India opener KL Rahul finally came out of his batting slump, scoring a scintillating 50 off 32 balls against Bangladesh in India’s crucial Group 2 fixture in Adelaide on Wednesday. Before his explosive knock against Shakib Al Hasan’s side, KL Rahul had registered scores of 4, 9, and 9 in the previous three matches of the T20 World Cup. His string of poor scores in the competition led several experts, including Wasim Jaffer to question his place in the Indian team’s playing XI. Against Bangladesh, KL Rahul started his innings with a bit of caution before launching a full-blown attack on their bowlers during the latter half of his knock. Overall, he hammered six boundaries and 4 sixes during his outing at the Adelaide Oval. One of the shots that KL Rahul smashed for a six looked outrageous and even left Virat Kohli awestruck and the Delhi-born cricket star’s reaction went instantly viral on social media.

1 DAY AGO