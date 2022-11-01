ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara County, CA

multihousingnews.com

Affordable Community, Homeless Services Center Open in East Bay

The project represents the single largest infusion of low-income and affordable housing in Berkeley's history. Berkley Way Apartments and the Hope Center, an affordable housing and homeless services center project developed by Berkeley Food & Housing Project (BHFP) and BRIDGE Housing, has officially opened its doors in Berkeley, Calif. Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects was the architect and Nibbi Brothers served as general contractor.
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hoodline.com

A flurry of concern emerges after Santa Clara County quietly appoints a new CEO

The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors has voted to confirm a new county CEO, but the closed-door vote and the way it was announced is raising concerns — and has a lot of people upset. Earlier this month, the board voted 4 to 1 to appoint current Santa Clara County Attorney James Williams to the role of CEO. He will be replacing Jeff Smith, who has decided to retire after holding the position since 2009 — and Smith also revealed recently that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Contra Costa County Announces Innovation Fund Grant Program

Martinez, CA – Contra Costa County is seeking ideas for innovative projects that respond to local public service needs, can improve equitable access to public services, can remove structural barriers that cause inequities and poverty, provide the greatest impact for every dollar spent, and have the potential for transformative change!
ca.gov

Weekly Update: November 3, 2022

November 8 Municipal Election: Regional Early Voting Sites & Ballot Return. There are several options for returning your Vote by Mail ballot or voting in person in the November 8 Election:. Voting by Mail. Postage is paid on all return ballots, and they can be dropped in any mailbox. Ballots...
SAN RAMON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Mayors Team Up to Stop Sideshows

Dangerous sideshows in the Bay Area have now caught the attention of local leaders. In a recent sideshow in Santa Clara, hundreds of people at an intersection with a car doing donuts when someone starts shooting. The shots were fired deep into the sideshow in Santa Clara Saturday and continued...
SANTA CLARA, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Letting the cat out of the bag: A look at Animal Services in Milpitas

Need to find a home for that stray kitty? Concerned about your neighbor’s aggressive doggy? Looking to adopt a furry friend? Who you gonna call?. For local residents, the answer to that question is not so straightforward. That’s because in 2001, the City of Milpitas began contracting with the San Jose Animal Care Center (SJACC), which opened their new facility in south San Jose near the Santa Clara County Fairgrounds in 2004 as part of San Jose’s newly formed Animal Services Division.
MILPITAS, CA
realtytimes.com

The Housing Shortage is Worst in These Cities

Right now is one of the least affordable times to buy a home in at least three decades, with high home costs and rising interest rates. Homeowners often find they have to stay in their current homes, and would-be buyers are either priced out or realizing they have to lower their expectations significantly.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
105.5 The Fan

OMG This House Is Really $849k In California

The housing market is INSANE! This property will prove my point, a 480-square-foot home in Oakland, California is listed for $849,000. The what needs to be called a studio has no bedrooms and only one bathroom. The house was built in 1914 and is listed as a single family residence.
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

Sandoval: Outreach to our unhoused neighbors takes time, trust and tenacity

There are a lot of misconceptions about people experiencing homelessness. A pervasive one is that unhoused people don’t want help, shelter or housing. From mine and my team’s years of experience, we have found that to be patently false. Quite the opposite: PATH’s 2021 client feedback survey showed 87% of our unhoused participants actively want... The post Sandoval: Outreach to our unhoused neighbors takes time, trust and tenacity appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Capitol Corridor Train Slams Into Tesla on Tracks in Santa Clara

A Capitol Corridor train slammed into a Tesla on the tracks Wednesday morning, injuring the driver in Santa Clara. The collision reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Martin Avenue in Santa Clara. Video from the scene shows a gray Tesla smashed and airbags deployed. The driver of the Tesla...
SANTA CLARA, CA
kalw.org

San Francisco's Coalition on Homelessness files lawsuit against the city

A couple months ago, the San Francisco Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit, on behalf of those experiencing homelessness, along with the ACLU American Civil Liberties Union and the Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights. The suit alleges that the City is violating the US Constitution with its ongoing sweeps against encampments.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

