Moderna COVID vaccine sales forecasts fall short for 2022, 2023
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc (MRNA.O) on Thursday cut its 2022 COVID-19 vaccine sales forecast, citing regulatory and production delays, and issued a 2023 outlook for the shots well below Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down as much as 9%.
France 24
Pfizer lifts 2022 forecast for Covid-19 vaccine sales as profits rise
The big US drugmaker now expects 2022 sales of the Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine of $34 billion, up $2 billion from the prior outlook. Pfizer maintained its projection of $22 billion in annual sales for its Paxlovid therapeutic for Covid-19. More than two years into the pandemic, Chief Executive Albert Bourla...
Corteva third-quarter loss narrows on demand for agricultural products
(Reuters) - Agricultural chemical and seed company Corteva Inc on Thursday posted a narrower third-quarter adjusted loss on demand from farmers looking to maximize yields, at a time of low global grain supplies.
Starbucks Stock Surges As US Sales Power Past Price Hikes, Drive Q4 Earnings Beat
Starbucks (SBUX) shares surged higher Friday after the world's largest coffee chain posted stronger-than-expected fourth quarter earnings Thursday as solid U.S. sales, powered in part by price hikes, offset a prolonged slump in China traffic. Starbucks said non-GAAP earnings for the three months ending in September, the group's fiscal fourth...
US Stocks Poised For A Rip-Roaring Start To Week As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Jump — Tesla, Netflix, BofA, Splunk In Focus
Trading in index futures suggests a markedly higher opening by Wall Street stocks on Monday, as traders look ahead to the unfolding third-quarter reporting season with optimism. The major U.S. averages closed the week ended Oct. 14 on a mixed note amid fears that the Fed will continue to raise...
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Harley-Davidson, Visa, Microsoft, Biogen and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — The pest control services company jumped 10% following strong Q3 earnings. Rollins posted earnings of 22 cents per share, compared to FactSet estimates of 21 cents per share. Revenue came in at $729.7 million for the quarter against analysts' $714.9 million estimate, according to FactSet.
The dollar's blistering rally is almost over as support from US economic outperformance is fading, Societe Generale says
The rally in the US dollar this year is likely to be closer to an end and headed toward "trendless trading," Societe Generale said Thursday. The "drivers of economic outperformance are fading" for the greenback, which has risen to a 20-year high against key rivals. "US growth outlook matters more...
A Look Into Walmart's Debt
Shares of Walmart Inc. WMT moved higher by 12.44% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Walmart has. Based on Walmart's balance sheet as of September 2, 2022, long-term debt is at $34.22 billion and current debt is at $16.48 billion, amounting to $50.70 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $13.92 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $36.78 billion.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: Abiomed, Uber, SoFi, Pfizer and more
(ABMD) – Abiomed stock soared 51.6% in premarket trading after agreeing to be acquired by. (JNJ) in a nearly $16.6 billion deal. J&J will pay $380 per share for the maker of heart, lung and kidney treatments, and will add a contingent value right worth up to $35 per share if certain milestones are achieved. J&J shares fell 0.7%.
Amazon joins Big Tech's dark forecast for the rest of the year. It said next quarter's sales will be less than expected – and its stock just plummeted 17%
Amazon's shares dropped almost 20% after the company forecasted lighter-than-expected Q4 sales. Amazon's third-quarter results came closer to analysts' expectations. The tech giant posted operating income of $2.5 billion, down from $4.9 billion in the third quarter 2021. Amazon couldn't save Big Tech. The ecommerce king's shares were down more...
Pfizer Stock Needs a Booster to Clear Resistance on the Chart
Pfizer (PFE) shares are higher on Tuesday, up about 3% so far on the day after the health-care stalwart reported earnings. The outperformance is not that notable on a percentage basis, but it is bullish to see Pfizer shares finally moving higher after a tough couple of months and as the overall market reverses to an intraday loss.
China's Lenovo posts first revenue drop in 10 quarters as COVID lockdowns weigh
HONG KONG, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China's Lenovo Group (0992.HK) reported its first revenue decline in 10 quarters as a pandemic-fuelled computer sales boom comes to an end, with sales especially falling in China as COVID lockdowns took a toll.
Moderna's COVID vaccine sales slide amid supply problems
By Tom Murphy, AP Health writerCAMBRIDGE - Supply problems have again forced Moderna to delay some COVID-19 vaccine deliveries, a move that surprised Wall Street and contributed to a disappointing third quarter. The vaccine developer said Thursday that short-term issues prompted it to shift some deliveries initially planned for this year into 2023. It now expects 2022 revenue from advance purchase agreements to be as much as $3 billion lower than what it had forecast in August. CEO Stephane Bancel told analysts on a call to discuss the quarter that the company was dealing with complex manufacturing issues. They included...
Starbucks Earnings Preview: China Growth, US Labor Talks In Focus Amid CEO Laxman Narasimhan Transition
Starbucks (SBUX) shares edged lower Thursday ahead of the coffee chain giant's fourth quarter earnings after the closing bell, with investors likely focused on growth forecasts in China and negotiations with labor leaders in the United States as new CEO Laxman Narasimhan prepares to take the helm. Starbucks is expected...
NASDAQ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks mostly up, dollar drops vs yen, yields fall following Fed decision
NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were mostly higher in choppy trading while the dollar fell against the Japanese yen on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced a three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike but signaled that smaller increases may be coming. U.S. Treasury yields...
US Stocks On Track To Open Higher As Nasdaq, S&P 500 Futures Spike With Hopes Pinned On Fed — Tesla, AMD, Pfizer, MicroStrategy, Chinese Stocks In Focus
U.S. index futures are pointing to higher open on Wall Street on Tuesday amid expectations that the Fed will slow down its pace of rate hikes and also use dovish language. On Monday, stocks pulled back as traders took some profit off the table after the past week’s strong advance. Notwithstanding the decline, the Dow recorded its best month since 1976.
Hershey, PayPal And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Friday
With US stock futures trading higher this morning on Friday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects Cardinal Health, Inc. CAH to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $48.31 billion before the opening bell. Cardinal Health shares fell 2.8% to $73.52 in after-hours trading.
hbsdealer.com
Trex Q3 sales and profits fall drastically
Composite decking manufacturer Trex reported third quarter sales dropped dramatically to $188 million compared to sales of $336 million in the third quarter 2021. Residential net sales were $178 million compared to $319 million in the 2021 quarter. The decrease in Trex Residential net sales was primarily due to a decline in volume.
Apple Insider
Foxconn to dodge China lockdown, move iPhone production to India
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — AnalystMing-Chi Kuo claims that Foxconn is to step up its iPhone production in India, specifically to overcome delays caused by China's COVID lockdowns. The latest coronavirus outbreak had already been predicted to cause Foxconn's...
Idaho8.com
Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises
The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, according to the latest monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday morning. The total job gains were lower than the revised September number of 315,000, and above the 200,000 forecast from...
