Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Fans pay their respects to 'Takeoff', who was fatally shot outside a bowling alley in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Look: Deion Sanders Was Asked About The Auburn Job
Auburn was the story of the day on Monday in college football. The university announced the firing of Bryan Harsin during the afternoon after the team lost to Arkansas on Saturday. That loss dropped the Tigers' record to 3-5 overall after they finished 6-7 in Harsin's inaugural season last year.
JSU head coach Deion Sanders to prohibit players from leaving hotel after Takeoff shot and killed
Jackson State University head football coach Deion Sanders has told his players they can't leave their hotel in Houston, Texas, this upcoming weekend in the wake of rapper Takeoff's fatal shooting in the city.
Look: Deion Sanders' Reaction To Takeoff's Death Goes Viral
It was reported on Tuesday that rapper Takeoff was shot after an altercation at a bowling alley in Houston. He was 28 years old. Shortly after this news went public, Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders addressed his team about the death of Takeoff. Sanders wants his players to understand...
Deion Sanders won't let Jackson State players leave hotel in Houston following Takeoff's death
Deion Sanders and Jackson State's players will have an added responsibility in Houston over the weekend. The Tigers looks to remain undefeated against Texas Southern in the aftermath of rapper Takeoff's death in Houston at a private event in a bowling alley Tuesday morning. Sanders will not allow any players...
thecomeback.com
Lane Kiffin reveals which SEC team should sign Deion Sanders as head coach
Lane Kiffin doesn’t usually give advice to his SEC rivals but the Ole Miss head coach gave some advice to a certain school that’s down on their luck recently. When asked if he had any interest in taking over the Auburn job, Kiffin declined to comment and deflected by proposing that the Tigers look at Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders.
Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin Explains 'Unusual' Interaction With Aggies Jimbo Fisher
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin spoke with the media on Halloween about the victory over Texas A&M.
247Sports
Auburn coaching search: Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin suggests Tigers 'should hire' Deion Sanders
The Auburn football head coaching search is on after Bryan Harsin's firing Monday, and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin said the Tigers should at least kick the tires on NFL legend and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders. Kiffin said Sanders, who has JSU off to its first 8-0 start in program history, would do wonders for Auburn on the recruiting trail if he landed the gig on The Plains.
Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers
College Gameday took a trip to Jackson, MS to check out Deion Sanders and the HBCU pulled in big numbers for ESPN. The post Deion Sanders, JSU lift College Gameday to big numbers appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deion Sanders will love Ole Miss football HC Lane Kiffin’s latest take
In the span of almost one month, five head coaching spots opened up across Power Five conferences as the patience for coaching veterans all but snapped from the lack of a successful turnaround in their respective programs. Wisconsin shocked the college football world when they fired seven-year coach Paul Chryst one day after a 34-10 loss to Illinois brought Wisconsin down to a 2-3 record, one of the first times the Badgers fell to 2-3 since a shorted Big Ten season in 2020.
Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would ‘Do Great’ As Auburn Coach
The Ole Miss coach believes Jackson State’s coach would be an excellent fit on the Plains.
Locker: Texans should consider benching Davis Mills
Mills being benched needs to be considered, or at least discussed internally. He wasn’t awful tonight and showed some good things, but it’s hard to imagine him winning a ballgame.
