Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
Google Cloud Establishes Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory Board, Aims to Unlock Funding and Growth Opportunities for Climate Fintech Firms and Startups
At Singapore FinTech Festival 2022, Google Cloud announced three key updates under the Point Carbon Zero Program, which was jointly launched in July with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to catalyze the incubation and adoption of climate fintech solutions in Asia over the next three years. These updates include...
The 30 companies information technology students around the world most want to work for
According to this year's ranking from Universum, Google, Microsoft, and Apple stand out as companies IT students want to work at.
FPT Software and Julie Sandlau Join Hands, Revolutionize How Jewelry Is Made
HANOI, Vietnam--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- Vietnam’s leading IT services provider FPT Software, a member company of FPT Corporation,announced its new alliance with Julie Sandlau, one of the world’s leading jewelry producers, supporting the company to build its first smart jewelry manufacturing factory in Vietnam. The partnership is expected to enhance FPT Software’s presence in the Nordic region and incorporate digital technologies into Julie Sandlau’s production line, revolutionizing it with Smart factories, Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and so on. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005835/en/ FPT Software and Julie Sandlau signed the strategic partnership (Photo: Business Wire)
technode.global
Google Cloud launches Climate Finance Accelerator with MAS and KPMG Singapore
Google Cloud has on Thursday launched a Climate Finance Accelerator with Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and KPMG Singapore to provide climate fintech firms and startups with mentorship and funding opportunities to scale market-ready solutions. Google Cloud said in a statement, this is part of Point Carbon Zero Program Advisory...
Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20 ’s debut visit to Tel Aviv. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006029/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Teshop has suddenly emerged, the second mall in the world with no supply sales model is committed to promoting users to get rich
Have you ever imagined yourself being able to work just two hours a day and receive a six-figure salary per month, through which you could live a life of luxury and you could even take your family into employment with you?. Rauha from Finland became such a person. Rauha has...
How did Britishvolt go from charged startup to ‘life support’ patient?
When Britishvolt started gaining momentum with its plan to build a giant battery factory in north-east England, its timing could barely have been better. The then prime minister, Boris Johnson, was on the lookout for big projects that could bring jobs to poorer areas of the country and burnish his green credentials.
thefastmode.com
Lockheed Martin, Verizon Demo Real-Time Drone ISR Over 5G Networks
In recent demonstrations, Lockheed Martin and Verizon flew 5G-enabled drones to capture and securely transfer high-speed, real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) data from aircraft in flight to geolocate military targets. The companies demonstrated two key advances in technology that can provide critical applications for the Department of Defense (DOD):
technologynetworks.com
Failing Fast at the Forefront of Innovation for Pharma Companies
In one sense, “failure” can be devastating for a biopharmaceutical company, but by failing early enough, companies can learn lessons, avoid unnecessary expenditures and conserve resources for other, more successful projects which can lead to better outcomes in the future. While no one likes to talk about failing along the way, failure is quite common and almost necessary for a process to succeed.
salestechstar.com
ServiceNow Releases New Solutions to Digitize Today’s Most Pressing Workplace Productivity Challenges
Latest capabilities accelerate automation of complex front and back-office processes to improve customer, employee, and constituent experiences across public and private sectors. ServiceNow, the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, announced new solutions to help digitize today’s most pressing workplace productivity challenges. The latest capabilities...
Benzinga
Hitachi Energy provides highly secure, always-on connectivity to enable grid modernization and advanced smart city applications
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, Nov 3, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy introduced the TRO610 cellular router that provides state-of-the-art communications and cybersecurity, purpose-built to support industrial internet of things (IIoT) applications for utilities, smart cities, oil & gas, manufacturing, and mining operations. The TRO610 is part of Hitachi Energy's wireless communication portfolio(1) of high availability, high reliability, high throughput, and low latency products to future-proof mission-critical industrial and utility operations.
getnews.info
London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) has successfully organised an Advanced Interview Techniques Workshop.
