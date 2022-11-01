Read full article on original website
warrenrecord.com
WCHS Class of 1982 celebrates 40th Reunion
Warren County High School’s first graduating class, the Class of 1982, celebrated its 40th reunion Oct. 14-15. Classmates traveled from as far as New York, New Jersey, Iowa and Oklahoma to attend festivities, which began on Friday with a special recognition of the class at the Courthouse Square. Dr....
warrenrecord.com
Welcoming new teachers to Warren County
Gamma Chi Chapter members, from the left, Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Sheila Robertson, Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff and Shirley White met at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton on Oct. 26 to assemble goodie bags to welcome the 2022 new teachers of Warren County. Over 30 bags for new teachers were filled with many useful items and snacks brought by members to their last meeting. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor organization that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
Greensboro: Black Men In White Coats Summit introduces minority students to future careers in healthcare
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Health experts say there is an urgent need for more Black doctors in hospitals, clinics, and general practice. There's an effort across the U.S. to increase the number of Black physicians and dentists in our communities because healthcare professionals say that number is critically low. "The...
Students from Shaw, Saint Augustine's team up for march to polls event
Students gathered on Shaw's campus Thursday morning, before making the 1/2 mile trek to Chavis Park, one of 15 early voting locations in Wake County.
Raleigh News & Observer
My son’s answer was suicide. I know the pain of NCSU students and families.
Three suicides at N.C. State University this semester are sad and sobering news. The student population is huge — over 37,000 — so three may seem small. But each death leaves family and friends devastated, wondering what they could have done. I connect with these families and the...
triangletribune.com
Farewell to a friend and mentor
In May 1998, barely two months into my new job as sports editor at The Tribune, I attended an HBCU all-star basketball game in Baltimore, Maryland. I met the nicest couple at the arena who were providing statistics for the game. Their Black college sports history knowledge was so impressive, I followed them around like a puppy dog for two days.
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North Carolina
Cary Academy (CA), a private 6th-12th grade school, was ranked the #1 private school in North Carolina by the education research company Niche. Located at 1500 N. Harrison Ave, Cary, NC, CA has a significant focus on utilizing new technology to assist in learning. The first classes were taught at CA in 1996. Since then, the institution has grown into one of the most respected private schools in the country.
Broadview Middle School employee on administrative leave after altercation with student
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Editor's note: Video featured introduces the superintendent of the Alamance-Burlington School System. A staff member at Broadview Middle School in Burlington is on administrative leave following an incident involving a student. The Alamance-Burlington School System posted to Facebook Wednesday saying they were made aware of an...
'Deeply troubling:' Local Jewish leaders say community is on edge after Irving's anti-Semitic social media post
RALEIGH, N.C. — Former Duke star and current NBA player Kyrie Irving has finally apologized for sharing a documentary with anti-Semitic tropes and Holocaust denials on his Twitter page. This apology comes after a week of controversy. He initially refused NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's request for an apology. His...
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"
A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.
'We want to be neighbors': Durham leaders tour DHA redeveloped housing developments
DURHAM, N.C. — Community leaders got a unique look Thursday at Durham Housing Authority developments. Members of the Durham City Council participated in a bus tour through projects under development, including at Liberty Street, Forest Hills Heights and McDougald Terrace. Many of the planned developments will have both market-rate...
WRAL
Take the kids: OC Aerial in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. — I slipped off my shoes, laid down on the mat and held my breath. I couldn't see the slope in front of me. I had seen it from the ground. I watched other people conquer the slope. But I still wasn't convinced I wasn't going to free fall as soon as I slid forward. My five and eight year old daughters watched from below, excited to see mommy launched into the air. Woosh!
A scandalous high-society slaying from Raleigh’s past is explored in this new book
“Life and Death in High Places” unearths details about a shooting on a busy Raleigh street and a whispered love child born in Nova Scotia.
nccu.edu
NCCU Homecoming Parade and Game-day Parking Information, Nov. 5, 2022
As we continue to have a great Eagle Pride...Amplified week; here are a few vital transportation and parking reminders for Saturday, Nov. 5. Lawson St. and Fayetteville St. will close at 6 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, to accommodate the flow of the Homecoming parade and Homecoming activities. Fayetteville St. will be closed from Cornwallis Rd., near White Rock Church to Lawson St.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
Complaints rise about ‘adult daycare’ behavior among campaigns at Wake polling sites
‘These campaigners, I swear to God. ... I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”
nccu.edu
U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves to Visit North Carolina Central University
On Thurs., Nov. 3, Deputy Secretary Don Graves will travel to Durham, N.C., to celebrate North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) nearly $3 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Connecting Minority Communities Program. This program, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet For All initiative, will support NCCU’s Digital Equity Leadership Program’s efforts to address broadband access and equity both at the university and in surrounding anchor communities.
getnews.info
Tryon Family Dentistry Offers Dental Implant Consultations to Raleigh Residents
Lost teeth cause problems when they interfere with chewing or make a person’s smile look less attractive. Those with missing teeth need to learn about their options for replacement with implants. Scheduling a consultation with Tryon Family Dentistry is the first step in the process of getting implants. Reasons...
Technician Online
DaQuanta Copeland running for mayor of Raleigh
DaQuanta Copeland, community organizer and advocate and vice chair for Wake County Health and Human Services Board, is running for Raleigh mayor. The focuses of Copeland’s campaign include affordable housing, ending gentrification and police accountability. Copeland: plans to support efforts to make affordable housing in Raleigh more accessible and...
Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students
The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
