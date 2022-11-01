Read full article on original website
What Fields told Roquan after Bears traded LB to Ravens
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- For the first year-and-a-half of Justin Fields' NFL career, Roquan Smith has been one of the central pieces of the Bears' locker room. That's no longer the case after the Bears traded the star linebacker to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a second- and fifth-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft and veteran linebacker A.J. Klein. After head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles met with the Bears' leadership council to inform them of the move and the reason behind it, Fields made sure to connect with Smith as he headed for Baltimore.
Bears’ Chase Claypool trade triggers Packers fans pain
Everyone in the NFC North is active ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Well, everyone minus the Green Bay Packers. The Minnesota Vikings made an intra-divisional trade with the Detroit Lions on Tuesday, acquiring a Pro Bowl tight end in T.J. Hockenson. A day after dealing Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, the Chicago Bears were back in the action by adding wide receiver Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bears HC Matt Eberflus takes shot at Roquan Smith after trade
Roquan Smith’s trade to the Baltimore Ravens captured the surprise of many of the Chicago Bears fanbase. Smith was one of the most productive Bears linebackers in his first five seasons in the NFL. Coming into the 2022 season, his tackle and tackles for loss numbers were on par with Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis from Smith’s previous two years. This season, Smith was the NFL’s leading tackler with 83 tackles. However, it appears the All-Pro linebacker wasn’t the greatest fit with head coach Matt Eberflus.
NFL Rumors: Bears Stay Busy By Trading For Steelers Wideout
The Chicago Bears continue to be one of the most active teams ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. Despite Chicago currently sitting in third in the NFC North and 14th in the 16-team conference, the Bears reportedly will trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool in a deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Chicago will send a second-round pick to the Steelers for the third-year wideout, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Significant Trade News
The final day before the NFL trade deadline has brought another stunner. The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick. While it's no surprise that Claypool is on the move after he has been the subject of trade rumors ...
What Did the Bears Get for Roquan Smith?
What did the Bears get for Roquan Smith? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Monday, the Bears surprised fans and outsiders by trading away star linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens. What did the Bears get for Smith?. Here's a quick breakdown of the trade:. Baltimore Ravens receive:...
What Does the Bears Draft Capital Look Like After Chase Claypool Trade?
What Bears draft capital looks like after Claypool trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bears have made another blockbuster, mid-season trade. This time general manager Ryan Poles sent a second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. The Bears entered the 2022 season slated...
Grading Bears' trade deadline deal to acquire WR Claypool
Bears general manager Ryan Poles continued to wheel and deal Tuesday before the 2022 NFL Trade Deadline, sending Chicago's 2023 second-round pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool. Claypool is a 24-year-old receiver with a year-and-a-half left on his contract. He has two straight seasons of 800-plus...
Bears trade for wide receiver Chase Claypool
The Chicago Bears agreed to trade for Pittsburgh Steelers for wide receiver Chase Claypool, sources tell NBC Sports Chicago. The trade was first reported by ESPN. Chicago will send its 2023 second-round pick to the Steelers in exchange for the wide receiver, according to Ian Rapoport. The Bears will not include the second-round pick they acquired from the Baltimore Ravens for Roquan Smith.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Tony Pollard and James Bradberry making noise
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
49ers among NFL trade deadline winners with new backfield
There rarely is a quiet day during an NFL season. Tuesday's trade deadline was another level of chaos, however, as teams scrambled to add talent to their playoff hopes or stash draft picks for next spring. NFL insiders were glued to each of their five phones until the 1 p.m. PT buzzer.
Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith: ‘I Didn't Plan to Get Traded'
Roquan Smith: 'I didn't plan to get traded' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Bears traded away their star linebacker, and once assumed centerpiece of their rebuild – Roquan Smith – to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for draft capital in the 2023 draft.
NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move on a wild deadline day
The NFL apparently got drunk at a Halloween party and woke up this morning still tipsy enough to put on an all-time wild trade deadline. While the Seahawks haven’t been involved in any of the deals (yet), this trading season is eventful enough to be worth a closer look.
Bears GM Ryan Poles Speaks on Roquan Smith, Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline came and went in a flash. But it was the most active deadline in recent memory and the Chicago Bears were at the center of the conversation. When Ryan Poles traded Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens, a lot of people panicked. But he wasn't done before the deadline passed.
Bears Name New Captains After Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith Trades
Following an active NFL trade deadline, the Chicago Bears had to make a few tweaks to their leadership group. With Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith now playing for new teams, two permanent captain spots opened up. Head coach Matt Eberflus selected Eddie Jackson and Justin Jones to fill those vacancies.
Seahawks sign Laquon Treadwell to practice squad, cut JJ Arcega-Whiteside
The Seahawks announced a couple of changes to their practice squad on Tuesday and both players involved flamed out with their original teams after being drafted in the early rounds. The Seahawks have signed wide receiver Laquon Treadwell. They released wide receiver JJ Arcega-Whiteside in a corresponding move. Minnesota made...
Bears designate LG Cody Whitehair for return from IR
The Chicago Bears have designated left guard Cody Whitehair to return from injured reserve, the team announced. Whitehair returned to practice on Wednesday, opening a 21-day window for him to return from IR. Whitehair suffered a knee injury in a Week 4 loss against the New York Giants, and he’s...
