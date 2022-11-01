ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
Berks Weekly

DEP lifts Drought Watch for Berks County after 7 weeks

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday that after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that the drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties, including Berks County, and remains for 20 counties. “While significant recent rainfall has helped, groundwater and some public water supply levels...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Berks Weekly

State Fire Commissioner provides fire prevention tips as Fire incidents spike

Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey is urging Pennsylvanians to take part in this year’s Fire Prevention Week and review important fire safety information. Today’s homes are filled with synthetic materials that burn hotter and faster than ever. In a typical fire, you may have as little as two minutes to safely exit the structure from the time you first hear a smoke alarm. Knowing how to use that time wisely is critical, and it takes both planning and practice.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Berks Weekly

Berks Weekly

Reading, PA
5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
636K+
Views
ABOUT

Berks Weekly is an independent, locally owned, digital newspaper featuring the latest top stories and headlines from Reading and Berks County, Pennsylvania.

 https://berksweekly.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy