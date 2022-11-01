Anthony Joshua has opened up on his feelings around his second loss to Oleksandr Usyk, saying the result “tore me apart”.Joshua was outpointed by the unbeaten Ukrainian in September 2021, losing the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles in the process, and the Briton failed to regain the belts from Usyk this August.In Saudi Arabia, “AJ” fell to a second straight decision loss to the southpaw, before seizing a microphone and launching into a rant about his own boxing skills and those of his opponent.“It tore me apart,” Joshua told DAZN. “I had so much riding on it...

2 DAYS AGO