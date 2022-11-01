Lima, OH (WLIO) - We are three days from the election and two democratic candidates for statewide offices come to Lima to talk to supporters about their plans if they get elected. Ohio Attorney General candidate Jeff Crossman and Ohio Treasurer candidate Scott Schertzer stopping by the Allen County Democratic headquarters ahead of a "Get Out the Vote" canvass. Crossman is a current state representative, and he says he worked hard to get former Speaker of the Ohio House Larry Householder out of office when the First Energy scandal broke. Householder allegedly got millions of dollars in bribery money, to get a $1 billion bailout package passed for the energy company. One of his missions, if elected, is to end corruption like that in Columbus and around the state.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO