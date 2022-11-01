Read full article on original website
Pedro Grifol ‘Blew Away' White Sox During Manager Search Process
Grifol 'blew away' White Sox during interview process originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. In a managerial search that included candidates such as Joe Espada, Ozzie Guillén and Ron Washington, Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol's candidacy flew a bit under the radar. But Grifol — whom the White Sox...
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to new Chicago White Sox manager
The Chicago White Sox did not have quite the season they envisioned this year as the team finished the 2022 Major League Baseball season with just an 81-81 overall record, missing the playoffs. As a result of the team’s struggles, manager Tony La Russa resigned, also citing health issues that kept him away from the team for the last portion of the season. Now, it looks like the White Sox have their new skipper.
Pedro Grifol expected to be hired as new White Sox manager, according to reports
Pedro Grifol, who has been the Kansas City Royals bench coach the last three seasons, is expected to be named the new manager of the Chicago White Sox, according to multiple reports on Tuesday.
Yankees nearly lost valued coach to mysterious White Sox manager search
The New York Yankees will look significantly different on the field next season, but management wasted no time in welcoming back field general Aaron Boone for Year 2 of his recent three-year contract extension in 2023. Just a few days after the Yankees’ season ended in a puddle of defensive...
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Pedro Grifol officially named the White Sox new manager
The Chicago White Sox have officially hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as their new manager on Thursday as he takes over for Tony La Russa.
White Sox banking on spark from Grifol to give them jolt
The Chicago White Sox say they have hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager
Yardbarker
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
White Sox set three coaches for Pedro Grifol's staff
As the White Sox introduced Pedro Grifol as their next manager on Thursday, they brushed over who will fill some of the positions under his staff. "The only specifics I can get into today are about those individuals who we are certain will be on his staff," general manager Rick Hahn said. "Ethan Katz and Curt Hassler will return in their previous roles. And we're pleased to also share with you that Charlie Montoyo will be joining Pedro's staff as his bench coach."
White Sox to hire Charlie Montoyo as bench coach
The White Sox landed on their new skipper this morning, with various reports indicating that Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol will take over the dugout. Grifol has apparently already tabbed his top lieutenant. Former Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo will join Chicago’s staff as bench coach, as first reported by Northbrook Bob and confirmed by Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times.
Yardbarker
Managerial Search : Carlos Mendoza to interview with White Sox
Per Jon Heyman, the White Sox have received permission to interview Yankees’ bench coach Carlos Mendoza. The Chicago White Sox organization have secured permissions to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza in their managerial search, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. It is not clear whether Mendoza...
