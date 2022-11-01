Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Epic Indiana Antique Mall is a Must VisitTravel MavenHighland, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Boo Bash at Orland Square on 10/27Adrian HolmanOrland Park, IL
BCH Earns Accreditation from National Financial Accountability OrganizationBuilding Indiana BusinessValparaiso, IN
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
WLKY.com
6 people from Indiana win thousands on Powerball
INDIANAPOLIS — While they didn't win the Powerball Jackpot, six people from Indiana can claim thousands after Wednesday's drawing. There were three winners whose tickets were worth $100,000 and another three worth $50,000, according to the Hoosier Lottery. Video above: No big winner, Powerball jackpot grows. The $100,000 winners...
Four Hoosiers Hold Winning Powerball Tickets – One Sold Evansville
What are the odds of four winning Powerball tickets being sold in Indiana? I suppose you could say the odds were in someone's favor because there were four tickets sold Monday, October 31, 2022, that are worth between $50,000 and $1,000,000. Where Did You Purchase Lottery Tickets?. It's pretty cool...
Powerball winners: $100k, $50k lottery tickets sold in Chicago area
Nobody matched all six numbers to win the billion-dollar Powerball jackpot Wednesday night. However, several residents across the Chicago area still won big money.
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing; jackpot now at $1.2 billion
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s another reason to check your tickets. Four winning Powerball tickets were sold in Indiana for Monday’s drawing, including one worth $1 million. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning tickets were sold at locations in Merrillville, New Albany and Evansville. They include two $50,000 tickets, a $100,000 ticket and a $1 million […]
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you also happen to love burgers, then you are in the right place, because that's what this article is all about, a list of four amazing burger places in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
Who (or What) Owns the Most Land in Indiana?
The United States of America is made up of 2.43 billion acres of land. Of those 2.43 billion, the state of Indiana makes up 23,103,300 of it making us one of the smaller states in the country (38th out of 50, to be exact). That 23,103,300 is divided up among people like you and me who own homes on various sizes of land, along with businesses that call our state home, or at the very least have locations within our borders. Even the state itself lays claim to some of those acres in the form of state parks, forests, and the like. But, out of the over 6.806 million people who live here, one report claims one man and one man alone owns more of those acres than anyone else. Is it right?
This Long Abandoned Bridge is Secretly One of the Best Fishing Spots in Northern Indiana
There's a bridge well hidden along the Indiana and Illinois state line that has not seen any vehicular traffic in decades. Today it's a secret location best known only to fishermen. The bridge is along Stateline Road between Momence, Illinois and Lake Village, Indiana. Traveling along Ilinois Route 114/Indiana Route...
959theriver.com
See Grand Funk Railroad with Jefferson Starship!
Listen for Mackay in the morning at 7:50a to play Name That Tune for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Grand Funk Railroad with Jefferson Starship!. You don’t want to miss this awesome show at the Hard Rock Casino in Gary, Indiana on Friday, December 2nd!
Inside Indiana Business
New vision for former Southlake Mall anchor store
A long-vacant anchor store at Southlake Mall in Hobart could spring back to life, filled with multiple workspaces and retail kiosks. Our partners at The Times of Northwest Indiana report California-based Cubework wants to configure the Carson’s department store, which went out of business in 2018. The company acquired...
warricknews.com
Early voting available in Northwest Indiana until noon Monday
Northwest Indiana residents looking to check an item off their to-do list still have time to cast their ballot ahead of Tuesday’s general election. Early voting is available Thursday, Friday, Saturday and through noon Monday at 11 sites in Lake County, seven locations in Porter County and four in LaPorte County.
Chicago's 'Donut King' celebrating 50 years in business at Old Fashioned Donuts in Roseland
Chicago's 84-year-old "Donut King" starts at 6 a.m., working 12 hours days, six days a week.
wfyi.org
Indiana Department of Revenue asks Hoosiers to contact it about missing taxpayer refund payments
Hoosiers who haven’t received Indiana’s automatic taxpayer refund and inflation relief payments – but think they should have – should contact the state. Indiana first sent out $125 per-taxpayer direct deposit payments for its automatic taxpayer refund in May. Lawmakers added an additional $200 during this summer’s special session. All direct deposits and paper checks for those payments should now have been received.
WANE-TV
5 stolen vehicles found in Indiana river during training exercise
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana Conservation Officers found five stolen vehicles while training. Indiana DNR says last week, while completing sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street, officers discovered what appeared to be multiple automobiles under the water. Officials say in all, five vehicles were located and marked for search and removal.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana Silver Alert for Hannah Shelton, 12, canceled
ATTICA, Ind. - Police in Indiana were asking for the public's help Wednesday locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was believed to be in extreme danger. Hannah Shelton was last seen around 5:42 p.m. in Attica, Indiana — which is 80 miles northwest of Indianapolis. Shelton was believed to...
WLWT 5
Indiana farm hosting 'reindeer encounters' this season
Get up close and personal with reindeer this holiday season at an Indiana farm. Whitetail Acres is hosting 'reindeer encounters' this holiday season where you can pet an feed the reindeer in their pen and barn yard. The encounter is $25 per person and includes petting and feeding the reindeer...
Kids honored after donating own Halloween candy in Northwest Indiana
LOWELL, Ind. (CBS) -- Most trick-or-treaters are out to get as much candy as possible.But two Northwest Indiana kids will be honored for leaving some Halloween candy behind for other kids.When two trick-or-treaters found an empty candy bowl at a home in Lowell, Indiana they took candy from their own bags to make sure there was some for the next group to find. The Hammond Firefighters Local 556 asked on Facebook if anyone recognized the boy and girl and users came through.Firefighters talked with the children's mom and are now working on a way to thank the kids for their selfless actions.
indiana105.com
Public Meetings Scheduled for 80/94 Flexroad Project
The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says two public meetings, one in-person in Lake County and the other virtual, are planned this month to provide an update on 80/94 Flexroad, a project to improve traffic flow and safety along the Borman Expressway, Indiana’s busiest interstate corridor. The in-person meeting is Wednesday, November 16, 5:30 to 7 p.m.at Purdue Northwest in Hammond; the virtual meeting is Thursday November 17th at 6 pm on Microsoft Teams. Strategies being considered include dynamic shoulder lanes, variable speed limits, ramp metering, lane control and queue warning systems. Here’s a link for more information on the project and registering for the virtual meeting.
WAND TV
Applications open for Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund
CHICAGO (WAND) — The Illinois Housing Development Authority announced that applications have opened for the Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund. Qualified homeowners who need help with past-due mortgage payments due to hardships associated with the COVID-19 pandemic may apply at illinoishousinghelp.org. Eligible households may apply for grants of up to...
warricknews.com
Competitive races in the Indiana Statehouse
INDIANAPOLIS — Republican and Democrat strategists alike are buckling down in the final weeks before Election Day, targeting competitive races in the House Chamber with the hopes of growing their parties’ influence at the Statehouse. Similar to the Senate, Republicans identified several House Democrat seats they’ve targeted to...
Hammond mayor, residents upset over hospital ER closing
HAMMOND, Ind. — Residents and Hammond’s mayor are upset after officials announced Thursday that the city’s only hospital is effectively closing. Franciscan Health announced they are planning to end emergency room services and inpatient care at their Hammond location, located at 5454 Hohman Ave. They will still...
Comments / 0