RBITO is founded in the United Kingdom specializing in the research and development of artificial intelligence technology. In addition to a team with more than 10 years of experience in technology development and investment analysis, it also holds artificial intelligence, neuroscience and artificial machinery technology from Oxford University, Stanford University and Harvard University. Apart from focusing in the development and research, the company’s management discovered the potential of sports event arbitration, as sports events market continue to grow despite the raging global Covid-19 pandemic. With a recent statistics shows that the global sports events market in 2021 is valued at 74.2 billion US dollars, and the growth rate is expected to be an average of 10.2% per annum.

