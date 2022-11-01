ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

warrenrecord.com

WCHS Class of 1982 celebrates 40th Reunion

Warren County High School’s first graduating class, the Class of 1982, celebrated its 40th reunion Oct. 14-15. Classmates traveled from as far as New York, New Jersey, Iowa and Oklahoma to attend festivities, which began on Friday with a special recognition of the class at the Courthouse Square. Dr....
WARREN COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Welcoming new teachers to Warren County

Gamma Chi Chapter members, from the left, Kirby Alston, Gail Coleman, Sheila Robertson, Beginning Teacher Support Chair Norma Retzlaff and Shirley White met at Mariam Boyd Elementary School in Warrenton on Oct. 26 to assemble goodie bags to welcome the 2022 new teachers of Warren County. Over 30 bags for new teachers were filled with many useful items and snacks brought by members to their last meeting. Also included was a brochure about The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, a professional honor organization that promotes personal and professional growth of women educators and excellence in education.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
triangletribune.com

Farewell to a friend and mentor

In May 1998, barely two months into my new job as sports editor at The Tribune, I attended an HBCU all-star basketball game in Baltimore, Maryland. I met the nicest couple at the arena who were providing statistics for the game. Their Black college sports history knowledge was so impressive, I followed them around like a puppy dog for two days.
RALEIGH, NC
James Tuliano

Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North Carolina

Cary Academy (CA), a private 6th-12th grade school, was ranked the #1 private school in North Carolina by the education research company Niche. Located at 1500 N. Harrison Ave, Cary, NC, CA has a significant focus on utilizing new technology to assist in learning. The first classes were taught at CA in 1996. Since then, the institution has grown into one of the most respected private schools in the country.
CARY, NC
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"

A homeless man known as "Mr. Noble" in Raleigh, North Carolina, has been bringing a smile to the faces of the residents of Raleigh. You can find him wearing his Marine Corps hat on a corner of St Mary's and Peace Street, selling flowers from his bucket. Mr. Noble greets everyone with a smile and a wave or salute. The residents describe him as a polite man who often gives away the flowers he purchases wholesale from Fallon's Flowers on St. Mary's Street, The News & Observer reports.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Take the kids: OC Aerial in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. — I slipped off my shoes, laid down on the mat and held my breath. I couldn't see the slope in front of me. I had seen it from the ground. I watched other people conquer the slope. But I still wasn't convinced I wasn't going to free fall as soon as I slid forward. My five and eight year old daughters watched from below, excited to see mommy launched into the air. Woosh!
DURHAM, NC
nccu.edu

NCCU Homecoming Parade and Game-day Parking Information, Nov. 5, 2022

As we continue to have a great Eagle Pride...Amplified week; here are a few vital transportation and parking reminders for Saturday, Nov. 5. Lawson St. and Fayetteville St. will close at 6 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 5, to accommodate the flow of the Homecoming parade and Homecoming activities. Fayetteville St. will be closed from Cornwallis Rd., near White Rock Church to Lawson St.
DURHAM, NC
nccu.edu

U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves to Visit North Carolina Central University

On Thurs., Nov. 3, Deputy Secretary Don Graves will travel to Durham, N.C., to celebrate North Carolina Central University’s (NCCU) nearly $3 million grant from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration’s Connecting Minority Communities Program. This program, as part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet For All initiative, will support NCCU’s Digital Equity Leadership Program’s efforts to address broadband access and equity both at the university and in surrounding anchor communities.
DURHAM, NC
Technician Online

DaQuanta Copeland running for mayor of Raleigh

DaQuanta Copeland, community organizer and advocate and vice chair for Wake County Health and Human Services Board, is running for Raleigh mayor. The focuses of Copeland’s campaign include affordable housing, ending gentrification and police accountability. Copeland: plans to support efforts to make affordable housing in Raleigh more accessible and...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Abuse of authority? Retired judge, law professor question practices used during traffic stop of Shaw University students

The U.S. Department of Justice is working to determine whether it will investigate a controversial traffic stop involving 18 Shaw University students. On Tuesday, WRAL Investigates spoke with retired North Carolina Superior Court Judge Carl Fox and North Carolina Central University School of Law professor Dr. Irving Joyner. Fox and Joyner said the October stop was legal, but they welcome an independent investigation to decide if the subsequent search was racially motivated.
RALEIGH, NC

