Georgetown, TX

The Final Week of the High School Football Season Starts Tonight

(Spring Branch) — The high school football regular season wraps today and tomorrow for area teams. The Seguin Matadors know they will be the 4th seed out of District 12-5A. Their opponent tomorrow night, Smithson Valley, has wrapped up the top seed in the district. The teams will meet at Ranger Stadium. The Rangers are the number 9 team in Dave Campbell’s Class 5A Division One rankings and are unbeaten in district play.
SEGUIN, TX
New Braunfels, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Bracken Christian School basketball team will have a game with New Braunfels Christian Academy on November 02, 2022, 16:30:00.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Hail, strong winds, tornadoes possible for San Antonio, Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Much of Texas will see a threat of severe weather Friday afternoon and evening, including the greater San Antonio and Austin areas. The National Weather Service said for our region, the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of San Marcos, including Austin itself, where the forecasters put the risk level at “enhanced”, three out of a five level scale.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bombshells to Provide Free Entrees for Veterans

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. announced all 12 company-owned and franchised Bombshells Restaurant & Bar locations in Texas will provide free entrees for veterans on Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, 2022. Other items will be discounted 20%. In addition, families accompanying veterans as well as active servicemembers and accompanying families will receive a 20% discount on entrees and other items on Veterans Day. Alcoholic beverages are excluded from all Bombshells discount programs.
TEXAS STATE
Next front brings showers and storms to Texas. Here's what San Antonians need to know.

SAN ANTONIO — A front is scheduled to move through San Antonio Friday evening bringing a chance of shower activity and chilly morning temperatures. San Antonio is currently at a Marginal Risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. This means if severe storms form potential hazards will include damaging winds, hail and tornadoes are all possible threats with this system. Since the front will be fast-moving flooding is a low concern.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?

DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
TEXAS STATE
Everything You Need To Know About This Texas Festival Full Of Bavarian Fun

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Deep in the heart of Texas, they’re celebrating life with pints of cold beer and bratwursts. Forget tacos, barbecue, and Texas chili; in New Braunfels, it’s Wurstfest time. For more than 60 years, people from around the world have gathered in the Texas Hill Country city, located midway between San Antonio and Austin, to celebrate its German heritage. This year’s Wurstfest happens November 4–13.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
New Braunfels firefighters battled heavy fire at River City Café

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Firefighters quickly responded to a heavy fire at a New Braunfels restaurant. The New Braunfels Fire Department was dispatched to a reported fire structure at the River City Café on FM 725 at around 1:11 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

