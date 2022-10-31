Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tallasseetribune.com
Auburn hires next athletics director
Auburn has hired its next athletics director in John Cohen, formerly of Mississippi State. Cohen and Auburn signed a five year, $1.5 million a year contract on Monday. “John has a wealth of experience in college athletics, particularly in the Southeastern Conference and his resume and references are impeccable,” said Auburn President Dr. Chris Roberts. “His leadership and success as a head coach and an athletic director speak for themselves. John will embrace Auburn and be a tremendous leader for our athletics program as we move forward.”
tallasseetribune.com
EST/SHARPSTON, A.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY EDWARD SHARPSTON, DECEASED CASE NO. 2022-309 NOTICE OF FILING OF WILL FOR PROBATE TO: HANNAH LEANN DEAN SHARPSTON, A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF ALABAMA, AND AN HEIR AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF ANTHONY EDWARD SHARPSTON, DECEASED, AND ANY OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF ANTHONY EDWARD SHARPSTON, DECEASED, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSON YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 5TH day of October, 2022, a certain paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of ANTHONY EDWARD SHARPSTON, deceased, was filed in the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama by Petitioner, KIMBERLY K. ADAMS, requesting that such Last Will and Testament be admitted to Probate and that the Petitioner, be named as Personal Representative of such Estate. This notice of Filing of Will for Probate is given to you as an heir at law and next-of-kin of ANTHONY EDWARD SHARPSTON, Unless an objection to admission to Probate of such Last Will and Testament is submitted by you in writing to this Court within ten (10) days of the final publication of this notice, the Court will proceed with considering such Petition without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON JUDGE OF PROBATE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Name and Address of Attorney for Petitioner: LINDA BENSON ATTORNEY AT LAW PO BOX 780818 TALLASSEE, ALABAMA 36078 334-283-5800 Tallassee Tribune: Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 EST/SHARPSTON, A.
Comments / 0