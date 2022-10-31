PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ANTHONY EDWARD SHARPSTON, DECEASED CASE NO. 2022-309 NOTICE OF FILING OF WILL FOR PROBATE TO: HANNAH LEANN DEAN SHARPSTON, A NON-RESIDENT OF THE STATE OF ALABAMA, AND AN HEIR AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF ANTHONY EDWARD SHARPSTON, DECEASED, AND ANY OTHER UNKNOWN HEIRS AT LAW AND NEXT OF KIN OF ANTHONY EDWARD SHARPSTON, DECEASED, AND ANY OTHER INTERESTED PERSON YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 5TH day of October, 2022, a certain paper in writing purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of ANTHONY EDWARD SHARPSTON, deceased, was filed in the Probate Court of Elmore County, Alabama by Petitioner, KIMBERLY K. ADAMS, requesting that such Last Will and Testament be admitted to Probate and that the Petitioner, be named as Personal Representative of such Estate. This notice of Filing of Will for Probate is given to you as an heir at law and next-of-kin of ANTHONY EDWARD SHARPSTON, Unless an objection to admission to Probate of such Last Will and Testament is submitted by you in writing to this Court within ten (10) days of the final publication of this notice, the Court will proceed with considering such Petition without further notice to you. JOHN THORNTON JUDGE OF PROBATE ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA Name and Address of Attorney for Petitioner: LINDA BENSON ATTORNEY AT LAW PO BOX 780818 TALLASSEE, ALABAMA 36078 334-283-5800 Tallassee Tribune: Nov. 2, 9 and 16, 2022 EST/SHARPSTON, A.

