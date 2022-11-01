Read full article on original website
Some MidPen residents gain access to free transit pass pilot project
San Mateo, Calif. (BCN)– Some affordable housing residents in San Mateo County now have access to the pilot project of a free transit pass compatible with every public transit agency in the nine-county Bay Area. Affordable housing residents at properties managed by MidPen Housing gained access to the Clipper BayPass program Monday as regional transit […]
multihousingnews.com
Affordable Community, Homeless Services Center Open in East Bay
The project represents the single largest infusion of low-income and affordable housing in Berkeley's history. Berkley Way Apartments and the Hope Center, an affordable housing and homeless services center project developed by Berkeley Food & Housing Project (BHFP) and BRIDGE Housing, has officially opened its doors in Berkeley, Calif. Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects was the architect and Nibbi Brothers served as general contractor.
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
hoodline.com
A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
eastcountytoday.net
Contra Costa County Announces Innovation Fund Grant Program
Martinez, CA – Contra Costa County is seeking ideas for innovative projects that respond to local public service needs, can improve equitable access to public services, can remove structural barriers that cause inequities and poverty, provide the greatest impact for every dollar spent, and have the potential for transformative change!
ca.gov
Weekly Update: November 3, 2022
November 8 Municipal Election: Regional Early Voting Sites & Ballot Return. There are several options for returning your Vote by Mail ballot or voting in person in the November 8 Election:. Voting by Mail. Postage is paid on all return ballots, and they can be dropped in any mailbox. Ballots...
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows
Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara County Still More than 75% Short of Measure A Housing Goals, Six Years after $1B Bond Vote
The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors signed off on $31.5 million for a trio of affordable housing projects on Tuesday, the latest steps toward meeting ambitious goals endorsed by voters nearly six years ago. The projects will result in 36 housing units in San José (of which 14 are...
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
milpitasbeat.com
Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas
Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
realtytimes.com
The Housing Shortage is Worst in These Cities
Right now is one of the least affordable times to buy a home in at least three decades, with high home costs and rising interest rates. Homeowners often find they have to stay in their current homes, and would-be buyers are either priced out or realizing they have to lower their expectations significantly.
OMG This House Is Really $849k In California
The housing market is INSANE! This property will prove my point, a 480-square-foot home in Oakland, California is listed for $849,000. The what needs to be called a studio has no bedrooms and only one bathroom. The house was built in 1914 and is listed as a single family residence.
Train collides with a Tesla in Santa Clara
A Capitol Corridor train collided with a Tesla in Santa Clara Wednesday morning, according to a statement from Santa Clara Police Department.
ca.gov
Sonoma County campus to be illuminated green in support of National Veterans Awareness Week
To honor veterans across the nation, the Sonoma County Administration Center and several other government buildings will be illuminated with green lights from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13 as part of Operation Green Light, a public awareness campaign in observation of National Veterans Awareness Week. The Sonoma County Board of...
Sandoval: Outreach to our unhoused neighbors takes time, trust and tenacity
There are a lot of misconceptions about people experiencing homelessness. A pervasive one is that unhoused people don’t want help, shelter or housing. From mine and my team’s years of experience, we have found that to be patently false. Quite the opposite: PATH’s 2021 client feedback survey showed 87% of our unhoused participants actively want... The post Sandoval: Outreach to our unhoused neighbors takes time, trust and tenacity appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Bay Area Safeway temporarily evacuated after customers start coughing
Six adults suddenly started coughing repeatedly at a Safeway on Tuesday, and officials still don't know why.
NBC Bay Area
Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara
A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
kalw.org
San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city
A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.
San Jose mayoral candidate Cindy Chavez pledges more housing, police
Chavez said that if elected, she would foster a more robust and inclusive police department.
ca.gov
Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Teams Up with Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon
SONOMA, California – November 2, 2022 – The Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport (STS) and Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon (N2S) today announced a new, multi-year title partnership agreement. The 2023 Charles M. Schulz-Sonoma County Airport Napa to Sonoma Wine Country Half Marathon & Rosé 5K...
