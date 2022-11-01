Cineworld Group ADR (OTCMKTS: CNWGQ) Big Move Northbound as Cinema Chain Reaches Bankruptcy Settlement with its Landlords and Lenders

Read full article on original website
Les Moonves And Paramount Global Agree To Pay $9.75M To Resolve NY State Attorney General Probe Related To CBS Shareholder Lawsuit
Former CBS chief Les Moonves and Paramount Global have agreed to pay an additional $9.75 million to resolve an investigation by the New York State Attorney General’s office. The new settlement — $7.25 million from CBS (now under the auspices of Paramount) and another $2.5 million from Moonves — was confirmed in a letter today to the judge ruling on a shareholder lawsuit in U.S. District Court in New York. Moonves was ousted after a long tenure atop CBS after an independent law firm probe substantiated many of the claims of sexual assault and misconduct made by more than a dozen...
microcapdaily.com
Clean Vision Corp (OTCMKTS: CLNV) Breaking Out Northbound as Past Winner Bounces off 52 Week Lows (Clean-Seas Pyrolysis Plastic Waste-to-Energy)
Clean Vision Corp (OTCMKTS: CLNV) is heating up and on the move northbound ever since the Company got busy on twitter last week tweeting: “$CLNV will have news to share soon! Agreements are being reviewed by legal, once executed we will release. Exciting times.” This comes after the stock reversed of new 52-week lows of $0.012 in September of this year. Earlier this year CLNV achieved OTCQB fully reporting status which will bring broader visibility for the Company exposing it to new customers, investors, and strategic partners. The stock does have a history of big moves running to $0.45 in 2020 and $0.095 earlier this year.
microcapdaily.com
Emergent Health (OTCMKTS: EMGE) Breaking Out into Copperland as Biotech Closes on Evolutionary Biologics & Regen Biowellness Acquisitions and Audits Filings
Emergent Health (OTCMKTS: EMGE) is moving up steadily in recent trading off its lows under a penny and looks to be under accumulation once again. The stock ran earlier this year to highs over $0.04 but dropped below a penny since then. The Company has been beefing up its management and BOD in recent months bringing on Jim Morrison, the former president of L’Oréal as the new CEO and Son of QVC Founder Joseph Segel, Marvin Segel as Chief Marketing Officer.
microcapdaily.com
Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS: PLPL) Breaking Out Northbound after Closing on the “Smart Hotel” EV Hotel Corp Reverse Merger
Plandai Biotechnology Inc (OTCMKTS: PLPL) is breaking out northbound up over 30% on $300,000 in dollar volume in the first 2 hours of trading on Thursday. The move comes as the incoming CEO of with EV Hotel Corp., announced the Company closed on the acquisition of 100% stock of EV Hotel Corp., with the official announcement coming next Tuesday. Plandai also plans to file with the SEC, Finra and OTC Markets Group for both a formal name and symbol change to reflect the new direction and identity of the Company.
microcapdaily.com
MineralRite Corporation (OTCMKTS: RITE) Breaking Out as Company Signs 3 New Experts and Inks Deal with Sterling Macro Research LLC
MineralRite Corporation (OTCMKTS: RITE) is not trending northbound moving up over 25% on Wednesday alone as the stock is once again being accumulated. The Company has done a lot in r4cent months coming off the expert market RITE is now “pink current” and just lowered their authorized shares by 75% to 5 billion meaning they are now close to maxed out any cannot issue many more shares. The owner of the controlling block of RITE stock is Guy Peckham who has been an entrepreneur and business consultant for the past 30 years.
One third of mortgage holders struggling to make payments amid soaring rates
Mortgage crisis: First-time buyer claims lenders revised her rate 'from 4.5% to 10.5%'. Mortgage holders are struggling to keep up with payments amid rising interest rates, new data has shown. Half of people who have a mortgage have said they are worried about rising interest rates, a survey from the...
CNBC
Wells Fargo mortgage staff brace for layoffs as U.S. loan volumes collapse
Mortgage volumes at Wells Fargo slowed further in recent weeks, leaving some workers idle and sparking concerns that the lender will need to cut more employees as the U.S. housing slump deepens. The bank had about 18,000 loans in its retail origination pipeline in the early weeks of the fourth...
Americans are spending record amounts at casinos and airlines — but recent warnings from Amazon and Apple suggest the party may soon be over
Americans are still spending big, but experts agree the party is almost over. The question is when. On Tuesday, the casino operator Caesars, which owns eight casino resorts in Las Vegas, said October's earnings were the "strongest month in the history of Las Vegas" for the company. While a recession...
Auditor exodus at embattled China property firms triggers governance concerns
HONG KONG, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Auditors of at least 14 Hong Kong-listed Chinese property firms have exited this year, securities filings showed, raising governance concerns about the debt-ridden developers several of whom are yet to publish long-pending financial results.
