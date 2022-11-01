Read full article on original website
Related
wanderingeducators.com
The Ultimate Destinations for Adventure Travel
While each country offers unique adventures, some destinations seem to cater to the true adventurers. If you're looking for destinations offering ultimate adventures, refer to our list below. These destinations are guaranteed to satisfy your craving for thrilling experiences, whether you're into surfing, hiking, or white-water rafting. So, here are...
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, and a 200,000-square-foot casino. So...
Tourists trapped in Shanghai Disneyland FINALLY leave theme park after entire resort was plunged into lockdown... but only if they test negative for Covid
Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities imposed a snap lockdown — trapping guests who are not permitted to leave until they test negative for Covid-19. Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave 'until on-site testing returns a negative result', the...
Some cruise lines struggling to fill up are offering fall deals for as low as $26 a day
Some cruise lines are wanting for passengers, leading to lower prices this fall. One four-night Carnival cruise from Orlando to the Bahamas is going for $26 a day. The best travel bargains are usually after the holidays, but bookings this fall are the frugal buy. Cruise lines having a hard...
disneydining.com
Guess Who Made the List of “Worst Value” in Florida Travel Destinations! (Hint: It’s Not Disney!)
If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck on vacation, you’re going to want to skip this Central Florida destination, and surprise, it’s not Disney World. There’s a misconception floating around that people who like to vacation in Central Florida don’t care about the cost when it comes to going on a getaway. But a majority of tourists who visit the Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort say price and value are very important.
How to Spend a Perfect Weekend in the Mexican Beach Town of Zihuatanejo
They say familiarity breeds contempt, which might be why some American travelers dismiss Mexico as a valid destination. Proximity aside, the over-saturation of American influence in cities like Cabo and Cancun, Tulum and even Mexico City is another argument against, but sticking to those touristy areas is for amateurs. There’s such an abundance of diversity of culture, landscape and lifestyle in our southern neighbor, that it would take a whole lifetime to explore. That might be a worthy way to spend a life, but in this case we’ve only got a weekend — why not explore one of the best, still somewhat-undiscovered beachy corners of the state of Guerrero instead?
Maxim
Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express
The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
2 bucket list destinations in the U.S. are in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel
They're located in Massachusetts and Maine. Do you have a bucket list? What about a travel bucket list? If so, you may not have to go very far if it matches up with the one recently released by Fodor’s Travel. Fodor’s released a list of 25 must-see bucket list...
Airbnb is listing castles where you can sleep like royalty for less than the cost of a cheap hotel — see inside
Budget travelers can get a room with a private bath in a French castle for $49. Well-heeled travelers can drop $5,795 on a 17th Century Scottish castle. Sleep like Empress Sisi in the castle featured in the Netflix series "The Empress." Airbnb has just launched a new castle category with...
disneytips.com
EPCOT’s Newest Thrill Ride Just Received an Update
Rides and attractions around the Walt Disney World Resort are constantly receiving updates (whether fans like it, or not) and sometimes those updates come quicker than we might expect. With some updates announced years in advance, in the case of Splash Mountain’s upcoming transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, others are...
Hypebae
These Are the Top 25 Travel Destinations of 2023, According to 'National Geographic'
It’s time to start planning for your travels next year – National Geographic has unveiled its list of the top 25 destinations of 2023. The full list is divided into five categories, each focusing on different aspects of the locations — culture, nature, adventure, community and family — to cater to different traveling styles. National Geographic Travel‘s senior editor Amy Alipio shared that the list was created with the hopes of 2023 rediscovering not only the joy of travel, but also the beauty of wonder. “Because when you are awed by something, you treat it with respect. And that spirit is something we want to encourage with this,” she said.
Francis Ford Coppola’s Private Island in Belize Just Hit the Market for $2.2 Million
It’s not every day a private island makes its way onto the market. One offered up a Hollywood great is an even rarer find. Coral Caye, Francis Ford Coppola’s dreamy resort in southern Belize, has hit the market. The self-sustaining private island is set up with a main house, two rustic cottages and a dock. And the best part? It’s positioned behind the Belize Barrier Reef, so its surrounding turquoise-blue waters serve as an incredibly scenic home base for swimming, snorkeling, kayaking or paddleboarding. With all these welcomed distractions, it’s hard to imagine anyone would want to give the isle. But...
