MMAWeekly.com
Daniel Cormier on Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match: ‘Anderson was the better fighter’
Former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier watched the Jake Paul and Anderson Silva boxing match and gave his takeaways from the fight. Paul defeated Silva by unanimous decision and scored the biggest moment of the fight when he dropped the UFC legend in the final round. Cormier believes we saw a much improved Paul since his previous outing December 2021.
BoxingNews24.com
De La Hoya sides with Crawford, trashes Haymon, blames him for Davis vs. Ryan stalling
By Brian Webber: Oscar De La Hoya blasted Al Haymon of PBC in response to Terence Crawford’s social media rant on Tuesday about his failed talks with Errol Spence Jr. De La Hoya says he’s going to speak a lot of truths about who is holding up the biggest fights from taking place.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez shows off his surgically repaired left hand
By Dan Ambrose: Canelo Alvarez showed off his surgically repaired left hand today on social media after the cast removal. The Mexican star had been fighting with the injury for a long period, and he finally decided to have the problem fixed following his victory over Gennadiy Golovkin last September.
MMA Fighting
Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn, Jake Paul to settle their beef and ‘do what’s right for boxing’ to make Amanda Serrano rematch
Katie Taylor is targeting early 2023 for her first ever fight at Croke Park in Ireland, and she would love to have the biggest fight possible for her homecoming. The undefeated boxing champion knows any opponent would draw a crowd at the massive soccer stadium. But ideally, a rematch against Amanda Serrano is the fight she wants most.
John McCarthy shares his thoughts on a possible Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz boxing match: “Too fast, too big; that’s not a good fight”
John McCarthy has given his thoughts on the possibility of Jake Paul taking on Nate Diaz in his next boxing match. Last weekend, Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva to move to 6-0 in his pro boxing career. He did so after dropping ‘The Spider’ in the last round, ultimately proving many critics wrong who thought he’d be overmatched.
Terry Bradshaw's Wife Has Heartbreaking Admission
Terry Bradshaw's wife, Tammy, has opened up for the first time since her husband's battle with cancer became public knowledge. The couple recently sat down with USA Today for an exclusive interview. Bradshaw, 74, was diagnosed with two different kinds of cancer in less than one year. In November 2021,...
‘America, I’m sorry’: Shaq leaves Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith disgusted over latest stunt
Shaquille O’Neal has never been afraid to put his foot down on his NBA takes. But Shaq decided to do the opposite earlier this week, putting his feet up in his latest appearance on Inside the NBA. In introducing the first set of Shaqtin a Fool entries for the...
Look: Paulina Gretzky's Racy Outfit Going Viral
Last week, Paulina Gretzky made headlines for the outfit she wore to a LIV Golf party in Miami. Now, just a few days later, she's doing so again. The wife of golf star Dustin Johnson took to social media with an outfit that immediately went viral. Check it out. Just...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez doesn’t want Zurdo Ramirez says Oscar De La Hoya
By Dan Ambrose: Oscar De La Hoya says Canelo Alvarez doesn’t want to fight Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez because he’s one of those types of fighters that is avoided by the Mexican star. De La Hoya feels that Canelo’s recent comment about not wanting to fight Mexican...
worldboxingnews.net
Deontay Wilder has next TWO fights lined up, no Anthony Joshua
Deontay Wilder has his next two fights lined up ahead of a massive Pay Per View in Las Vegas next year. As WBN confirmed, Wilder turned down an offer to meet with Anthony Joshua in Abu Dhabi this week as a fight with Andy Ruiz Jr. draws closer. Wilder vs...
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu: I Might Go After Jermall Charlo Later On, Jermell is The Sh!ttier Version!
Undefeated junior middleweight star Tim Tszyu is mulling the possibility of facing both Charlo brothers. Tszyu is on track to face Jermell Charlo, who is the reigning undisputed world champion at junior middleweight with the IBF, WBC, WBA and WBO titles around his waist. Their mandatory fight is scheduled to...
Boxing Scene
Amanda Serrano-Erika Cruz Undisputed Championship Ordered By WBA
Amanda Serrano is now officially within a conversation of fighting to become Puerto Rico’s first-ever undisputed champion. If the reigning unified featherweight titlist gets her way, the next two fights will leave her on the short list of fighters to claim undisputed status at two weights. BoxingScene.com has confirmed...
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Touts the Return of Mike Tyson, Tony Khan and Tyson Comment
AEW issued a press release today to tout the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson. Tyson, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, will return to AEW TV during Friday’s Rampage episode from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Baddest Man on The Planet is scheduled to serve as a special guest commentator on the show.
BoxingNews24.com
Eddie Hearn says Wilder’s team interested in Joshua fight in 2023
By Charles Brun: Eddie Hearn has revealed that Deontay Wilder’s co-manager Shelly Finkel has replied to an old email he sent from last August about their interest in a fight against Anthony Joshua in 2023. Hearn didn’t say whether he’s still interested in making a fight between former WBC...
Anthony Joshua: Second Oleksandr Usyk loss ‘tore me apart’
Anthony Joshua has opened up on his feelings around his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, saying the result “tore me apart”.Joshua was outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian in September 2021, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in the process, and the Briton failed to regain the belts from Usyk this August.In Saudi Arabia, “AJ” fell to a second straight decision loss to the southpaw, before seizing a microphone and launching into a rant about his own boxing skills and those of his opponent.“It tore me apart,” Joshua told DAZN. “I had so much riding on it...
Dmitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez time: When do ring walks for fight start in UK and US this weekend?
Dmitry Bivol could set up a huge rematch with Saul “Canelo” Alvarez this weekend, if he can get past Gilberto Ramirez in Abu Dhabi.Bivol retained the WBA light-heavyweight title by outpointing Canelo in May – becoming just the second man to beat the Mexican – and the Russian defends the belt again here.Bivol, 31, puts the gold on the line against fellow unbeaten fighter Ramirez, also 31, in a main-event contest at the Etihad Arena.Bivol carries a 20-0 record into Abu Dhabi, with 11 knockouts to his name, while Ramirez’s record stands at 44-0, the Mexican southpaw having achieved 30...
Men's Health
I Learned How to Throw a Mean Uppercut From Boxer Montana Love
Montana Love Teaches His Devastating Left Upper Cut | Men’s Health Muscle Montana Love Teaches His Devastating Left Upper Cut | Men’s Health Muscle. I WAS ADJUSTING my headgear and preparing to step into the ring when I thought to myself: What am I getting into?. I was...
Boxing Scene
Gilberto Ramirez: Bivol Doesn't Have Weaknesses, But I'm Going To Become Champion
Gilberto Ramirez will face the toughest test of his 13-year career when he takes on WBA light heavyweight titleholder Dmitry Bivol on Nov. 5 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on DAZN. The 31-year-old Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs), from Mazatlan, Mexico, is a former super middleweight champion who wants...
BoxingNews24.com
Dmitry Bivol vs. Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez – face off at final press conference
By Craig Page: Dmitry Bivol and his opponent, #1 WBA mandatory challenger Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez, met for their final press conference today for this Saturday’s bout on November 5, live on DAZN in Abu Dhabi. Similar to the kickoff press conference, the 6’4″ Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs)...
