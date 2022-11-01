Read full article on original website
Decapitated body of high school teacher found at Myanmar school with ominous warning nearby: "I will be back"
The decapitated body of a high school teacher was left on grotesque display at a school in central Myanmar after he was detained and killed by the military, witnesses said Thursday, marking the latest of many abuses alleged as the army tries to crush opposition to military rule. According to...
At least 60 dead, many injured after India bridge collapse
NEW DELHI — (AP) — At least 60 people died and many are feared injured after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday evening in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging in the water, officials said. Authorities said the 19th-century, colonial-era bridge...
Young girls being sold in India to repay loans, says human rights body
Young girls in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan are being sold as “repayment” for loans their parents cannot afford, the national body that protects human rights has said. The National Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the state government demanding a police inquiry and answers...
UK executive at Saudi Aramco gets jail time alongside 'very serious' criminals for using a satellite phone in India
A British executive for the oil company Saudi Aramco spent a week locked up in an Indian jail alongside some 'very serious' criminals after he visited the country for a yoga retreat. Fergus MacLeod, head of investor relations for the world's largest oil exporter, was arrested at a hotel at...
UK-India free trade deal 'on the verge of collapse' after 'disrespectful' Home Secretary Suella Braverman sparks outrage in Delhi with attack on Indian migrants saying they are worst offenders for overstaying their visas
Britain's key trade deal with India is in danger of being scrapped by Delhi after comments by the Home Secretary about Indian migrants in the UK sparked outrage. The Modi administration is furious at comments made by Suella Braverman last week in which she warned Prime Minister Liz Truss against easing immigration rules in any post-Brexit agreement.
France 24
More than 130 killed in India suspension bridge collapse
At least 132 people were killed in the western Indian state of Gujarat on Sunday when a footbridge packed with sightseers enjoying holiday festivities collapsed and plunged them into the river below. “The death toll in the bridge collapse incident has gone up to 132. The search and rescue operations...
Chinese Official Was Giving a Routine COVID Briefing. Then Someone Noticed Her Earrings.
A Chinese official landed in hot water after her posh outfit at a press conference went viral and sparked an online debate about appropriate attire for civil servants. Li Shaoli, an official from Hohhot, the capital of China’s Inner Mongolia region, hosted a press briefing Saturday on the city’s COVID outbreak. She detailed the authorities’ measures to properly sterilize patients’ apartments, including discarding their bedding and refrigerated food as medical waste.
France 24
Nile is in mortal danger, from its source to the sea
Climate change, pollution and exploitation by man are putting existential pressure on the world's second longest river, on which half a billion people depend for survival. All along its 6,500-kilometre (4,000-mile) length, alarm bells are ringing. From Egypt to Uganda, AFP teams have gone out on the ground to gauge...
Indian states ban guns and airguns to safeguard Amur falcons
Assam, Nagaland and Manipur officials also confiscate catapults and nets to ensure birds can recuperate
traveltomorrow.com
4 budget-friendly destinations you need to visit
You can surely get that thrill of adventure and discover endless roads without breaking the bank. There are a lot of unique places around the world where you can enjoy the moment at a very reasonable price. Here’s a list of 4 budget-friendly destinations you need to visit. 1....
traveltomorrow.com
Mina Guli is running 200 marathons to help tackle the world’s water crisis
Australian ultra-marathoner and environmental activist Mina Guli plans to run 200 marathons in 365 days until the start of the United Nations Water Conference in March 2023. As of September 2022, she has passed the halfway mark, running 100 marathons in Australia, Central Asia and Africa since May 2022, and moving onto Europe.
traveltomorrow.com
China’s trackless trams could revitalize city suburbs
China’s trackless trams could revitalize city suburbs. They’re a cross between light rail and a city bus. They run on rubber tires instead of tracks but the ride is smoother than a bus due to stabilizing technology. The system is currently in use in the Chinese cities of Zhuzhou, Yibin and Yancheng.
Tanzania says Mount Kilimanjaro fire largely contained
The fire burning on Mount Kilimanjaro for almost two weeks has been largely contained after hundreds of military personnel were deployed to help, Tanzania’s prime minister said Thursday.The blaze destroyed 33 square kilometers (nearly 13 square miles) on Africa's tallest and most famous mountain, Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa said.The fire started on Oct. 21 near the Karanga camp, which is popular among the thousands of hikers who attempt the climb of the mountain every year.The cause of the fire has yet to be established and investigations are ongoing, the prime minister said, adding that strong winds complicated the response.On...
Forgotten Uyghurs locked up in Thailand face 'hell on earth'
Almost a decade after fleeing China, more than 50 Uyghurs are languishing in Thai detention facilities, living in constant fear of being sent back. "The situation is terrible," he told AFP. "They live with the fear that if they are ever sent back to China, they would suffer persecution there."
traveltomorrow.com
Braga to host UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network Annual Conference in 2024
The Portuguese city of Braga has been selected as the Host City of the XVI UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) Annual Conference in 2024. The announcement was made by Directror General Audrey Azoulay on the occasion of this year’s World Cities Day. “This conference will give a central place...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits victims of Indian bridge collapse that killed 135
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited the Morbi district where a bridge collapse on Sunday killed 135 people in one of the worst infrastructure accidents in the country's history.
traveltomorrow.com
Responsible Tourism at World Travel Market, London
For the last few years the World Travel Market (WTM), London has emerged as the largest annual Responsible Tourism event with an extensive programme of panels and interviews and the Responsible Tourism Awards, which I wrote about here a couple of weeks ago. WTM has promoted Responsible Tourism since it launched its Responsible Tourism Day back in 2007. As Juliette Losardo, the exhibition director of WTM, London said back in September: “Building a robust and responsible future for travel and tourism is a priority, and World Travel Market London aims to unite the global travel industry with that shared objective”.
The Election of Lula is Only the Beginning of Brazil’s Healing
Still traumatized from Jair Messias Bolsonaro’s unthinkable 2018 victory, we considered riding out Sunday’s election at home—like Buddhist monks—quietly meditating on his defeat. But it was too much pressure, so instead we grabbed some candles and headed to a party in Santa Teresa, a bohemian neighborhood in Rio, to gather.
thenewscrypto.com
Indian home minister blames crypto for growth in anti-social activities
Amit shah stated that the amount of drug smuggling cases has increased by 152% between 2006-2022. According to ANI, more than 13 tons of drugs were seized in the presence of the Shah. Amit Shah, the union home minister of India, alleged that the volume of drugs being smuggled through...
US News and World Report
India's Gujarat State Calls off Search After Fatal Bridge Collapse
MORBI (Reuters) - India's Gujarat state on Thursday said that the search operation following the collapse of a bridge that led to the death of 135 people had been called off. Local fire brigade, state and national disaster teams will be kept on standby, a government statement said. The colonial-era...
