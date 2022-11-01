ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Irving won't speak Tuesday amid social media post fallout

By BRIAN MAHONEY
WGAU
WGAU
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4doUWM_0ivBrBbF00

NEW YORK — (AP) — Kyrie Irving will not speak to reporters again Tuesday while the Brooklyn Nets decide how best to respond to the fallout from the star guard posting a link to an antisemitic film on social media.

Irving defiantly defended himself and his right to post whatever he believes after the Nets' game Saturday, and general manager Sean Marks said the team doesn't want to cause additional "fuss" by Irving speaking again after it plays Tuesday.

“I think everybody knows he’s going to have to answer these questions at some point and he hasn’t sort of shied away in the past,” Marks said. “But I think the last postgame meeting didn’t go well and we’re not trying to cover it up, I think this is something that needs to be addressed, but let’s address it in the right form and fashion.”

Marks said the controversy surrounding Irving wasn't the catalyst for the team moving on from coach Steve Nash on Tuesday. But it's another headache for a team that is struggling on the court and alienating fans off it. Some wore "Fight Antisemitism" shirts while sitting courtside in the Nets' victory over Indiana on Monday.

“Look, it’s understandable. I’m completely empathetic to what’s going on here,” Marks said. “I’m certainly not proud of the situation we find ourselves in, you know?”

Irving, who deleted the Twitter post on Sunday, did not speak to the media after the game Monday.

Marks said the organization is having discussions with the Anti-Defamation League for advice on the best course of action with Irving. Irving will continue playing in the meantime, but not speak for at least one more game.

“At some point he will come up here and do media again, but I think at this point we don’t want to cause more fuss right now, more interaction with people,” Marks said. “Let’s let him simmer down and let’s ... I guess let’s let cooler minds prevail. We need to go out and educate ourselves, educate the whole group and get some direction, seek from the experts, and one of them is certainly the ADL.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Column: Kyrie Irving’s latest controversy is no laughing matter — and the NBA needs to put an end to his promotion of hate

Kyrie Irving was once just another famous goofball whose belief that Earth is flat was laughed at by most observers. How could you take someone like that seriously? Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, a fellow product of Duke, seemed to blow it off. “Kyrie and I went to the same college,” Silver said of Irving’s flat Earth theory. “He may have taken some different courses.” Irving eventually ...
rolling out

Kyrie Irving apologizes for reposting antisemitic movie

Kyrie Irving, the spectacular yet troubled NBA point guard, has finally apologized to the Jewish community for reposting a flagrantly anti-Semitic post on his social media platform. After initially refusing to even address the questionable movie, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America, which disparaged Jews, the Brooklyn Nets point...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Sports

Adam Silver says he’s “disappointed” Irving “has not offered an unqualified apology”

After releasing a statement on Wednesday saying he “took responsibility” for his tweet promoting an anti-Semitic movie, the Nets were hoping the latest Kyrie Irving would fade into the background. (So apparently Brooklyn can move on to the next controversy of hiring a coach that another team suspended less than two months ago surrounding his actions with a subordinate female staff member.)
IRVING, NY
WGAU

Twitter's blue check: Vital verification or status symbol?

The story of Twitter's blue checkmarks — a simple verification system that's come to be viewed as an elite status symbol — began with some high-profile impersonations, just as the site began taking off in 2008 and '09. Celebrities who saw their likeness spoofed included Kanye West, now...
WGAU

Misinformation thrives on video site popular with far-right

Election misinformation is thriving on Rumble, a video sharing platform popular with some conservatives and far-right groups, according to research published Thursday. Nearly half of the videos suggested by the site in response to searches for common election-related terms came from untrustworthy sources, according to the analysis from NewsGuard, a firm that monitors online misinformation.
WGAU

General Mills, Audi pause Twitter ads, will evaluate site

NEW YORK — (AP) — General Mills and Audi are the latest big advertisers to pause ads on Twitter as questions swirl about how the social media platform will operate under new owner Elon Musk. Spokesperson Kelsey Roemhildt on Thursday confirmed the move by the Minneapolis-based maker of...
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
99K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy