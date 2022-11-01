In cryptocurrency news, Elon Musk’s recent purchase of Twitter has caused the price of Dogecoin (DOGE) to surge by over 100%. This move is a bullish sign for the altcoin, which has steadily declined in the preceding months. Additionally, Mushe (XMU) has announced the release of its highly-anticipated NFT collection, which is expected to be 10X in value by December 2023.

2 DAYS AGO