Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Weather Potential Forces Halloween Demo Derby to Make Big Changes in Davenport, Iowa
All the spooky ghosts and goblins have been put away for the year. The trick-or-treat bags are mostly full of wrappers and lower-tier candy that we reserve for "emergency sugar needs" only. But just to make sure you're not one of those people who jump straight from Halloween to Christmas...let's...
Step into the Cold Shoes of Quad Cities Unsheltered with Frigid Feet Walk
There are not many fundraising walks that take place in December in the Quad Cities. But when the point of the walk is to show how brutal it can be to have to walk in Iowa and Illinois in winter, that is the perfect time to schedule a walk. That...
Win Tickets To Disney On Ice And More At Happy Hour In Davenport
It's another B100 Happy Hour and we want you to join us at Public House in Davenport for an awesome after-work party! We have great drink specials tonight, music, we're talking to you on the air, and so much more! We have your chance to win tickets to Disney On Ice, tickets to the World's Toughest Rodeo, and more!
WATCH: A Quad City Gets Moved Across The River Thanks To Al Roker
Is this a Pitbull situation all over again?! It appears to be that way. Recently, during a weather forecast, long-time TODAY Show weatherman, Al Roker, decided that Moline wasn't in Illinois anymore. Instead, he places Moline across the Mississippi River in the neighboring state of Iowa similar to what Pitbull did to Davenport in 2021.
Illinois HyVee Grocery Stores Were Taken Over By A Monster Mash Flash Mob
On Saturday, October 29th a monstrous flash mob broke out at the HyVee on Avenue of the Cities. The grocery store shared the video of their TERROR-ific performance. They did the monster mash!" Imagine pushing your cart around the grocery store debating if you want cookies or carrots when all...
40th Annual Rod & Custom Show Returns to Quad Cities for 2023
The Rod & Custom Show is returning to the Quad Cities for 2023. This year marks the show's 40th anniversary, and we can't thank you enough for your help getting us there. Come out to the Bend XPO Center in East Moline January 13-15 for a weekend of car show and family fun.
The Results are in for the Dog-O-Ween Costume Contest in Davenport, Iowa
Must've been a full moon on Sunday because the aisles were crawling with adorable creatures!. Theisen's in Davenport hosted their annual Dog-O-Ween parade where people and pups dress up for prizes and have a howling good time! This was my 3rd time hosting this event and each year the costumes get better and better.
beckersasc.com
Iowa clinic files for bankruptcy following $97M malpractice judgment
OB-GYN Associates of Iowa City & Coralville (Iowa) has filed for bankruptcy following a malpractice judgment of $97.4 million, CBS affiliate KMTV reported Nov. 2. Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt sued the clinic and Mercy Iowa City, alleging their son sustained brain damage in the hours leading up to his birth because medical workers failed to recognize signs of oxygen deprivation. The Kromphardts' son, now 4, is unable to walk on his own and barely able to speak, according to the report.
Davenport Mother Stole Candy From Honor Bucket In Front Of Her Own Kids
People are disappointed in this Davenport parent after she stole all the candy out of this honor bucket. When trick-or-treating there are unspoken rules that everyone SHOULD follow. Don't walk on people's landscape. Only go to houses that have lights on. Only take ONE piece of candy from a candy...
Annual Christmas Tree at Vibrant Arena at The Mark Arrives This Week
The holiday season is now in full swing which means you'll be seeing a ton of Christmas stuff at stores, lights going up on homes, and massive trees in your town. The Vibrant Arena at The Mark is getting ready for the holidays this week with the arrival of the annual Christmas tree placed outside the arena for all to see.
KCRG.com
Iowa City passes resolution opposing proposed gun amendment
Local financial expert on ways to avoid overspending during the holidays. Jan Beal from Winner Lynk Advisory Group joins us to talk about being responsible with money while holiday shopping. Linn County Sheriff's Office to raise money participating in three months of no shaving. Updated: 5 hours ago. For the...
The Best Iowa Legends And Haunted Locations
It's the time of the year when everyone loves to get spooky, and truly test just how many real-life ghost adventures they can handle. Today we will be looking at a handful of popular haunted locations in Iowa!. The Iconic Iowa Legend. Have you ever visited these locations? Let us...
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa student falls from sixth-floor window; fall deemed accidental
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a student fell from a sixth-floor window in Mayflower Hall, landing on a second-floor roof. A preliminary investigation has indicated that the fall was accidental. Initial reports state that students were playing catch in a residence hall room when a student leaned back and fell through the screen of an open window.
After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy
An Iowa medical clinic that is facing a multimillion-dollar malpractice judgment has filed for bankruptcy. In March, a Johnson County jury awarded more than $97.4 million to the family of a boy who sustained serious brain damage during his birth at an Iowa City hospital. The boy’s parents, Kathleen and Andrew Kromphardt, had sued Mercy […] The post After record-breaking malpractice award, Coralville clinic files for bankruptcy appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Pen City Current
Burlington's The Courts could be open by June
BURLINGTON -The $4.5 million The Courts project on the Fun City property in Burlington may open as soon as June. The project, which is going up on the southeast corner of Fun City, Burlington's hotel and gaming complex, will be a state-of-the-art indoor court and recreation center aimed at increased space for local sports clubs and organizations as well as outside sports tourism.
ourquadcities.com
3rd sentenced in Brady St. Stadium slaying
Just before he was sentenced to serve up to 35 years in prison, the third man convicted in the death of a teen killed five years ago at Brady Street Stadium, Davenport, apologized to members of the teen’s family. On Thursday in Scott County Court, 25-year-old Darryl Merritt, of...
wvik.org
Latest Decision on New, I-80 Bridge Good for Bison Bridge
The idea is to turn the existing bridge over the Mississippi River into a park, and it depends entirely on the 55-year-old bridge not being torn down. During last week's I-80 bridge public meeting, the project team eliminated an alternative that would have required demolition. Local environmentalist Chad Pregracke created...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
Heavy police presence in Iowa city
UPDATE: — — — A heavy police presence was reported in Davenport this morning, with multiple squad cars from the Davenport and Bettendorf Police Departments and the Iowa State Patrol blocking the area after a chase ended in a grassy space at Kimberly and Elmore, across from Hy-Vee Fast & Fresh. A red SUV was […]
New Off-Ramp/On-Ramp to Open at I-380/I-80 Construction Site
It's been more than four years since reconstruction work began on the I-380/I-80 interchange just west of Coralville. This week, it takes another giant leap forward with the opening of a key off-ramp/on-ramp. The Iowa Department of Transportation has announced that they'll be opening the off-ramp from I-380 southbound that...
B100
Davenport, IA
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B100 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://b100quadcities.com
Comments / 1