Anna Faris has nothing bad to say about her ex-husband Chris Pratt and his marriage to Katherine Schwarzenegger. They got married a year after Farris and Pratt divorced. The Mom star was married to the Guardians of the Galaxy actor from 2009 to 2018, with the pair announcing they had split in a joint statement released in August 2017. The two share son Jack, 10.

23 HOURS AGO