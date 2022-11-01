Read full article on original website
fox8live.com
Could constitution amendment 4 involves the authority to waive water charges
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Michael Maxie strolled toward the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board office with a portfolio in his hand. It contained something he could not ignore. “I got a $3,000 water bill right now,” said Maxie. The bill showed more than $3,200 due. His previous bill...
NOLA.com
LaToya Cantrell sparked probe into New Orleans council member's bodyguard, report finds
Mayor LaToya Cantrell sparked a now-closed investigation into City Council President Helena Moreno’s bodyguard after Cantrell said she heard from New Orleans police officers that the bodyguard had covertly surveilled her, according to statements compiled in a Sheriff’s Office report released on Friday. Cantrell’s chief administrative officer, Gilbert...
WDSU
Orleans Parish sheriff releases report on Mayor LaToya Cantrell stalking investigation
The Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office has released a final report on stalking allegations the New Orleans mayor made against the City Council President's driver and security guard. OPSO deputy Greg Malveaux was a driver and security guard for Helena Moreno before he was reassigned to the Orleans Parish Jail, after...
NOLA.com
New Orleans residents get rare opportunity as officials reopen waitlist for housing assistance
For the first time in six years, the Housing Authority of New Orleans has reopened applications for its housing voucher waitlist. The online pre-application process for the Housing Choice Voucher Program, also known as Section 8, started Tuesday and runs through 4 p.m. Saturday. The rare opportunity for low-income residents...
WDSU
Hundreds of volunteers to repair New Orleans homes damaged in Ida
NEW ORLEANS — More than 300 volunteers will work to repair homes for low-income families in New Orleans during the month of November. The work is part of a larger effort known as [Re]Builder Month presented by Shell. On Nov. 5, 11 and 12, volunteers will focus on homes...
WWL-TV
Cantrell's office started investigation into deputy who served as Councilwoman's driver
NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a driver for City Council President Helena Moreno has been cleared of allegations that he took photographs and video of Mayor LaToya Cantrell near the Pontalba Apartments, but documents obtained by WWL-TV now show what Moreno has been saying all along: the unfounded complaint was lodged by the mayor herself.
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
Mayor's NOPD package approved in civil service meeting
The Civil Service Commission today approved New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s NOPD recruitment and retention package. It includes bonuses for new recruits and for officers who stay on the force.
NOLA.com
3 people robbed Gentilly business, emptied cash registers, New Orleans police say
Three people with weapons robbed a Gentilly business and emptied the cash registers before leaving, New Orleans police said Thursday. The robbery was reported at 5:25 p.m. Wednesday in the 3000 block of Gentilly Boulevard (map). The three people entered the business, stole the money and then fled, according to...
NOLA.com
Former Holiday Inn high rise, long a blight in New Orleans East, gets new life as apartments
The former Holiday Inn at Chef Menteur Highway and Interstate 10 was shuttered and abandoned following Hurricane Katrina, and for 15 years collected graffiti and weeds as it became a high-profile symbol of blight on the New Orleans East landscape. Things have changed. After a two-year renovation, the building once...
houmatimes.com
Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish
Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
NOLA.com
Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 4-6
Fall is filled with flavors and sounds, from food fests to music mashups and a lot more fun happening in between. Take a bite out of local culture and flavor at the OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Uptown street, from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street. More than 40 vendors will be putting their own spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich, with the proceeds from the event benefiting Son of a Saint. Look for music, art and a kids' zone. Wristbands are needed to sample the goodies, with a variety of options available. Check it out here.
NOLA.com
Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire
I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
New Orleans City Council deadlocks on garbage contract, city officials say collection will start as planned
With one New Orleans City Council member not at Thursday’s meeting, the body failed to approve new contracts for garbage collection for about half of New Orleans.
wastetodaymagazine.com
New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts
The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Report details how Mayor Cantrell falsely accused deputy of stalking
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Fox 8 has obtained a report that details how Mayor LaToya Cantrell falsely accused a deputy of stalking her. Allegations surfaced that Deputy Greg Malveaux, who serves as security for Council President Helena Moreno, was following her and taking pictures. Because of those allegations, Sheriff Susan...
NOLA.com
City Council votes down funding New Orleans' new trash contracts; officials plan to push forward
New Orleans trash pickup was once again thrown into disarray on Thursday, with Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration now on the hook for overlapping garbage contracts — but with funding available only for the one it doesn’t want. That was the outcome of Cantrell’s gamble of signing two...
Louisiana State Police Commissioner Exits Amid Corruption Claims
She was recently suspended from the New Orleans Police Department.
NOLA.com
Oak Street Po-boy Fest 2022: Cost, parking, vendors, music and more
New Orleanians are primed for another favorite celebration on Sunday: the Oak Street Po-Boy Festival presented by Tony Chachere's. Now in its 14th year, the festival has 40 vendors selling a variety of po-boys, an art market and a rest area for those who need a break. When is it?
WDSU
New Orleans teacher, two others found dead in Airbnb in Mexico City
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans family is searching for answers after their loved one died under mysterious circumstances in Mexico over the weekend. Courtez Hall was a social studies teacher at KIPP Morial School. "My son was a joyous child," said Ceola Hall, Courtez's mother. "He loved me,...
