These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
Zodiac Victim Or Not, Her Murder Is Still UnsolvedStill UnsolvedRiverside, CA
Danny Masterson accuser gives graphic detail of what she called a "painful pounding rape"Cheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
macaronikid.com
13 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
Being in the business of Family Fun, I can tell you that it is officially the Holiday Season here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne. We know for some of you, it all seems a bit early, and Christmas seems to overtake Thanksgiving a little more every year (Yes, that is Santa arriving at Bass Pro Shop this weekend!). We get it, but let's face it... the holidays go fast, and we find that being intentional and planning out your holiday family fun is the key to keeping the stress away and making sure it all happens. Don't let the holidays pass you by this year without taking the time to plan some family time to just enjoy the season.
darlingmagazine.org
A “Darling” Evening in Orange County
Back in September, we relaunched our Darling Dinners, welcoming in a new series of intentional conversations and embracing closeness after two years of separation. On October 12th, we continued our partnership with Hospitality Collaborative and roomforty catering, bringing together 34 incredible women at The Harper in Orange County, another one of Hospitality Collaborative’s gorgeous venues. The space, just like at our last dinner hosted by them, created the perfect environment to come together for another night of meaningful connections.
Apple Valley filmmaker showcases the High Desert with a creepy twist
APPLE VALLEY -- Apple Valley filmmaker Curtis Fisher’s horror short, Dry Run, is his second film about High Desert rural life – but with a creepy twist. Fisher says the rural desert gave him the idea for Dry Run.
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
daytrippen.com
Balboa Fun Zone Newport Beach
The Balboa Island fun Zone is defiantly not what it used to be and is slowly being whittled away by development. The only Fun Zone ride left is the Ferris wheel. You can still take a guided harbor cruise or rent a Duffy electric boat and explore the harbor on your own, but the merry-go-round, bumper cars, and scary dark ride are no more.
americancraftbeer.com
Beer News: Modern Times Leisuretown Closes / Beer Mile Gets Canned
Reverberations from Modern Times Beer’s recent sale to Maui Brewing continue. We’ve that, an important rule change at the Beer Mile World Classic, and more. Modern Times Closes Its Audacious Leisuretown Venue (Anaheim, CA) – Born at time when the growth of American craft beer seemed unlimited, Modern Times’ Leisuretown venture, which was described as a “a garden of earthly delights” in downtown Anaheim,” always stuck us ambitious to a fault.
Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning
At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
SoCal to see cool and pleasant weekend, but more rain is on the way
Cold air is moving into Southern California for the weekend as nighttime temperatures are expected stay below average, but more rain is on the way.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In California
Here's where you can find it.
Thrillist
A Classic Hilltop Restaurant Reignites After a Dramatic Renovation in Monterey Park
Is there anything more valuable than space? A big room in a good location means infinite possibility, especially in LA, where despite the sprawl desirable square footage is as rare as rain clouds. And few places in LA have as much space as Luminarias, the massive restaurant, banquet hall, and event space that’s reopening after a multimillion-dollar remodel and full menu evolution on November 2.
End of daylight saving time, rainy forecast for Los Angeles present dual dangers for drivers
Daylight saving time ends this Sunday morning, and further complicating matters, Southern California is expecting wet conditions on the road. Not only will motorists likely face groggy drivers in the mornings and darker conditions on their way home, but with a good chance of rain on Monday and Tuesday, next week’s commutes present multiple dangers. […]
redlandscommunitynews.com
South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views
As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
sbcity.org
City Offers Free Pet Microchipping
In an effort to ensure lost pets are reunited with their owners, the City of San Bernardino Animal Services Department will be offering residents of San Bernardino and Loma Linda the chance to microchip their pets for free through December 31. Grant funding from the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians and the California Animal Welfare Funders Collaborative is making this opportunity possible.
foxla.com
West LA teen returns home after days missing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
foxla.com
You're invited: In-N-Out is hosting a big festival in Pomona to celebrate its 75th anniversary
POMONA, Calif. - Get ready for the "shindig" of the decade. Century? All-time, probably. You are cordially invited to In-N-Out's big 75th Anniversary Festival. Although it's more than a year out, mark your calendar - it's happening Oct. 22, 2023 at the Pomona Raceway. In-N-Out CEO Lynsi Snyder announced the...
knock-la.com
Amazon Workers Strike in San Bernardino ￼
Over 100 Amazon workers in San Bernardino walked off the job on October 14 to demand better working conditions and a $5-an-hour wage increase. The move to strike came just three days after another Inland Empire Amazon warehouse, in Moreno Valley, became the first Amazon warehouse in California to file for a union election.
On a roll! In-N-Out President Lynsi Snyder reveals fast food firm will celebrate 75th anniversary with huge 'shindig' at Pomona Raceway - with drag races, music and food trucks
California fast-food chain In-N-Out Burger has announced it will be celebrating its 75th anniversary with a huge blow-out party next fall. The party - a 75th Anniversary Festival - will take place on October 22, 2023, at the Pomona Dragstrip in southern California. President Lynsi Snyder announced the event in...
spectrumnews1.com
OC Animal Care waives pet adoption fees for November
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — With Orange County pet shelters packed, OC Animal Care has waived adoption fees for November and will provide a free bag of food and even microchip the animals. Fifth District County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett has committed $100,000 to get each furry creature a permanent home,...
