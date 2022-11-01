The most powerful and fastest 911 Turbo ever, the 911 Turbo S, is enjoying a lot of attention. Be it in a drag race against some of the most powerful supercars in the world, or trying to find out if there is room for improvement under the hood, everybody is curious about Porsche’s latest toy. In the past few months, we have seen a lot of tuning companies trying to find out if 640 horsepower is really the limit for the Turbo S, and many have succeeded in pushing these numbers to supercar levels. G-Power, for example, was able to squeeze 800 horsepower from the flat-six engine, and now Manhart proves it can improve things even further. As its name suggests, its latest package – the TR800 – puts more than 800 horsepower under hood of the Turbo S.

2 DAYS AGO