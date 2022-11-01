ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davenport, IA

Win Tickets To Disney On Ice And More At Happy Hour In Davenport

It's another B100 Happy Hour and we want you to join us at Public House in Davenport for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to Disney On Ice, tickets to the World's Toughest Rodeo, and more!
DAVENPORT, IA
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker

Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
MOLINE, IL
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment

OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
IOWA CITY, IA
Annual Christmas Tree at Vibrant Arena at The Mark Arrives This Week

The holiday season is now in full swing which means you'll be seeing a ton of Christmas stuff at stores, lights going up on homes, and massive trees in your town. The Vibrant Arena at The Mark is getting ready for the holidays this week with the arrival of the annual Christmas tree placed outside the arena for all to see.
MOLINE, IL
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment

Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the...
IOWA CITY, IA
The Best Iowa Legends And Haunted Locations

It's the time of the year when everyone loves to get spooky, and truly test just how many real-life ghost adventures they can handle. Today we will be looking at a handful of popular haunted locations in Iowa!. The Iconic Iowa Legend. Have you ever visited these locations? Let us...
IOWA STATE
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
IOWA CITY, IA
Burlington's The Courts could be open by June

BURLINGTON -The $4.5 million The Courts project on the Fun City property in Burlington may open as soon as June. The project, which is going up on the southeast corner of Fun City, Burlington's hotel and gaming complex, will be a state-of-the-art indoor court and recreation center aimed at increased space for local sports clubs and organizations as well as outside sports tourism.
BURLINGTON, IA
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying

Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
DAVENPORT, IA
Latest Decision on New, I-80 Bridge Good for Bison Bridge

The idea is to turn the existing bridge over the Mississippi River into a park, and it depends entirely on the 55-year-old bridge not being torn down. During last week's I-80 bridge public meeting, the project team eliminated an alternative that would have required demolition. Local environmentalist Chad Pregracke created...
EAST MOLINE, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
Heavy police presence in Iowa city

UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
DAVENPORT, IA
New Off-Ramp/On-Ramp to Open at I-380/I-80 Construction Site

It's been more than four years since reconstruction work began on the I-380/I-80 interchange just west of Coralville. This week, it takes another giant leap forward with the opening of a key off-ramp/on-ramp. The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced that they'll be opening the off-ramp from I-380 southbound that...
CORALVILLE, IA
