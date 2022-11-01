ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WETM 18 News

New round of P-EBT payments expected to hit accounts

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Parents that received P-EBT benefits for their children during the COVID-19 pandemic should check their accounts as a new round of payments is expected to be issued in October. A new round of payments for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT, has been approved...
MarketRealist

Check Your Buffalo Nickels — Rare Coins Can Be Worth Thousands

Numismatics, or the study of coins, has been around as we know it today since the 17th century. That means the study includes buffalo nickels, which the U.S. made for decades in the early half of the 20th century. Article continues below advertisement. Today, buffalo nickels have value, but the...
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: How to apply for $12,000 in monthly payments for the next two years revealed

Virginia residents only need to wait two more days until applications open for a state-sponsored program that would give them $500 every month over the next two years. The program will be accepting applications between Oct. 31 and Nov. 9, and is meant for residents in Alexandria, Virginia. Officials will accept the applications for the Alexandria Recurring Income for Success and Equity program and then randomly select 170 applicants to receive the money.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Business Insider

6 signs your Android phone has a virus, and 5 ways to remove it

You can clean your Android phone of viruses and malware by deleting malicious software in safe mode, clearing the cache, or performing a factory reset. While there are no true computer viruses that can infect your Android phone, there's plenty of other malware. Signs of malware include pop-up ads, unexplained...
Philippines: UnionBank Live on METACO Harmonize to Launch Crypto Services

METACO, the provider of digital asset management technology to complex, global financial institutions, announced that Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank), one of the largest universal banks in the Philippines, has “gone live on METACO’s flagship platform, Harmonize™, to pilot the launch of crypto services for its clients.”
Certa Hosting offers reliable, secure, and feature-rich cPanel Web Hosting solutions

Certa Hosting provides web hosting services and expands its business with new technology organically. Certa Hosting is a web hosting services provider that offers secure, reliable, and feature-rich cPanel Web Hosting solutions. With more than a decade of experience, the company continuously expands its businesses naturally. The UK-based cPanel provides an ultra lightning-fast cloud platform with 100% NVMe SSD storage, free day-to-day backups, unlimited free SSLs, award-winning 5-star services, as well a 30-day unconditional guarantee. It delivers daily backups of files and databases in a secure way and ensures to its clients that fast recovery is available.
Safeth Launches Ground Breaking Non-Collateralized DeFi Crypto Credit Lending Platform

Safeth Ministries will be officially launching their mainnet token set this month on the Hedera Network. This token set will consist of Safeth Cash & Safeth Token (formally, Safeth Platinum) both of which are fully stakable otherwise known as “Super Staking”. This fresh and extremely innovative platform was built by Safeth Ministries Reverends Joseph Lathus and Cynthia Pustelak and is geared towards the philanthropic mission of helping to end poverty. This new Defi will allow users to borrow up to 10x times the value of their current Safeth Cash balance (in what the team has dubbed as a non collateralized “Payback Free Loan”.)
NASDAQ

Post-Merge, Ethereum’s Security Remains Top of Mind

Ethereum has been deemed one of the most popular blockchains in the world, housing over 3,000 decentralized applications and welcoming over 400k daily active users. The recent Ethereum Merge proved to be one of the most pivotal moments for the blockchain since its fork in 2016. For this reason, and because it will help onboard more users to Web3 and blockchain, its transition from a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) was widely anticipated and generated endless speculation.
GreatWhip announces a monthly production capacity of up to 40 million Great Whip Cream Chargers

In the food industry, whipped cream is a common preservative used in desserts and beverages. Traditionally, whipped cream has been served right after it is dispensed from a canister or carton. However, this method is inconvenient when the user needs to dispense whipped cream over a long period of time, like during an event or a party. A whipped cream dispenser allows users to pump large amounts of air into the cream to create fluffy whipped cream that can be used for topping desserts and drinks.

