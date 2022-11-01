ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leander, TX

leanderisd.org

Staff Spotlight: Nov. 2, 2022

Amy Alamar is the Student Facilitator at Canyon Ridge Middle School and the Leander ISD Staff Spotlight of the Week. Amy creates and builds positive relationships with students, staff and the community at CRMS. Students trust her to provide intervention in a meaningful way, a testament to her heart for helping anyone in need. Teachers at CRMS are grateful to Amy for her commitment to help in a variety of ways.
LEANDER, TX
leanderisd.org

#1LISD Super Kid: Nov. 3, 2022

Third grader Masha Polishcuk is the Leander ISD Super Kid of the Week!. Masha recently moved to the United States from Ukraine. She jumped into school at Cypress Elementary head first, despite the challenge of both the language barrier and learning to navigate an entirely new culture. She can now communicate with peers and teachers and has developed many relationships.
LEANDER, TX
leanderisd.org

Answering your questions about Proposition B

Proposition B on the Nov. 8 ballot has generated a lot of conversation and interest in our community about its impact on school funding, employee compensation, class sizes, and the LISD tax rate. Below are answers to some of the questions we continue to hear most frequently about Proposition B. For a more comprehensive list of questions about Propositions A and B, visit the Elections page.
fox7austin.com

Austin music school closes temporarily after fire

AUSTIN, Texas - Tucked between E. 5th and E. 6th off I-35, Eastside Music School welcomes people of all ages and all levels. "I passed it once or twice, and I thought to myself, let me give that a try," said Elyse Ryan, a student. Ryan is the perfect example...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Multiple high school football games rescheduled due to severe weather

HUTTO, TEXAS - Multiple high school football games in Central Texas were moved from Friday to Thursday because of the threat for severe storms Friday. "I think the potential is there for it to be just as bad as those tornadoes we received at the end of March," Michael Shoe, director for emergency management in Williamson County, said.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
dailytrib.com

Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022

The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
BURNET COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Williamson County leaders receive voter intimidation complaints

ROUND ROCK, Texas — In Williamson County, some early voters are running into people who are intimidating them at the polls. County leaders confirmed to KVUE that they have received half a dozen complaints about aggressive campaigning at a polling location. All of the complaints received have centered around the Randalls on Gattis School Road in Round Rock.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX

