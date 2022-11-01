Linda Kay Morris, 73 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home. She was born Saturday, January 22, 1949 in Higginsville to the McPherson family but from a very young age was loved and raised by Elmer and Virginia Sanders. She graduated from Lafayette County C-1 in 1967 and then attended business school in Kansas City. Linda married Dennis Morris on May 17, 1969. They spent 53 years together and he survives of the home. Linda worked as a secretary for the Higginsville Habilitation Center in Higginsville for 31 years.

