Read full article on original website
Related
dailycoin.com
10 Best Crypto Analytic Tools For Investors In 2022
Since their inception more than a decade ago, cryptocurrencies have become more than just a fad. They have changed the financial system globally and become the most sought-after investment the world has ever seen. As of mid-October 2022, the total global crypto market capitalization stands at $994 billion. Today, investors...
dailycoin.com
Elon’s Twitter Purchase Surges Dogecoin 100%, while Mushe (XMU) Releases NFT Collection
In cryptocurrency news, Elon Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter has caused the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) to surge by over 100%. This move is a bullish sign for the altcoin, which has steadily declined in the preceding months. Additionally, Mushe (XMU) has announced the release of its highly-anticipated NFT collection, which is expected to be 10X in value by December 2023.
Comments / 0