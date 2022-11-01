Read full article on original website
Who Should Replace Bruno Fernandes For Manchester United Against Aston Villa
Manchester United travel to Villa Park next weekend but will be without Bruno Fernandes due to suspension.
Manchester United looking to bring top class striker to Old Trafford as replacement for Ronaldo
The Red Devils have another massive game this weekend, this time in the Midlands against Aston Villa. It will be Emery Unai first game in charge of the Birmingham club. It’s a massive task for Erik then Hag, if his Old Trafford club come through this one, they will be in a nice position with one game to play before the break for the World Cup.
Man Utd will look to Bayern Munich forward to replace Cristiano Ronaldo
Manchester United have reportedly lined up Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. Erik ten Hag is looking to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner with an experienced forward, who has won silverware with both Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain. In 2018, the Cameroon international...
Liverpool halts Napoli streak to provide Champions League warning
LIVERPOOL, England — Not for the first time, the Champions League is proving a haven for Liverpool. A 2-0 win against Napoli on Tuesday ended the Italians’ unbeaten start to the season and served as a reminder of what Jurgen Klopp’s team is still capable of. After...
'Watch your tongue please!': Ex-Man United star Mikael Silvestre hits out at Gabby Agbonlahor for labelling Ligue 1 a 'farmer's league' after Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 Champions League win in Marseille
Mikael Silvestre has fired back at Gabby Agbonlahor after the pundit referred to Ligue 1 as the 'farmer's league', following Tottenham's dramatic 2-1 victory against Marseille on Tuesday. Spurs advanced to the Champions League knockout stage and sealed top spot in Group D thanks to Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg's 95th-minute winner at...
Manchester United face injury concerns ahead of must-win Sociedad clash
Manchester United have made the trip to Spain to face Real Sociedad tonight in their final Europa League group stage game. In a bid to finish as Group E leaders, United must beat Sociedad tonight by two or more goals. The Spanish side currently leads United on points and goal difference, meaning the Reds have all the work to do away from home.
Tottenham advances the hard way in the Champions League
MARSEILLE, France (AP) — Tottenham advanced in the Champions League the hard way on Tuesday. With manager Antonio Conte serving a suspension in the stands and one of its star players, Son Heung-min, forced off the field with a head injury, Tottenham was trailing 1-0 at halftime against Marseille and heading out of the competition.
Exclusive: Manchester United star not in transfer talks with any other club, Ten Hag will decide his future
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea is not currently in talks with any other club as his priority is to remain at Old Trafford. The Spanish shot-stopper has had a great career at Man Utd, but there remains some uncertainty about his situation beyond this season as he nears the end of his contract.
Exclusive: Manchester United and Leeds transfer target to have €45-50m asking price
Rennes striker Martin Terrier is attracting interest from Premier League and Serie A clubs at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano confirming the player’s asking price in the latest edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column. The Frenchman has been a prolific scorer in his time in Ligue 1, and it...
Man United interested in French international to increase attacking threat
Manchester United are interested in Stade Rennais winger Martin Terrier, who has attracted interest from several clubs across the top flight. Last season, Terrier netted 21 goals in Ligue 1 for Rennais and agreed a new deal with the club until 2026. However, the new deal has not made his admirers lose any interest.
West Ham's Hawa Cissoko banned for five matches after Aston Villa clash
West Ham defender Hawa Cissoko will serve a five-match ban after her red card against Aston Villa last month. The 25-year-old lashed out at Villa's Sarah Mayling, sparking a confrontation when Cissoko left the pitch. West Ham boss Paul Konchesky was also sent off in the melee. Both clubs were...
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Liverpool, Arsenal & Chelsea transfer target
Fabrizio Romano has written about the latest on Wilfried Zaha’s Crystal Palace future in today’s edition of his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack. Zaha is in the final year of his Palace contract, meaning he could be set to be one of the most high-profile free agents on the market next summer if he doesn’t agree to a new deal at Selhurst Park in the next few months.
Paul Ince Rues Missed Chances In Luton Town Stalemate
Reading travelled to Kenilworth Road for what was an uneventful 0-0 draw against Luton. Paul Ince felt that the performance was a good response after Burnley with the team battling away to secure the point, even though we had some good chances. Here is what Ince had to say; he spoke to the official club website and Berkshire Live.
Marseille 1-2 Tottenham: Hojbjerg sends Tottenham to Champions League win with last kick of the game
WOWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWWW what a finish! In front of a raucous group of Marseille supporters at the Stade Velodrome, Tottenham Hotspur looked for a little while dead and buried in the Champions League after going down in the first half to Olympique Marseille. Spurs needed just a point to qualify for the knock-out stages.
Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich: Kieran Tierney's first goal of season enough for Gunners to seal top spot
Kieran Tierney's sublime first-half strike was enough to ensure Arsenal held onto top spot in Europa League Group A as FC Zurich were beaten 1-0 on a nervy night at the Emirates Stadium. Tierney kept his composure to spear a finish from the edge of the box shortly after the...
Premier League has big problem with Man United after Europa League campaign
The mid-season World Cup has caused scheduling headaches for all of Europe’s top leagues but the Premier League’s has just got worse thanks to Manchester United’s failure to qualify for the last 16 of the Europa League. The Manchester club needed to beat Real Sociedad by more...
Man City 3-1 Sevilla: Rico Lewis makes Champions League history as City end Group G with victory
Rico Lewis became the youngest player to score on his first Champions League start as he sparked a Manchester City comeback in a 3-1 win over Sevilla. The 17-year-old right-back coolly slotted home the equaliser after Rafa Mir had headed Sevilla into a shock first-half lead. City had to call...
Report: Chelsea Have Interest In Bayer Leverkusen's Patrick Schick
The forward positions are something Chelsea are monitoring a lot at the moment, as they look to build a squad that can really return to Europe's elite once and for all. A striker is wanted to take the reigns for the next few years, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ageing. Patrick...
FC Copenhagen 1-1 Borussia Dortmund: Edin Terzic's side seal second place in Manchester City's group with a draw in Denmark after Thorgan Hazard had given them the lead
FC Copenhagen scored their first goal in this season's Champions League campaign, drawing 1-1 with already qualified Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday in their last Group G game. The Danes had been condemned to last place from the previous matchday and although the match lacked sporting significance the hosts got off to a strong start.
Liam Rosenior: Hull City confirm former Derby interim coach as new head coach after Shota Arveladze's exit
Hull City have confirmed that Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the club's new head coach. Rosenior has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the MKM Stadium, where he spent five years as a player between 2010 and 2015. Hull sack Arvelaze | Championship table. Get Sky Sports. Up until the...
