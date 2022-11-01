Read full article on original website
Related
China’s loss is Mexico’s gain: Bank of America says a transformed global supply chain means nearshoring investment in the country is a ‘lifetime opportunity’
An engineer working on the assembly line at a Ford Motors plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. One of the many buzzwords to have come out of the supply chain crisis of the past few years has been “nearshoring”: companies investing in production closer to home so that they don’t have to deal with global sourcing challenges.
Team8 collaborates with Money20/20 to showcase Israeli fintech innovation
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Team8, a company-building venture group focused on fintech, cyber and digital health, is hosting a senior delegation of global VCs to shine the spotlight on Israel’s budding fintech scene between 6th-8th November. The delegation will be in Israel for the global fintech show, Money20/20 ’s debut visit to Tel Aviv. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103006029/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
worldcoffeeportal.com
UCC Group targets carbon neutrality and 100% sustainably sourced coffee
UCC Group plans for its own brand coffee products to be 100% sustainably sourced by 2030 | Photo credit: UCC Group. UCC Group has set goals of making its own brand coffee products 100% sustainably sourced by 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality by 2040 as part of a new UCC Sustainability Direction.
argusjournal.com
Advisory Excellence Continues to Build Thriving Community on Social Media
London, UK, November 03, 2022 – McapMediaWire – This week, the corporate networking, and media organisation Advisory Excellence achieved a new social media milestone. The organisation seeks to network on a worldwide scale by forming alliances in a variety of regions, including Europe, the former Soviet Union, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.
traveltomorrow.com
How US tourists spent their summer holidays in Spain
Mabrian, a tourism intelligence company, has published a new study called ‘The impact of American tourists in Spain’, which collects and analyses data relating to the stays of United States visitors during the summer of 2022 to Spain. The study includes information such as the types of tourists,...
coingeek.com
IEEE Future Networks World Forum highlights
The 2022 Montreal leg of the IEEE’s flagship conference, the Future Networks World Forum, took place October 12-14 in Palais des Congrès right in the middle of town. According to Latif Ladid, president of the IPv6 Forum and key organizer of the conference, the event returned to Montreal due to the city’s vibrant 5G ecosystem and an appetite for future technologies.
traveltomorrow.com
These are the 5 sustainable architects of the year
Sustainability is the buzz-word of the moment and not without reason. With a planet that’s rapidly changing and a climate that’s warming up even faster, we should all be aware of our actions. Sure, one human being can’t change a lot and it’s true that big businesses in particular should be held accountable for their actions. Even so, if all human beings would adapt their behavior and think in a more sustainable way, we could change a lot in this world. After all, as consumers, every euro we spend should be a conscious choice and a vote towards a better future.
marktechpost.com
Researchers at Tel Aviv University Develop State of the Art Human Motion Diffusion Model Trained on Lightweight Resources
The production of human motion is a critical job in computer animation, with applications ranging from gaming to robots. It is a tricky topic to work on for various reasons, including the extensive range of conceivable movements and the difficulty and cost of gathering high-quality data. Another fundamental issue is data labeling in the newly developing text-to-motion environment, in which motion is created from natural language. For example, the term “kick” can apply to both a soccer kick and a Karate kick. Simultaneously, given a particular kick, there are several ways to describe it, from how it is executed to the feelings it evokes, resulting in many difficulties. Current techniques have shown success in the field, displaying convincing text-to-motion mapping.
SuperRare NFT Marketplace Launches “Genesis RarePass” To Offer Special Art NFTs To Its Users
SuperRare launches RarePass, dubbed “Genesis,” to tempt crypto NFT users. RarePass will allow users to receive specially curated art NFT drops by leading global artists like Pinder Van Arman and XCOPY. Prominent art NFT marketplace SuperRare has launched “Genesis RarePass,” through which users can easily receive curated crypto...
traveltomorrow.com
Travel companies celebrate 60 years of James Bond with themed tours
The James Bond franchise celebrated its 60th anniversary on 5 October, the first film in the series coming out in 1962. Needless to say, the occasion has been marked all around the world and, for the first time, EON Productions, the company behind the Bond legacy, has chosen an official travel agency partner to offer an immersive agent 007 experience.
emsnow.com
EMSNOW/in4ma 2022 European Tour – Enics/GPV Group
The first stop on Eric Miscoll and Dieter Weiss’ European tour 2022 is Västerås, Sweden where they visit one of the Enics facilities and meet with Peter Back and Peter Bouwsema. Among other things, they learn about the progress of the merger between Enics and GPV Group, announced this past June. On the podcast they discuss what they heard during the facilities tour about the synergies between the two companies, how it will impact their industrial customer base and the new geographic footprint the company will have when the merger is finalized.
hotelnewsme.com
MEREX INVESTMENT SIGNS DEAL WITH M MANAGEMENT TO ADD TO THE SQUARE’S OFFERING WITH AWARD-WINNING F&B OUTLETS
Merex Investment, the owner and operator of City Walk, The Beach and La Mer, has partnered with M Management, the hospitality brand developing people-centric concepts, to expand its portfolio of F&B outlets at The Square in City Walk with the scheduled opening of two award-winning dining concepts, Mythos Urban Greek Eatery and Nola Bijou Bistro & Bar.
technode.global
Indonesia fisheries start-up FishLog closes $3.5M pre-Series A round
Indonesia fisheries start-up FishLog announced Wednesday that it has successfully closed its pre-Series A round, with participation from BRI Ventures, Accel, Insignia Ventures Partners, Patamar Capital, Indogen Capital, and Triputra Agri Group. FishLog said in a statement the funds raised will go towards strengthening Indonesia’s domestic fisheries cold chain networks...
traveltomorrow.com
Mina Guli is running 200 marathons to help tackle the world’s water crisis
Australian ultra-marathoner and environmental activist Mina Guli plans to run 200 marathons in 365 days until the start of the United Nations Water Conference in March 2023. As of September 2022, she has passed the halfway mark, running 100 marathons in Australia, Central Asia and Africa since May 2022, and moving onto Europe.
MF Brands Group Names Carole de Montgolfier Chief Sustainability Officer
PARIS — MF Brands Group has named Carole de Montgolfier to the new position of chief sustainability officer to lead overall corporate social responsibility strategy. The seasoned CSR executive will be responsible for overseeing sustainability goals at a group level, as well as coordinate between the company’s brands including Aigle, Gant, Lacoste, Tecnifibre and The Kooples.More from WWDFront Row at Miu Miu RTW Spring 2023Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2023 “We are delighted to welcome Carole de Montgolfier to the group. With her dual expertise in finance and CSR, we will be able to rely on...
worldlandscapearchitect.com
Porto De Phuket | Phuket, Thailand | XSiTE Design Studio
Porto De Phuket is the First Open Air Lifestyle Mall in the south of Thailand. This project seeks to integrate the interior, architecture and natural landscape spaces. Mesmerizing by Phuket’s unique landscape settings and the site’s abundant existing trees, the landscape architect pays respect to the existing site condition and preserves over 200 trees on the site. In planning, Phuket’s local fishing village is used as inspiration to form the building groups which integrate with a variety of green open spaces. These green areas are spread throughout the site offering multi-purpose programs, and relaxation spaces and promoting the ecological function of natural run-off areas. Moreover, the team interprets Phuket’s natural landscape characters into the contemporary design language that harmoniously corresponds with the Architecture style, promoting the identity of the project and the site.
TechCrunch
500 Global, GIZ establish bootcamp for accelerators in Africa to help them define sustainable business models
The program, dubbed Bootcamp for Accelerator Managers (BAM), will use project-based teaching and real-world scenarios informed by 500 Global’s work running over 80 accelerator programs across the globe, and GIZ’s Make-IT in Africa experience in igniting innovation on the continent. Fifteen accelerators from key tech hubs, including Uganda,...
3printr.com
Orascom Construction and COBOD bring latest 3D printing construction technology to Egypt
Orascom Construction PLC (NASDAQ Dubai: OC; EGX: ORAS) announced that it has formed an exclusive partnership with Denmark-based COBOD International to bring the latest 3D Printing Construction (“3DPC”) technology for the first time to Egypt. The partnership, owned 76% by Orascom Construction and 24% by COBOD, will play...
Defining the Ins and Outs of Cultural Transformation
Cultural transformation is something that scores of brands are trying to reach and yet there is no direct route to get there, or way to succinctly define it. Like the varied people that so many companies have as customers, but may not recognize as such, finding the right quotients requires blending authenticity, diversity and inclusion. Mining and defining the topic in “The Culture Factor” discussion were Sissi Johnson, MBA professor and SelfSells founder; Roberto Ramos, chief executive officer and chief creative officer at Ideatelier, and Matthew Yokobosky, senior curator of fashion and material culture at the Brooklyn Museum. Tara Donaldson, WWD’s...
traveltomorrow.com
China’s trackless trams could revitalize city suburbs
China’s trackless trams could revitalize city suburbs. They’re a cross between light rail and a city bus. They run on rubber tires instead of tracks but the ride is smoother than a bus due to stabilizing technology. The system is currently in use in the Chinese cities of Zhuzhou, Yibin and Yancheng.
Comments / 0