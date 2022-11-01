Read full article on original website
BBC
T20 World Cup: England reignite World Cup hopes with New Zealand win
England 179-6 (20 overs): Buttler 73 (47), Hales 52 (40); Ferguson 2-45 New Zealand 159-6 (20 overs): Phillips 62 (36); S Curran 2-26, Woakes 2-33 England earned a nerve-shredding 20-run win over New Zealand to reignite their hopes in the Men's T20 World Cup in Australia. Knowing defeat would all...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza's journey from Pakistan to Zimbabwe, via Scotland
Sikandar Raza wants to play down the fact he has been one of the breakout players at this Men's T20 World Cup. Few, though, would deny the spin-bowling all-rounder has been the best performer as Zimbabwe reached the Super 12s stage in Australia. A shock win over Pakistan gave Zimbabwe...
How can England qualify for T20 World Cup semi-finals?
ENGLAND can still qualify for the T20 World Cup semi-finals, with their fate in their own hands. When the Three Lions face Sri Lanka in the final game of Group 1 on Saturday, they will know what they need to do to seal their spot in the next round. Their...
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: England start wheelchair tournament with victory over Australia
Tries: Coyd 2, Brown 2, Collins 2, King Goals: Hawkins, Collins 4. England got their Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup campaign off to the perfect start with a 38-8 win over Australia. Joe Coyd, Jack Brown and Nathan Collins scored two tries apiece as the hosts laid down an early...
India legend blasts Rohit Sharma, Dravid over Rishabh Pant ‘humiliation’
One of the toughest selection dilemmas that Team India has faced in the ongoing T20 World Cup is choosing between two wicketkeeper batters, veteran Dinesh Karthik and a young and explosive Rishabh Pant and on all three occasions so far captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid have preferred the former ahead of Rishabh Pant. However, former India all-rounder Madan Lal doesn’t think that Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid have taken the best decision in the interest of the Indian cricket team. In a no-holds-barred attack on Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, Madan Lal has accused the duo of treating Rishabh Pant like a coin toss and undermining his confidence by not picking him in the starting XI.
India close on World Cup semi-finals with rain-assisted win over Bangladesh
India put one foot in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup with a rain-assisted victory over Bangladesh, who looked on course for an upset before the weather intervened in Adelaide.India racked up a competitive 184 for six batting first, Virat Kohli unbeaten on 64 and KL Rahul hitting four sixes on his way to 50, but were put under pressure by some fierce hitting from Liton Das.The opener blazed away in the powerplay, scoring 59 in 27 deliveries as the Tigers raced to 66 without loss after seven overs.That placed them 17 ahead of the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern calculations as the...
Meme storm on Twitter after Rohit Sharma’s Bangladesh failure
India captain Rohit Sharma had a disappointing outing with the bat against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday. Since arriving in Australia, Rohit Sharma hasn’t looked his usual self and has failed to fire in three of the four matches the Men in Blue have played so far in the premier tournament. After registering single-digit scores against Pakistan, and South Africa, Rohit Sharma was once again dismissed cheaply against the Shakib Al Hasan-led side.
BBC
South African sides set new T20 world record
Teenager Dewald Brevis starred as South African sides Titans and Knights set a new world record for the most runs scored in a Twenty20 cricket match. The collective total of 501 beat the previous world record of 497, set in a New Zealand provincial game between Otago (249) and Central Districts (248) in 2016.
EXCLUSIVE: 'Is it safe? No. Why is it there? Purely for money': Injured England seamer Reece Topley blasts gimmicky 'Toblerone' boundary markers that badly injured his ankle and wrecked his World Cup dream
Reece Topley had a special reason to cheer England on in their decisive victory over New Zealand at the Gabba, the ground where his World Cup dream came to a shuddering halt. ‘What happened to me will be a bit easier to take if the boys go on to win the trophy,’ says the man who was supposed to spearhead England’s World Cup attack here. ‘It would mean I wasn’t missed. I’d love to watch them go all the way.’
ng-sportingnews.com
'It would be a belter': ANZAC team could take on B&I Lions in 2025
Rugby Australia have “talked to the Kiwis” about having an ANZAC team take on the British and Irish Lions at the MCG during their 2025 tour. The two fierce Trans-Tasman rivals haven’t combined since the ANZAC XV took the field at Ballymore, Brisbane, during the Lions’ 1989 series.
BBC
Alice Capsey among six players awarded first England Women central contracts
Teenager Alice Capsey is among six players who have been awarded their first England Women central contracts. Lauren Bell, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb and Issy Wong have also earned contracts for 2022-23. Tash Farrant is among the 18 players to receive a contract from the England and Wales...
Sporting News
Andre Russell signs short-term deal with Melbourne Renegades for BBL|12
Andre Russell will return to the Big Bash this season, signing a short-term deal with the Melbourne Renegades. The 34-year-old is one of the most exciting and enigmatic T20 players in world cricket, playing for over a dozen franchises across the globe. Russell previously played for the Renegades in BBL|04,...
BBC
Wales v New Zealand: Seven decades of Welsh agony against the All Blacks
Cheating, national scandal, timekeeping disasters and spine-tingling drama... Wales against New Zealand rarely disappoints. The history of matches between two nations that bleed rugby - and plenty of the red stuff has been spilt over the years - is almost a history of the game itself. Since the 1905 'Match...
BBC
T20 World Cup: Shadab Khan-inspired Pakistan beat South Africa to avoid elimination
Pakistan 185-9 (20 overs): Shadab 52 (22), Iftikhar 51 (35); Nortje 4-41 South Africa 108-9 (14 overs): Bavuma 36 (19); Shaheen 3-14 Pakistan won by 33 runs (DLS) Pakistan boosted their slim hopes of progressing in the Men's T20 World Cup with a brilliantly frenetic win against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
Virat Kohli’s expression after KL Rahul’s six sets internet ablaze
India opener KL Rahul finally came out of his batting slump, scoring a scintillating 50 off 32 balls against Bangladesh in India’s crucial Group 2 fixture in Adelaide on Wednesday. Before his explosive knock against Shakib Al Hasan’s side, KL Rahul had registered scores of 4, 9, and 9 in the previous three matches of the T20 World Cup. His string of poor scores in the competition led several experts, including Wasim Jaffer to question his place in the Indian team’s playing XI. Against Bangladesh, KL Rahul started his innings with a bit of caution before launching a full-blown attack on their bowlers during the latter half of his knock. Overall, he hammered six boundaries and 4 sixes during his outing at the Adelaide Oval. One of the shots that KL Rahul smashed for a six looked outrageous and even left Virat Kohli awestruck and the Delhi-born cricket star’s reaction went instantly viral on social media.
ng-sportingnews.com
Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary both picked for Australia as Ben Hunt is rested
Mal Meninga has opted to name both Daly Cherry-Evans and Nathan Cleary in his 19-man squad for Australia’s quarter final clash with Lebanon at the Rugby League World Cup. “All 24 players have been outstanding so far in the tournament,” Meninga said. “It is extremely difficult to leave any player out.”
Yardbarker
England dealt a huge blow ahead of the World Cup
Injuries are starting to play their part already ahead of this years World Cup and Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante are two players already gone from the tournament. Now it looks like England’s Ben Chilwell is a major doubt for the tournament, England are already under pressure with Kyle Walker and Reece James a doubt.
