Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'Roger MarshAustin, TX
U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders Makes His First Stop in Central TexasTom HandyAustin, TX
Study Shows Yoga is the Most Popular Fitness Class in Texas, and Austin, TX Has Plenty of StudiosCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Nonprofit In Austin, TX uses blockchain technology to help childrenTyler Mc.Austin, TX
seguintoday.com
The Final Week of the High School Football Season Starts Tonight
(Spring Branch) — The high school football regular season wraps today and tomorrow for area teams. The Seguin Matadors know they will be the 4th seed out of District 12-5A. Their opponent tomorrow night, Smithson Valley, has wrapped up the top seed in the district. The teams will meet at Ranger Stadium. The Rangers are the number 9 team in Dave Campbell’s Class 5A Division One rankings and are unbeaten in district play.
seguintoday.com
This Week’s Marion Football Game Moved Up One Day and Will Be Broadcast on KWED
(Marion) — Due to the threat of inclement weather, this week’s Marion Bulldog football game with Lulling has been moved from Friday night to Thursday night. The Bulldogs will host the Eagles on Thursday at Veterans Stadium in Marion. Thursday’s contest is a virtual playoff game as the...
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
KTSA
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
KENS 5 reporter Troy Kless ties the knot in rustic Canyon Lake wedding
Wedding boom hits San Antonio.
Matthew McConaughey Says 'I'm a Man of the World — but I'm from Texas'
Matthew McConaughey is proud of his roots. The Oscar-winning actor, 52, who grew up in Uvalde, Texas and currently lives in Austin, has long gone to great lengths to show support for his home state, most recently by inviting fans on a luxurious ranch-style stay in Texas Hill Country. Longbranch,...
fsrmagazine.com
Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans
RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
KENS 5
Next front brings showers and storms to Texas. Here's what San Antonians need to know.
SAN ANTONIO — A front is scheduled to move through San Antonio Friday evening bringing a chance of shower activity and chilly morning temperatures. San Antonio is currently at a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. This means if severe storms form potential hazards will include damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible threats with this system. Since the front will be fast-moving flooding is a low concern.
seguintoday.com
Playground, fitness equipment, large pavilion coming to Seguin’s Bauer Park
(Seguin) — A new neighborhood park is coming soon to the city of Seguin. The Seguin City Council on Tuesday approved the design and the purchase of playground equipment that will be used in Bauer Park, on East College Street. Parks Director Jack Jones says the city is using...
San Antonio political science experts believe Texas Governor race is closer than polls show
SAN ANTONIO — A new poll shows governor Greg Abbott is leading Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke. The University of Houston poll released one week before Election Day shows Abbott leading by 13 percentage points. However, two political science professors believe the lead is not as large as it appears.
KCEN TV NBC 6
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
2 Texas spots ranked among 2022’s best Mexican restaurants in the country
It's time to make sure you're packing those calories in for the winter (obviously if you're reading this you're not a bear gearing up for hibernation) but there's never a bad excuse to eat some more Mexican food.
A newbie's guide to celebrating Wurstfest in New Braunfels
Never been? You're not alone.
Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife closes 3 oyster harvesting bays; Some aren’t happy about it
The Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife is closing some oyster harvesting areas along the gulf coast.
KSAT 12
One of Texas’ top 10 most wanted fugitives captured in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – One of Texas’ 10 most-wanted fugitives was captured in the San Antonio area last week, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Chris Devon Bardield Slack, 38, had been wanted by the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office since January, DPS said in a news release.
travelawaits.com
Everything You Need To Know About This Texas Festival Full Of Bavarian Fun
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Deep in the heart of Texas, they’re celebrating life with pints of cold beer and bratwursts. Forget tacos, barbecue, and Texas chili; in New Braunfels, it’s Wurstfest time. For more than 60 years, people from around the world have gathered in the Texas Hill Country city, located midway between San Antonio and Austin, to celebrate its German heritage. This year’s Wurstfest happens November 4–13.
Cold front to bring thunderstorms, possible tornado to San Antonio, NWS says
The front could bring hail as well, the NWS says.
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visit
"Texans in Bexar County value faith, family, freedom, & hard work. Protecting these values is personal to me — Cecilia & I got engaged & married in San Antonio. On November 8th, we’ll defend these values & keep Texas number one." Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
Magnolia Pancake Haus adds plans for new location on Loop 1604
Sweet, fluffy pancakes are headed to the Far Northside.