HSBC raising best lending rate to 5.375% after Hong Kong rate hike
HONG KONG (Reuters) - HSBC Holdings said on Thursday it is raising its best lending rate in Hong Kong by 25 basis points to 5.375% effective Nov. 4 after the city’s de facto central bank raised the base rate charged through its overnight discount window by 75 basis points.
Munster Says Apple Entering Transition Phase Of Reducing Reliance On China
Apple Inc AAPL is entering a transition of reducing its reliance on China that may take as long as a decade to achieve, said Gene Munster, managing partner at Loup Ventures. “If any company can pull off diversifying its supply chain without missing a beat, it’s Apple,” Munster wrote in a note on Loup's website.
Martin Lewis reveals how much mortgages will rise after interest rate hike
Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by more than £400 after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The Money Saving Expert said tracker deals will rise by roughly £40 per month (£480/year) for every £100,000 worth of mortgage.That means someone with a £300,000 mortgage will pay £1,440 extra per year. “Existing fixes won’t change, but when they end new deals will be far costlier,” Mr Lewis said.Mr Lewis also advised savers to switch banks if they fail to pass on gains from the interest rise.“Top paying easy access savings...
Interest rates UK – latest: Mortgage holders face soaring repayments after Bank hike
Mortgage holders will see their yearly costs increase by around £480 for every £100,000 they owe after the Bank of England hiked interest rates to 3 per cent, Martin Lewis has said.The pound dropped on Thursday after the Bank raised interest rates and warned of the longest recession since reliable records began in the 1920s.GDP could shrink for every quarter until mid-2024 if interest rates hit the market forecast of 5.2 per cent – although the Bank said it does not expect this to happen and believes inflation will fall to 5.25 per cent next year and 1.5 per...
microcapdaily.com
Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EPAZ) Major Reversal Northbound as Crypto Operator Deploys the On-site Remote Assist (OSRA) Product to its Beta Customers
Epazz, Inc. (OTCMKTS: EPAZ) is on the move northbound after the Company announced it would start deploying the On-site Remote Assist (OSRA) product to its beta customers this quarter. Onsite Remote Assist (OSRA) allows field or remote technicians the ability to make onsite video calls to bring in experts via remote assistance. This technology will allow maintenance specialists, plumbers, and field workers to perform hands-free work using smart data glasses allowing access to local and distributed knowledge objects, automated expert mapping, and company-specific configuration. The OSRA can also allow field technicians to create live quality and inspection reports, video tutorials, and proof of work.
Layoffs mount as U.S. economy downshifts
Companies from ride-sharing platforms to mighty Amazon are either shedding jobs or putting their hiring plans on hold as the U.S. economy slows. Lyft said Thursday in a regulatory filing it is cutting 13% of its workforce, or almost 700 employees, as it moves to pare costs. The money-losing ride-hailing service has seen its sales shrink over the past year, while its shares have tumbled 67% in 2022.
Qatar central bank raises deposit rate to 4.5%
Nov 2 (Reuters) - Qatar's central bank said on Wednesday it will increase its interest rates by between 50 and 75 basis points, following the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest rate hike.
US News and World Report
U.S. Treasury to Issue $550 Billion in Debt in Q4
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury said on Monday it expects to issue $550 billion in debt in the fourth quarter, up $150 billion from an August estimate, primarily due to changes to projections of fiscal activity, weaker prices on marketable securities and lower non-marketable financing. The fourth-quarter estimate...
microcapdaily.com
Global Developments, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GDVM) Reverse Merger Heats Up as New CEO Affects Massive Share Reduction and Shorts Get Trapped
Global Developments, Inc., (OTCMKTS: GDVM) is moving steadily higher with power rocketing up the charts in recent months now up about 1,000% from where we first wrote about the stock at around $0.005 on August 29. CEO Mr. Melvin Ejiogu, an executive who is President of VeeMost Technologies, a Cisco Premier partner recently became the controlling shareholder of GDVM and since then has instituted a new dilution policy, affected a massive share reduction and trapped the market makers who were seriously short. Now GDVM moves up with no resistance whatsoever on a locked float and MMs jumping over themselves trying to get shares.
microcapdaily.com
Cloudweb Inc (OTCMKTS: CLOW) Major Reversal Northbound as Company Launches 3 Beta Cloud-Based Business Solutions (SmartBizCompany.com/video and /chat and /meet)
Cloudweb Inc (OTCMKTS: CLOW) is making an explosive move up the charts since reversing off $0.45 lows on Monday after the Company filed an 8k stating: “it is launching three beta cloud-based business solutions:. SmartBizCompany.com/video, a cloud-based video editing software which allows for the creation of short marketing-centric videos...
NASDAQ
Energy Company Turned Miner Produced A Record 532 BTC In October
CleanSpark Inc., an energy company turned bitcoin miner, produced a record amount of new BTC last month. The Nasdaq-traded firm said in a statement sent to Bitcoin Magazine that it had mined 532 bitcoin in October, representing a nearly 20% increase from its September production. In addition, the company also shared some updates on its immersion-cooled farm.
