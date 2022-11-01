Read full article on original website
Top Speed
The Manhart TR800 Is The Porsche 911 Turbo S We've Always Dreamed Of
The most powerful and fastest 911 Turbo ever, the 911 Turbo S, is enjoying a lot of attention. Be it in a drag race against some of the most powerful supercars in the world, or trying to find out if there is room for improvement under the hood, everybody is curious about Porsche’s latest toy. In the past few months, we have seen a lot of tuning companies trying to find out if 640 horsepower is really the limit for the Turbo S, and many have succeeded in pushing these numbers to supercar levels. G-Power, for example, was able to squeeze 800 horsepower from the flat-six engine, and now Manhart proves it can improve things even further. As its name suggests, its latest package – the TR800 – puts more than 800 horsepower under hood of the Turbo S.
Porsche Flawlesy Restores Founder's 100-Year-Old Race Car Called Sascha
Study the history of car making and you'll see a passion for motorsport is what inspired the founders of some of the best-known car brands today. Two of the most prominent in the field had to be Enzo Ferrari and Ferdinand Porsche, both of whom started their careers driving products from other manufacturers before going out and making their legendary racing cars.
Jalopnik
God's Perfect Corvette Is For Sale in Canada
Here at the Jello Picnic Website, we think a lot about Corvettes. We review them, rank them, and generally use them as the divine prophet Zora Arkus-Duntov intended. As a whole, we usually even like them, though we’ve never found one to be unimpeachably perfect. At least, not until today.
A junky 1959 Chevrolet Impala without an engine just sold for $88,500, but why was it worth so much?
Chevrolet Impalas from the late 1950s and early 1960s are selling for astonishing amounts even without engines because they are popular with custom car builders.
Barn Find Mustang Literally Torn Out
They had to take down part of a wall to get it out…. For about 40 years, a classic Ford Mustang sat tucked away in a pole barn in the middle of rural Michigan. Until recently, not many people knew of its existence, that is until a barn find hunter tracked it down, bagging the kind of car he had always dreamed of finding. In fact, the guy said the day before he extracted the classic pony car he couldn’t even sleep out of sheer excitement.
The Forgotten Pontiac Concept Car That Still Looks Futuristic Today
The 1980s were a wild time for automotive experimentation, and Pontiac was one of many automakers that introduced an oddly prescient car concept.
A 140-Year-Old Pair of Levi’s Was Found in a Mine Shaft. They Just Sold for Over $87,000.
Turns out gold isn’t the only valuable thing you can find in a mine. A pair of vintage Levi’s discovered in an abandoned mine shaft in the American West recently sold for $87,400 at an auction in New Mexico. The jeans, which date back to the 1880s, were unearthed by self-described “denim archaeologist” Michael Harris several years ago before they were snapped up by a pair of vintage-clothing dealers at the Durango Vintage Festivus on October 1. “I’m still kind of bewildered, just surprised in myself for even purchasing them,” Kyle Haupert, who bought the jeans with Zip Stevenson, told The Wall...
Top Speed
Here's How Much the 2023 Corvette Z06 Costs with All Options
The Chevrolet Corvette has been the definitive American sports car since 1953 and America's answer to the European sports cars. While the early C1 model was not much of a performer, the introduction of a V-8 quickly mended that. A few know that the Corvette was always meant to be a mid-engine model, and while not without its issues, it finally happened in 2020 with the C8 Corvette. In 2021, the C8 is offered again as a Z06 version, which is the first Vette to get a flat-plane V-8, similar to those used by Ferrari and McLaren. With a starting price of $106,695, the 670-horsepower C8 Z06 is the most affordable collection of “horses” with a mid-engine layout. However, its options list may have been inspired by the German sports car manufacturers a bit more than many would like.
Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida
Check out this video of a bizarre boat in Florida that has the body of a C7 Corvette. It caught the attention of the water police, who pursued it on a high-speed chase. The post Watch: Crazy C7 Corvette Jet Boat Chased by Water Police in Florida appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
topgear.com
These two widebody VW buses want to steal the show at SEMA 2022
Kenny Pfitzer Designs has unveiled its Southern Californian-inspired Vegas offerings. Like?. Skip 14 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. Kenny Pfitzer Designs is hoping to steal the show at SEMA with two custom-built widebody VW vans, designed in collaboration...
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
CAR AND DRIVER
These Vehicles Are Dead for 2023
The checkered flag is waving for a number of vehicles after the 2022 model year. It’s time to bid farewell to fuel-sipping economy cars such as the Chevrolet Spark and Hyundai Accent, and supercars including the Acura NSX, Ford GT, and Lamborghini Aventador. Not even functional little work vans...
Fully Restored and Stunning 1959 El Camino Selling at The Raleigh Classic Auction
This first year example will make a great addition to your classic Chevy collection. There are so many interesting cars on the market these days, but some are truly standouts, like this 1959 Chevrolet El Camino. It looks fantastically clean all around plus is packing a 348 cubic inch V8 with three two-barrel carbs, the famous Tri-Power. Chevy didn’t make many first-generation Chevy El Caminos with this powertrain, so this is a real collector’s dream.
MotorAuthority
Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger heads to auction
If you've ever want to own a muscle car powered by Dodge's 1,000-hp Hellephant crate engine, now's your chance. A Hellephant-powered 1968 Dodge Charger named Dumbo is slated for a Mecum auction running in Las Vegas from November 10-12. The supercharged 7.0-liter V-8 was unveiled at the 2018 SEMA show,...
Why Ford Used The Same Engine For Over 30 Years
One automotive pillar isn't a car itself, but an engine: the Ford 300 cubic-inch inline six-cylinder. The model is well-regarded and for good reasons.
Autoblog
Best truck tires of 2022 (they're great for SUVs, too)
Autoblog may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. If you're in the market for truck tires, we'd like to share with you some solid choices. Admittedly, we can't test every truck and SUV tire on the market — a massive undertaking — so we're leaning here on the best tires as evaluated by the good folks at Consumer Reports and Tire Rack, who performance-test hundreds of tires per year. Tire Rack also ranks its tire by customer feedback. Interestingly, the two sources have come up with two very different sets of rankings, but they concur on many points.
Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location
Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
Why Rich People Drive Cheap Cars, and Why You Should Too
If you were rich, what kind of car would you drive?. A Bentley? A Porsche or a Ferrari? Maybe a $100,000 Tesla Model X? How about a Lamborghini, to be really obnoxious?. Ah, but here’s a little-known fact: Most rich people don’t actually drive fancy cars. It’s true....
Road & Track
Ringbrothers Brings Four Epic Custom Builds to SEMA
Ringbrothers is leaving nothing on the table this year for SEMA. The Wisconsin-based custom car builder has arrived with no fewer than four custom one-off builds for the tuner show, each more epic than the last. Our favorite of the bunch has to be the Enyo 1948 Chevy Super Truck....
Autoweek.com
The 2023 Toyota Crown Reinvents a Legend
The new Crown will be offered with two hybrid powertrains and standard all-wheel drive. Base Crowns use a 2.5-liter I4 mated to an eCVT and a pair of electric motors to deliver 236 hp combined. Climbing up the market, Toyota’s showing off a new system called Hybrid Max with the...
