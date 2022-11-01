ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad argues candidate for State Auditor was sued for debts

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new political ad, which is airing on TV9, argues taxpayers can’t trust the Republican candidate for State Auditor Todd Halbur with taxpayer dollars. It argues he made bookkeeping errors along with being sued for missing bill payments. Source: Rob Sand for Iowa. According...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Iowa voters to decide whether to keep judges

DES MOINES, Iowa — Races for U.S. Senate and governor may draw the headlines but Iowa voters will also decide whether to retain judges ranging from the district court to the state Supreme Court. Judges in Iowa are appointed by the governor who picks from a list compiled by a judicial nominating commission. After their […]
IOWA STATE
cbs2iowa.com

Gov. Reynolds appeals court decision on school masking

Des Moines, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds today announced she has appealed a district court ruling issued yesterday that allows school districts to impose universal mask mandates, despite a state law passed and signed into law in May 2021. Earlier this year, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the...
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect

Six Iowa nursing homes run by the same West Des Moines corporation have been cited for major violations in recent weeks. The homes, which are owned and operated by Care Initiatives, are facing fines of up to $80,250, and additional penalties may yet be imposed by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The […] The post Six Iowa nursing homes run by one company are fined for abuse and neglect appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Governor Appeals Mask Mandate Ruling

(Des Moines, IA) — There’s another twist in the story about Iowa’s law which blocks schools from imposing mask mandates. A district court has ruled against the law. Governor Kim Reynolds says she plans to appeal. The law, passed in 2021, has already been to the U.S. Court of Appeals, which sent it back to district court for further litigation.
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

Iowa could lose millions in federal housing assistance

Iowa could lose tens of millions of dollars in unspent federal emergency rent assistance if state officials don’t reallocate the money to local housing initiatives before the end of this week, IMPACT director Anne Bacon tells Axios.Why it matters: Some of the money could help create long-term housing for low-income families in Iowa.But programs in other states could receive large portions of Iowa’s share if spending and allocation deadlines are not met.Catch up fast: Iowa was allocated $195 million in the first round of funding from the Emergency Rental Assistance Program approved by Congress in late 2020. The deadline to...
IOWA STATE
kscj.com

FORMER IOWA GOP CHAIRMAN & LOCAL BUSINESSMAN DIES AT 78

A LONGTIME SIOUXLAND BUSINESSMAN AND FORMER STATE CHAIRMAN OF THE IOWA REPUBLICAN PARTY HAS PASSED AWAY. RAY HOFFMANN PASSED AWAY AT A SIOUX CITY HOSPITAL OCTOBER 29TH AT THE AGE OF 78. BORN REINHOLD HOFFMANN IN GERMANY DURING WORLD WAR TWO IN 1944, HOFFMANN EMIGRATED TO AMERICA IN 1959 AND...
SIOUX CITY, IA
rcreader.com

Reparationists Declare: Illinois Rejects Racist Reparations

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS (November 2, 2022) — Following a revelation about a newly-appointed commissioner to the Illinois African Descent-Citizens Reparations Commission, Black residents reached out to the Governor Pritzker’s office only to be sharply rebuked. Those residents and their allies are now creating a coalition called Illinois Rejects Racist Reparations (IR3) and they are committed to holding governing bodies accountable for implementing equitable policies and procedures that directly impact the efficacy of reparations for American Descendants of United States Chattel Slavery. The coalition is convening a public forum this Friday to determine what the future of the commission should be.
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Pipeline company sought to limit required safeguards for soil

Navigator CO2 Ventures wanted to reduce its obligations to sample and restore topsoil for the construction of its proposed carbon dioxide pipeline, according to Iowa Utilities Board filings. But the company told Iowa Capital Dispatch on Wednesday that it is rescinding that request due to “constructive feedback from landowners.” Navigator filed its petition for a […] The post Pipeline company sought to limit required safeguards for soil appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
B100

Nuclear Threats: These Are The Biggest Targets In Iowa

In the 1990s a map of every state was created and shared looking at the threat level of every town, city, and area in a state. The site goes on to state,. At the bottom of this page is the 1990 FEMA nuclear target map for Iowa. It was just a conceptual map about the nuclear threat. Even an all-out nuclear war - did not by any means mean that every site would be hit. For some states VERY FEW and POSSIBLY / PROBABLY NONE of the sites will be hit but others may have some very significant targets.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Iowa realtor warns of scam

Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election now a week away. Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament. Updated: 5 hours ago. 2022 High School State Volleyball Tournament. Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren. Updated: 5...
IOWA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

Federal agencies sue Iowa biofuels producer while providing millions in aid

Quad County Corn Processors Cooperative in Galva, Iowa. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa biofuels producer that stands to collect $3.9 million in federal assistance is also being sued by the federal government over alleged violations of the Clean Air Act. In June, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced $70.8...
GALVA, IA
WHO 13

Nunn on why he raised hand to say no abortion exceptions when he supports some

DES MOINES, Iowa — The raised left hand of Zach Nunn has been the subject of numerous campaign mailers and political advertisements during his campaign to defeat U.S. Representative Cindy Axne, a West Des Moines Democrat, in their race in Iowa’s Third Congressional District. Nunn, a Republican state senator for Bondurant, raised that hand twice […]
IOWA STATE
kwit.org

NEWS 11.2.22: Western Iowa Community Briefly Evacuated Due to Wildfire, Election Updates, USDA Meat Processing Awards, and More

Windy and dry conditions helped fuel a wildfire in western Iowa today. Firefighters battled the blaze near the Crawford County community of Ricketts, which was briefly evacuated. Crawford County Sheriff Jim Steinkuehler tells Siouxland Public Media between 100 to 200 acres were impacted, and crews were able to contain in a couple of hours (by 2 p.m.). A few hot spots remain.
IOWA STATE

Community Policy