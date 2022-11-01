DURHAM, N.C. — I slipped off my shoes, laid down on the mat and held my breath. I couldn't see the slope in front of me. I had seen it from the ground. I watched other people conquer the slope. But I still wasn't convinced I wasn't going to free fall as soon as I slid forward. My five and eight year old daughters watched from below, excited to see mommy launched into the air. Woosh!