“London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) has successfully organised an Advanced Interview Techniques Workshop.”. LSET conducted an engaging advanced interview techniques workshop to help students build their confidence before high-demand IT interviews. Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/embed/WFdpuLu4FX8. On 30th October 2022 at 11 am UK time, an Advanced Interview Techniques workshop was...
consumergoods.com
Unilever Will Be Almost Entirely In the Cloud This Year
Unilever will have 95% of its business operations in the cloud by the end of this year, according to CEO Alan Jope, who pointed to the accomplishment as an example of early progress within its new organizational structure. The acceleration of moving its data, applications, and network technologies to the...
TechCrunch
Treasury management startup Vesto wants to help other startups put their idle cash to work
One of his more recent ventures was based in Berlin, and at the time of its founding in 2019, Germany actually had negative interest rates — meaning that the company was paying back 50 basis points, or half a percent for each euro that was in its account. “That...
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: Former Googlers raise more than $90M to scale alternative asset fintech startup
Hellooooo, guess what? It’s November! We guess it was actually November yesterday, too, but we failed to notice, because LOL what even is time, amirite. Anyway, put away your Halloween costumes and start the game of How Long Can You Avoid “Little Drummer Boy”? If you do want to play that game, you’d be well advised to not click this link, although that’s a particularly tolerable version of the song, to be fair.
getnews.info
RBITO announced its first overseas center in Malaysia officially venturing to Asia Market
RBITO is founded in the United Kingdom specializing in the research and development of artificial intelligence technology. In addition to a team with more than 10 years of experience in technology development and investment analysis, it also holds artificial intelligence, neuroscience and artificial machinery technology from Oxford University, Stanford University and Harvard University. Apart from focusing in the development and research, the company’s management discovered the potential of sports event arbitration, as sports events market continue to grow despite the raging global Covid-19 pandemic. With a recent statistics shows that the global sports events market in 2021 is valued at 74.2 billion US dollars, and the growth rate is expected to be an average of 10.2% per annum.
getnews.info
Certa Hosting offers reliable, secure, and feature-rich cPanel Web Hosting solutions
Certa Hosting provides web hosting services and expands its business with new technology organically. Certa Hosting is a web hosting services provider that offers secure, reliable, and feature-rich cPanel Web Hosting solutions. With more than a decade of experience, the company continuously expands its businesses naturally. The UK-based cPanel provides an ultra lightning-fast cloud platform with 100% NVMe SSD storage, free day-to-day backups, unlimited free SSLs, award-winning 5-star services, as well a 30-day unconditional guarantee. It delivers daily backups of files and databases in a secure way and ensures to its clients that fast recovery is available.
thenationalnews.com
What is 6G? The next generation of wireless technology explained
Sixth-generation wireless technology (6G) will not come anytime soon but industry leaders and researchers are intensifying efforts to hasten its development, experts said. Artificial intelligence will be “at the heart” of 6G, Merouane Debbah, chief researcher for AI and telecom systems at Abu Dhabi's Technology Innovation Institute (TII), told The National at the inaugural Abu Dhabi 6G Summit on Thursday.
getnews.info
Chisara Okehi Announces The Release Of A New Book Titled, “I Need Help.”
“I Need Help: a story of trauma, trails and triumphs”. Nov 4, 2022 – NEW YORK – Chisara Okehi, the CEO of Breakthrough Bliss, has published a new book titled I Need Help, a story of trauma, trials and triumphs. This book centers on helping individuals, especially young girls and women understand and overcome how untreated mental illness, trauma, neglect, gender discrimination, divorce and other mental health challenges could impact their self-esteem, personal development and emotional health. The book has unique lessons for every reader. For interested readers, it can be directly viewed and bought here on Amazon.
getnews.info
BH4U Raised 1 million in a Seed Round to Execute its Plans for Further Technology Development and Market Entry in 2023
BestHealth4U (BH4U), a Portuguese startup focused on the R&D of medical adhesive technologies for the skin, today announced the close of its $1 million Seed financing round to fuel the journey to market of its first product, Bio2Skin. Bio2Skin is a patented innovative adhesive technology that will be integrated into products developed by manufacturers that produce medical adhesives and medical devices for continuous use.
Comments / 0