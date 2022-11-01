Read full article on original website
Selena Gomez Calls Her Split From Justin Bieber The ‘Best Thing’
Selena Gomez is calling her past relationship with Justin Bieber “the best thing” that has ever happened to her. In her new documentary, My Mind & Me, which was released on Apple TV+ today (November 4), the 30-year-old singer and actress opened up about the end of her eight-year relationship with Bieber in 2018.
Rihanna Inviting Johnny Depp To Make Fenty Show Appearance Angers Fans
Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show returns next week and one scheduled guest is causing a bit of controversy. According to a report by gossip website TMZ, Johnny Depp will be featured in the show. The actor won’t be walking the runway, but have a featured moment like Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu had in the past Savage X Fenty shows.
Anna Faris Shares Positive Thoughts About Ex Chris Pratt And His Wife
Anna Faris has nothing bad to say about her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger. They got married a year after Farris and Pratt divorced. The Mom star was married to the Guardians of the Galaxy actor from 2009 to 2018, with the pair announcing they had split in a joint statement released in August 2017. The two share son Jack, 10.
Harry Styles Sings Happy Birthday To Las Vegas Woman
Harry Styles gave a local Bishop Gorman senior an amazing birthday gift this past weekend. According to Channel 3, who first broke the story, Turi Trainor attended a Harry Styles concert at the KIA Forum in Los Angeles on Monday. The Bishop Gorman senior went to the Harry Styles concert...
Interview with creators of Kingdom Comics – Megacon Orlando 2021
Catching up on all my interviews with creators from Megacon Orlando 2021 FINALLY! – Here with Brian and Rob from Kingdom Comics talking about their shared comic universe! Check out their books at kingdomcomicsonline.com. Listen to our podcast on Bpodstudios.com or wherever you get your podcasts! Please give us...
