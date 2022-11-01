ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

WWL-TV

Cantrell's office started investigation into deputy who served as Councilwoman's driver

NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish Sheriff’s deputy assigned as a driver for City Council President Helena Moreno has been cleared of allegations that he took photographs and video of Mayor LaToya Cantrell near the Pontalba Apartments, but documents obtained by WWL-TV now show what Moreno has been saying all along: the unfounded complaint was lodged by the mayor herself.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Brothers Charged with Contractor Fraud in Lafourche Parish

Sheriff Craig Webre announced two brothers have been charged with contractor fraud in Lafourche Parish. Clarke Lee, 44, of Breaux Bridge and Harris Lee Jr., 38, of Opelousas both face charges following an investigation. In August and September of 2022, detectives met with two Lafourche Parish residents who had hired...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Need plans this weekend? 10 things to do around New Orleans Nov. 4-6

Fall is filled with flavors and sounds, from food fests to music mashups and a lot more fun happening in between. Take a bite out of local culture and flavor at the OAK STREET PO-BOY FESTIVAL Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. along the Uptown street, from South Carrollton Avenue to Eagle Street. More than 40 vendors will be putting their own spin on the classic New Orleans sandwich, with the proceeds from the event benefiting Son of a Saint. Look for music, art and a kids' zone. Wristbands are needed to sample the goodies, with a variety of options available. Check it out here.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Letters: Change to charter would suggest to applicants mayor is weak, under fire

I oppose the charter amendment regarding New Orleans City Council confirmation of mayoral appointees. This amendment would make it very difficult to attract out-of-state applicants to city department head positions unless any council participation in the selection process takes place at the time of the initial interview. No one will be willing to quit an out-of-state job, then move home and family to New Orleans, if they know that, in practical terms, the council can disapprove of the placement within 120 days of appointment.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wastetodaymagazine.com

New Orleans signs new sanitation contracts

The city of New Orleans has signed new contracts for trash collection and recycling services in the city’s service areas 2 and 3. The city says it is contracting with New Orleans-based IV Waste LLC to service its Service Area 2, which includes the Lakeview, Gentilly, parts of Mid-City, Bywater and Marigny neighborhoods of New Orleans. The city is contracting with Longwood, Florida-based Waste Pro to service its Service Area 3, which includes the Lower Ninth Ward and New Orleans East neighborhoods of the city.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

