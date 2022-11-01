Read full article on original website
Meet “Yellowstone” star Mo Brings Plenty at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is hosting a meet and greet with actor and rancher Moses Brings Plenty inside Replay Sports Bar on Nov. 9 from 7 to 8 p.m. The meet and greet is free, and open to the public. The enrolled Lakota Nation...
Church Studio plants magnolia trees to honor Tulsa musician
TULSA, Okla. — A transformation begins Thursday outside the Church Studio in midtown Tulsa to honor a Tulsa musician. Landscape crews will plant four varieties of magnolia trees in the half acre lot, just four lots west of the Church Studio. The green space honors J.J. Cale and is inspired by his song, “Magnolia”. The area will be called Magnolia Meadows, and overlooks downtown Tulsa.
“It was a shock:” Tulsans react to sudden closure of Ahha center
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans are reacting to the sudden closure of the ahha Hardesty Arts Center. The Arts and Huminites Council of Tulsa, known as ahha Tulsa, was founded in 1961. They opened downtown’s Hardesty Arts Center in 2012 to house art installations and resources for local artists.
Firefighters at west Tulsa building fire
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa firefighters are at a building fire in west Tulsa Friday morning. The building is near West 41st Street and U.S. Highway 75, but it’s not yet known what the building is or who owns it. This is a developing story. Download the FOX23 News...
Tulsa donut shop faces vandalism twice in one month
A donut shop in Tulsa has allegedly been struck by vandalism twice in less than a month. This time, the suspect threw a Molotov Cocktail inside.
New adventure park opens in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — Families in Owasso now have a new place to go have fun and adventure. Airtopia Adventure Park features trampoline jumping, trampoline dodgeball, a ninja obstacle course, high ropes course, traverse climbing wall and other activities. The $4.4-million facility is 40 thousand square feet, and also features...
Ahha Tulsa closing its doors Friday
TULSA, Okla. — The ahha Hardesty Arts Center announced Thursday evening that the center will close Friday, Nov. 4. “We have made the difficult decision to announce the closure of ahha’s Hardesty Arts Center on Friday, November 4, including ceasing the operations of our programs for now,” Executive Director Holy Becker said in an email.
Broken Arrow church opens its doors to community shocked by devastating murder-suicide
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Broken Arrow First Baptist Church will hold a vigil for the community on Sunday at 6 p.m. in response to a murder-suicide. Steve Smith the Executive Pastor there says several Broken Arrow pastors came to him with an idea for a vigil and asked him to host the event.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Hawk Takes Down Philbrook Museum Drone
TULSA, Okla. - The Philbrook Museum woke up to a surprise Thursday morning when a hawk flew up and took down their drone in one fell swoop. The museum tweeted the video from the recovered footage after it happened and posted this picture of the attack. They said the hawk did live to tell the tale but the drone may need some work.
Farm Hippie plants deep roots in downtown Collinsville
COLLINSVILLE, Okla. — An idea planted on a Collinsville farm has grown into a booming business on Main Street in Collinsville. "It started with us, and 5,000 bees in the back of Chevy Tahoe," says Ash Winfield. Ash and his wife, Carrie Beth, are the co-owners of Farm Hippie....
Tulsa man survives major heart attack while seeing doctor for sore throat
TULSA, Okla. — Doctors say a Tulsa man is lucky to be alive after he went to his primary care office with a sore throat and ended up having a major heart attack. Stephen Byrne, 65, wasn’t feeling 100 percent when he walked into Oak Street Health, near East Pine Street and North Lewis Avenue, back in March. He had chest pressure, some tightness and was sweating, but his biggest complaint was a terrible sore throat.
Oklahoma Aldi stores matching 2019 Thanksgiving prices
Discount supermarket chain Aldi announced it’s discounting Thanksgiving staples to match 2019 prices. Starting Wednesday, holiday food including appetizers, desserts, sides and beverages, will be discounted up to 30% as part of its Thanksgiving Price Rewind promotion, the grocer said. This as families across the country continue to struggle...
Williams Crossing pedestrian bridge reaches width of Arkansas River
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's new pedestrian bridge is coming closer to completion each week, with the bridge now spanning the entire width of the Arkansas River. The bridge is located just north of 31st Street, and will cross the Arkansas River to connect with the River Parks West Trail on the west side of the bank.
Okla. Dad Who Killed 6 Kids Wore Gun on Hip 'All the Time' — Even While Playing Basketball: Neighbor
"What was really unusual was the man of the house wore a gun all the time," former neighbor Shawn Kucera told KOKI-TV. "He had a pistol on his hip all the time" A former neighbor of the Oklahoma couple accused of murdering their six young children in a murder-suicide said the family father was noticeably controlling. Speaking with KOKI-TV, Shawn Kucera said that he used to live across the street from the Broken Arrow, Okla., home where Brian Nelson, 34, and Brittney Nelson, 32, killed their family. When news...
What temperatures to expect in Green Country this November
TULSA, Okla. — November is a month of big changes for Green Country. In Tulsa, our readings have ranged from near 90 degrees for a record high down to 10 degrees. When it comes to our average highs and lows, they have a steady drop throughout the month. Our average high goes from 68 degrees for the start of the month to 56 degrees by the last day of November.
Green Country financial advisor warns potential Powerball winner as prize climbs
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Powerball jackpot ballooned to $1.2 billion Wednesday, becoming the second-largest prize in Powerball history. Millions of Americans are hoping for a lucky break. But there is a right way to spend a winning lottery ticket. Hitting the jackpot opens up a gigantic can of worms. It’s not as simple as cashing out and running off to a private island. One financial planner said it’s ruined as many lives as it’s improved.
Tulsa based Pokémon card scammer costs victims nationwide thousands
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department [TPD] arrested Michael McCoy after the Tulsa County DA charged him with four counts of false pretense under $1000 or con game. “In March, we started receiving reports from victims who were all located outside of Tulsa,” said Lt. Andrew Weeden with the Tulsa Police Financial Crimes.
Stillwater holds off Muskogee, wins district title
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Stillwater Pioneers finished the regular season with a perfect record following their 38-21 win over Muskogee. Muskogee fell to 9-1 on the season. Gage Gundy led the offensive fireworks with 214 total yards, three rushing touchdowns, and one passing touchdown. Both teams earned a...
Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee dismissing students early Friday
TULSA, Okla. — Hilldale Public Schools in Muskogee said they will release students early Friday due to incoming storms. The district said on social media the high school and middle school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. Elementary will be dismissed at 2:45 p.m. Stay up to date on...
