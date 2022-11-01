Read full article on original website
DEP lifts Drought Watch for Berks County after 7 weeks
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) announced Monday that after a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force that the drought watch has been lifted for 16 counties, including Berks County, and remains for 20 counties. “While significant recent rainfall has helped, groundwater and some public water supply levels...
State Fire Commissioner provides fire prevention tips as Fire incidents spike
Acting State Fire Commissioner Charles McGarvey is urging Pennsylvanians to take part in this year’s Fire Prevention Week and review important fire safety information. Today’s homes are filled with synthetic materials that burn hotter and faster than ever. In a typical fire, you may have as little as two minutes to safely exit the structure from the time you first hear a smoke alarm. Knowing how to use that time wisely is critical, and it takes both planning and practice.
Three Berks County Fire Department’s awarded PA American Water grants
Pennsylvania American Water announced Monday that it has awarded $71,000 in grants to 142 fire and rescue organizations across Pennsylvania through its annual Firefighting Support Grant Program. The announcement coincides with Fire Prevention Week, which is the longest running US public health observance on record. Since launching the grant program...
Police in Spring Township seek to identify burglary suspect
The Spring Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual relative to a burglary that occurred approximately 12:30am on October 5, 2022, in the 300 block of Gold Court. According to police, the suspect was captured on camera entering a residence. Upon the victim’s return...
