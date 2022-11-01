Read full article on original website
KMZU
UPDATE: Ramp to remain open during resurfacing at U.S. Route 36 and U.S. Route 65 in Chillicothe
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, now plan to resurface the four ramps on U.S. Route 36 at U.S. Route 65 in Livingston County one half at a time, instead of closing them as previously announced. Today, Wednesday, Nov. 2, through...
KMZU
Daviess County Route AA to close for resurfacing project on Friday Milling on this and three additional routes to take place Thursday
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – A resurfacing project is scheduled to begin this week on four routes across Daviess, Gentry, Harrison and Worth counties. On Thursday, Nov. 3, contractors from Herzog Contracting Corp., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation, will mill off portions of Daviess County Route AA, Gentry/Harrison County Route ZZ, Harrison County Route EE and Gentry/Worth County Route N to prepare the roads for resurfacing. Milling will be done under a single-lane closure with flaggers directing motorists through the work zone.
KMZU
Deborah Sue “Deb” McKee
Deborah Sue “Deb” McKee, 68, of Richmond, died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at North Kansas City Hospital. Deb was born on September 1, 1954, in Excelsior Springs, the daughter of William and Myrtle (Browning) Clark. She was united in marriage to Shannon McKee of Richmond on July 21, 1979; he survives of the home.
KMZU
Carroll County Sheriff's Office addresses threats made by Tina-Avalon student
CARROLL COUNTY – The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is following up on an alleged threat made by a student within the Tina-Avalon School District on Sunday. The sheriff's office says it received a report that a student was planning to harm another student at the high school. A deputy and the Missouri State Highway Patrol was present at the school Monday and Tuesday morning to intercept and be present for any activity. No incidents were reported. T.
KMZU
Richmond woman facing drug allegations
CARROLL COUNTY, Mo. - A Richmond woman is held on felony drug allegations from Carroll County. The Missouri Highway Patrol arrested 34-year-old Molly S. Carroll at 3:24 Monday afternoon. The report accuses Carroll of felony possession of methamphetamine and pills. Carroll is placed on a 24 hour hold at the...
KMZU
Holt County Route T to close tomorrow
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – BNSF railroad crews plan to close Holt County Route T south of Forest City beginning tomorrow morning, Wednesday, Nov. 2, at 7 a.m. to complete emergency repairs at the St. Joseph Sub railroad crossing. The road will be closed between north and south Holt County Road 310 through Thursday, Nov. 3 at 5 p.m. During the closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.
KMZU
Linda Kay Morris
Linda Kay Morris, 73 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home. She was born Saturday, January 22, 1949 in Higginsville to the McPherson family but from a very young age was loved and raised by Elmer and Virginia Sanders. She graduated from Lafayette County C-1 in 1967 and then attended business school in Kansas City. Linda married Dennis Morris on May 17, 1969. They spent 53 years together and he survives of the home. Linda worked as a secretary for the Higginsville Habilitation Center in Higginsville for 31 years.
KMZU
Suspect flees scene on electric unicycle
HOLT, Mo. - A man accused of domestic assault in Holt attempts to elude deputies on an electric motorized vehicle, says the Clay County Sheriff. The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. last night after the suspect fled the scene on an electric unicycle. The unnamed suspect was reportedly located near NE 112th St. and Plattsburg Rd. using a flashlight to navigate. He stopped for deputies but initially refused to identify himself. He was taken into custody without further reported incident.
KMZU
Plattsburg PD investigates shooting
PLATTSBURG, Mo. - Plattsburg PD say an investigating is ongoing regarding a shooting that occurred Monday night. A release from the department indicates the incident occurred around 10:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Walnut. A female victim was allegedly shot and transported to a Kansas City hospital with what is described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KMZU
Lane and ramp closures scheduled for Route AA at I-29 for bridge work, Nov. 11-23
PLATTE COUNTY – MoDOT Kansas City will be completing bridge work as part of the Interstate 29 bridge replacement project. This will require the following closures from 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022 until noon on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022:. Route AA (NW Waukomis Drive) between 53rd Street...
KMZU
Sandra Kay Silvey
Sandra Kay Silvey, 72, of Richmond, died Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Sandra was born on February 23, 1950, in Richmond, the daughter of Donald Ray and Emma Jean (Martin) Fales. She was united in marriage to Alfred Eugene Silvey of Richmond on June 23, 1967; he preceded her in death on June 20, 2017.
KMZU
Dick Curtis
Dick Curtis - age 88 of Gallatin, Missouri passed away Monday morning, October 31, 2022, at his home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Lake Viking Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, November 4th, 2022, at Lake Viking Church in Gallatin. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM the evening prior, Thursday at Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. Burial will follow the services at Hillcrest Cemetery in Gallatin. Friends may call after 9 AM Thursday at the funeral home.
KMZU
Karl K. Froeschle Jr.
Karl K. Froeschle Jr., 86, died Friday, October 27, 2022. The family will receive friends from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Stewart-Hoefer Funeral Home, 1600 Main St. Higginsville, Missouri. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM on Monday, November 7, 2022 at Stewart-Hoefer Chapel. Interment will follow in Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO.
KMZU
Alta Beard
Alta Beard, 87, of Lee’s Summit, formerly of Bates City, died on November 3, 2022. Funeral Services will be held Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 1:30 pm at Kaiser-Wiegers Funeral in Higginsville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. She will be buried at the Missouri Veterans...
