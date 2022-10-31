Read full article on original website
Five foods to eat to improve your sleep
Start eating your way to better sleep by adding these relaxation-prompting, snooze-inducing foods to your plate. Dreamstime/TNS. Shortchanging your sleep makes you feel pretty crummy (as you likely know!), but the impact is even worse than you may think. Poor sleep can weaken your immune system, leaving you more susceptible...
Deep sleep is when your body clears toxins from your brain — here are 6 ways to get more of it
Your body goes through four stages of sleep — here's how to extend the deep sleep phase for optimal memory processing and cellular healing.
Yes, you can actually burn more calories in your sleep — here's how, according to sleep experts
You burn about 50 calories per hour while you sleep, which is approximately 400 a night. Most of your calorie-burning takes place during REM sleep, so extending REM may help burn more. You can do this by sleeping at about 65º F, limiting light exposure before bed, and exercising regularly....
Here’s what you should do to get quality sleep
Americans struggle with getting a sufficient amount of sleep due to demanding work schedules, personal responsibilities, daily habits, or sleep-related conditions like insomnia. Sufficient and quality sleep has been linked with lower risks of diabetes and heart disease, boosting the immune system and improving brain performance. Adult Americans should get...
Yahoo!
Walking to lose weight? New study reveals exactly how many steps you should take
So how many steps should you be walking daily if you want to lose weight? 8,600 is the magic number, according to new research. A recent study by the US's National Institutes of Health followed more than 6,000 patients over four years and the results showed that walking at least 8,600 steps a day helps prevent weight gain in adults.
Elon Musk says he used a popular weight-loss drug to get 'fit, ripped, and healthy'
Elon Musk credited fasting and the weight-loss drug Wegovy for what a fan called his "ripped" body. Wegovy, a brand of semaglutide, helps manage diabetes and was also approved last summer for obesity. The drug is expensive and in high-demand, and can come with gastrointestinal side effects. Elon Musk's secret...
3 Tips For Speeding Up Your Metabolism And Burning More Calories Over 40, According To Experts
Many of us know that aging gracefully is possible with a healthy diet, ample hydration, regular exercise, and a consistent sleep schedule. With that said, it can also feel overwhelming or stressful to create a diet plan, to start exercising more or prioritizing your health in general. We checked in with health experts to learn more about boosting your metabolism over 40, and how to simplify your health goals and keep the most important tips in mind.
The Best Morning Habits To Beat Bloating And Inflammation, According To Doctors
How you start your morning makes all the difference in how you feel throughout the day. Whether you’re meditating for a greater sense of calm, eating a nutritious breakfast for lasting energy, or taking a morning jog to get your blood moving, your morning routine can make or break your day—especially if you struggle with digestive issues and inflammation. Luckily, there are a few simple habits you can practice each morning in order to kick these problems to the curb.
Medical News Today
Weight loss pills for obesity: New guidelines rank best drugs
Researchers conducted a meta-analysis of different FDA-approved anti-obesity drugs. They recommended four drugs alongside lifestyle changes to treat obesity when lifestyle interventions alone are insufficient. Expert commentators note that access due to cost remains a hurdle for these drugs becoming mainstream. The prevalence of obesity in the United States increased...
TODAY.com
Is decaf or regular coffee healthier for your heart?
Coffee, whether it’s caffeinated or not, may be good for the heart and may lead to a longer life if it’s consumed in moderation, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from nearly 450,000 British adults revealed that the biggest health benefit was associated with drinking two to three cups of java per day. Caffeinated, but not decaffeinated, coffee was associated with a lower risk of irregular heart rhythms, according to the report published in the European Journal of Cardiology.
Using a Weighted Blanket May Naturally Boost a Key Sleep Hormone, Study Finds
For many people who struggle with anxiety and poor sleep, weighted blankets are one cozy, wellness luxury well worth the small investment. Countless shoppers swear by the calming benefits of weighted blankets, reporting better sleep, lower stress and anxiety, and overall increased feelings of relaxation. Most of these weighted blanket wellness claims are anecdotal, but with no side effects or doctor’s prescription needed, who wouldn’t want to give this natural sleep solution a try? If you feel like it helps you sleep and chill out, that’s great! Worst case scenario: It’s not for you, so you return it or give it away as a thoughtful gift.
Walking Each Day to Avoid Weight Gain?
According to new research, walking can help prevent weight gain, obesity, and chronic illnesses. A daily step count of at least 8,200 has been linked to a lower risk of diabetes, high blood pressure, and depression.
These Are The Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To A Cardiologist
Heart health is no joke; it’s one of the essential components in your overall wellness, and if your heart isn’t in good shape, the rest of your body can’t be, either. While there are many factors that play into cardiovascular health, such as stress levels, exercise, and lifestyle choices like cigarette and alcohol use, one of the most important things to keep in mind is your diet. Putting heart-healthy ingredients on your plate every day can help you live a longer life—and on the other hand, there are certain foods cardiologists say you should avoid at all costs in order to protect yourself from heart disease.
Can Coffee Cause Heartburn? Here's the Truth About What Your Morning Cup of Joe Is Really Doing to Your Stomach
The National Coffee Association has found that Americans are drinking more coffee than ever, with the average coffee drinker having at least three cups per day. If you’re a regular coffee drinker who also experiences some discomfort in your chest after a cup or two, it may not be from the energy jolt caffeine provides (though the caffeine may still be to blame). That begs the question: Can coffee cause heartburn?
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Discover Why Late-Night Eating Leads to Diabetes and Weight Gain
Health benefits come from eating during the daytime, demonstrating a potential link to energy release. Scientists at Northwestern Medicine have uncovered the mechanism behind why eating late at night is linked to diabetes and weight gain. According to the CDC, 37.3 million Americans have diabetes, which is 11.3% of the US population. An additional 96 million Americans aged 18 years or older have prediabetes, which is 38.0% of the adult US population. Obesity is a common, serious, and costly disease, with a US obesity prevalence of 41.9%, according to the CDC.
Intermittent fasting affects hormones but may not harm fertility
Intermittent fasting has taken off as a way to lose weight without having to limit types of a food a person eats. But there was little research on how eating only during a few hours of the day and then only drinking water might affect female reproductive hormones. A new...
Life Without Sugar? Can You?
Sugar is highly addictive, even more so than cocaine. It induces biological addiction and alters the brain's mechanism. The average American consumes more than 150 pounds of sugar per year.
Can Eating Late Really Lead To Obesity? We Asked Nutritionists About This New Report
Sticking to a schedule for yourself and rethinking your diet can feel daunting, but many health experts will agree that eating your meals around the same times every day can help your metabolism become more consistent (and this can lead to weight loss!) If you’re not sure where to start, one important tip if you want to lose weight would be to avoid eating too close to bedtime, according to a new study by Harvard Medical School researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital (published in Cell Metabolism in October 2022).
EatingWell
How Much Caffeine Is Too Much in a Day? Here's What a Dietitian Has to Say
Caffeine is a natural stimulant well-known for its health benefits, from boosting your mood to reducing your risk of type 2 diabetes. However, having too much can be harmful to your body. Everyone widely consumes caffeine, whether it's in coffee, tea or energy drinks. According to the National Health and...
Can You Get Hooked On Melatonin? Experts Share the Truth About This Popular Sleep Supplement
A full 25 percent of Americans report struggling to get consistent, good sleep. If you can relate, it's likely that you have a bottle of melatonin in your bathroom cabinet—or you’ve at least considered asking your doctor about it. As with any medication or supplement, it’s important to...
