Read full article on original website
Related
rcreader.com
Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, AGs Reach Agreements in Principle with CVS, Walgreens Over Opioid Claims
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 2, 2022) — Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and a bipartisan group of attorneys-general have reached a settlement in principle with CVS and Walgreens, which would provide $10.7 billion to states and local governments nationally to address the opioid crisis. The retail pharmacy chains told...
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad argues candidate for State Auditor was sued for debts
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new political ad, which is airing on TV9, argues taxpayers can’t trust the Republican candidate for State Auditor Todd Halbur with taxpayer dollars. It argues he made bookkeeping errors along with being sued for missing bill payments. Source: Rob Sand for Iowa. According...
Iowa voters to decide whether to keep judges
DES MOINES, Iowa — Races for U.S. Senate and governor may draw the headlines but Iowa voters will also decide whether to retain judges ranging from the district court to the state Supreme Court. Judges in Iowa are appointed by the governor who picks from a list compiled by a judicial nominating commission. After their […]
cbs2iowa.com
Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on school masking
Des Moines, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced she has appealed a district court ruling issued yesterday that allows school districts to impose universal mask mandates, despite a state law passed and signed into law in May 2021. Earlier this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect
Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling
(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance
Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
kscj.com
FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78
A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
rcreader.com
Reparationists Declare: Illinois Rejects Racist Reparations
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS (November 2, 2022) — Following a revelation about a newly-appointed commissioner to the Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission, Black residents reached out to the Governor Pritzker’s office only to be sharply rebuked. Those residents and their allies are now creating a coalition called Illinois Rejects Racist Reparations (IR3) and they are committed to holding governing bodies accountable for implementing equitable policies and procedures that directly impact the efficacy of reparations for American Descendants of United States Chattel Slavery. The coalition is convening a public forum this Friday to determine what the future of the commission should be.
Daily Iowan
Iowa’s secretary of state will require two hand counted audits following election
All 99 counties in Iowa will audit two of the races following the 2022 midterms, Iowa’s Secretary of State office announced on Tuesday. Previously all counties across the state were required to audit only one of the races following the election. “This is being done to ensure Iowans of...
Iowa Attorney General Candidate Brenna Bird Vows to “Back the Blue”
(Atlantic) Brenna Bird, running for Iowa Attorney General on the Republican ticket, made a recent campaign stop along with other Republican Candidates on Friday. Bird reported 75 current Iowa County Sheriff had endorsed her campaign for the Attorney General’s Seat. Bird grew up on a farm and has been...
KCRG.com
‘Strict scrutiny’ key to understanding proposed gun amendment on Nov. 8 ballot
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A proposed amendment to Iowa’s constitution regarding gun legislation will be on the back of the Nov. 8 ballot. The legal phrase “strict scrutiny” is crucial to understanding the potential impact of the amendment if adopted. Here’s what voters will see when...
Pipeline company sought to limit required safeguards for soil
Navigator CO2 Ventures wanted to reduce its obligations to sample and restore topsoil for the construction of its proposed carbon dioxide pipeline, according to Iowa Utilities Board filings. But the company told Iowa Capital Dispatch on Wednesday that it is rescinding that request due to “constructive feedback from landowners.” Navigator filed its petition for a […] The post Pipeline company sought to limit required safeguards for soil appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa
In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor urges caution for potential tenants after experience with rental scam
AMES, Iowa (WOI) - A realtor in Ames is sending a warning to potential tenants to be on the look out for scams. Misty Metschke, a realtor with Hunziker and Associates, said she was shocked when she received calls and messages about a home her client had listed for sale being falsely advertised for rent.
rcreader.com
Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate Expanding Post-Election Audits to Ensure Integrity of the Vote
DES MOINES, IOWA (November 1, 2022) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is adding another layer of protection to Iowa’s electoral process by expanding post-election audits. All 99 counties will be required to conduct a hand count audit of two races following the November 2022 general election. Previously, they audited one race.
KCRG.com
Iowa realtor warns of scam
Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
Corydon Times-Republican
Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid
Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
Nunn on why he raised hand to say no abortion exceptions when he supports some
DES MOINES, Iowa — The raised left hand of Zach Nunn has been the subject of numerous campaign mailers and political advertisements during his campaign to defeat U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat, in their race in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. Nunn, a Republican state senator for Bondurant, raised that hand twice […]
kwit.org
NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More
Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
Comments / 0