Belmond Hotels Will Reopen the Riviera Maya’s Beloved Maroma Resort Next Year
The Mayan Riviera is about to get a lot more luxurious. One of the destination’s most popular hotels, Maroma, just announced it will reopen on the Mexican coastline by May 2023. The Belmond-owned hideaway closed last April to undergo renovations and will reopen next spring with the first, extensive transformation within the company’s North American portfolio. New and returning guests can expect to find 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focused wellness spa and new gastronomic delights curated by Mexican-born executive chef Daniel Camacho.
disneydining.com
Spend a Day on the Walt Disney World Monorail!
One of the most recognizable things at the Walt Disney World Resort is the iconic Monorail which serves not only as a functional and convenient form of complimentary Disney transportation but its own experience that Guests love to enjoy. The Monorail has been whisking Guests around Seven Seas Lagoon on the Resort Monorail Loop and Express Monorail Loop and to and from Disney’s Transportation and Ticket Center on the EPCOT Monorail Loop for years and many consider it to be a quintessential part of any Walt Disney World vacation.
First Look: Inside St. Regis’s Forthcoming Resort and Residences on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula
If you’re familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you’ve likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA’s founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
Dubai’s Most Hotly Anticipated Resort Is Now Taking Reservations—Here’s a Look Inside
In a city known for its bold architecture, a new eye-catching resort has joined Dubai skyline—and it’s almost ready to accept guests. Atlantis The Royal will make its grand debut in early 2023 and the resort just released a first look at the property. The 795-room hotel, which is now taking bookings, will offer slew of ultra-luxe amenities from the 295-foot-long infinity pool on the 22nd floor, to the largest jellyfish aquarium in the world, to a water fountain that “breathes fire.”
travelmag.com
Where to Find the Best Los Cabos All Inclusive Packages
Set on the tip of Baja California, Los Cabos is one of Mexico’s most popular package destinations. Los Cabos is famed for its exceptional beaches, showstopping watersports, and blockbuster resorts, all set against a highly Instagrammable backdrop. Thousands hotfoot here for year-round sunshine, margaritas on the beach and late-night parties. Unsurprisingly, there are now dozens of companies offering competitively priced all-inclusive packages from cities across the United States. For the best deals, we recommend using a reputable online booking platform to help you with your search. These companies will hold more market power, which means higher discounts. We’ve selected three of the best companies for finding travel packages to Los Cabos based on customer reviews, policies, flexibility, reputation and value for money. We recommend checking each website to ensure you get the best deal.
A First Look Inside The St. Regis Costa Mujeres Resort and Residences, Set to Open in 2025
If you're familiar with luxury wellness resorts, you've likely heard of SHA Wellness Clinic, a one-of-a-kind transformational healing retreat in Alicante, Spain. SHA's founders recently launched real estate development firm, AB Living Group, to create hospitality and residential properties that specialize in health, wellbeing, design and sustainability.
Hidden Gem Restaurant in Venice Is the Most Magical Little Spot
Ahhhh, Venice, Italy, a favorite city loved and visited by millions of tourists each year, and its no surprise why! Venice is loaded with history, culture, art, cuisine, architecture, and fabulous weather, just to name a few reasons! Magical little spots off 'the beaten path' like this one will have you making your online reservation NOW!
hotelnewsme.com
MARRIOTT RESORT PALM JUMEIRAH POISED FOR ITS HIGHLY ANTICIPATED DEBUT
Marriott Hotels and Resorts, the flagship of Marriott Bonvoy’s 30-plus extraordinary hotel brands, announces plans to open the first Marriott Resort in the UAE in December this year. Located along Dubai’s golden coastline on the world-famous Palm Jumeriah, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is set to become a beachside haven, perfectly located for guests to explore the vibrant city and its globally renowned attractions, while offering a place to escape.
