patience for coaching veterans all but snapped from the lack of a successful turnaround in their respective programs. Wisconsin shocked the college football world when they fired seven-year coach Paul Chryst one day after a 34-10 loss to Illinois brought Wisconsin down to a 2-3 record, one of the first times the Badgers fell to 2-3 since a shorted Big Ten season in 2020.
