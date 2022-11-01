Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees coach already interviewed with White Sox for manager opening, report says
Carlos Mendoza could be getting ready to pack his bags. On Monday, the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported the “White Sox got permission to interview Yankees bench coach Carlos Mendoza for manager opening.”. However, The Score reported Monday evening that “According to sources Yankees bench coach Carlos...
Yardbarker
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
South Side Sox
Pedro Grifol looks to be next White Sox manager
On Tuesday, news began to break that Kansas City bench coach and Royals organization mainstay Pedro Grifol would be named the next manager of the White Sox. This news has been a long time coming, given that the White Sox were the last club with an opening to fill it.
Yardbarker
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
FOX Sports
AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
NBC San Diego
On Friar: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Padres Offseason Needs
As it is with every team in every off-season the Padres will have a lot of questions to answer before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training next February. Nothing can really start to happen until after the World Series is over but it's not hard to see what San Diego needs.
theScore
White Sox manager Grifol uncertain about Abreu's future
New Chicago White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol isn't sure if first baseman Jose Abreu will return to the team next season. "I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup ... but again, we have to sit down and see how this roster shakes out ... and see where we go from there," Grifol said Thursday when asked if he would like to see the longtime White Sox slugger in his managerial future, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
Astros rookie Jeremy Peña filling huge holes very easily, rapidly becoming a superstar
Rookie Jeremy Peña is on his way to becoming the first player in MLB history to win both the ALCS and World Series MVP in the same postseason.
Wbaltv.com
Orioles Ramón Urías wins AL Gold Glove for best defensive third baseman
The Baltimore Orioles' third baseman, Ramón Urías, has won the Rawlings Gold Glove for being the best defensive player at his position in the American League for 2022. Urías, 28, is the first Oriole to win a gold glove since Manny Machado in 2015. He was one of the best fielders in the AL, leading the league with the SABR Defensive Index (SDI) rating of 11.1. SDI is a measure of the number of runs saved by a player's defensive performance over the course of a season, compared to the average defensive player at that position. His 11.1 rating was the best by an Oriole since J.J. Hardy in 2016 (11.9) and Machado in 2015 (11.8).
The Chicago White Sox get a new perspective by hiring Pedro Grifol
The Chicago White Sox have a new manager and he has no prior ties to the organization. The White Sox tabbed Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to lead the team out of the disaster that was Tony La Russa’s second tenure running the clubhouse. He is the first manager hired with no prior connection to the franchise since 1992 when the Sox tabbed Gene Lamont.
Phillies' bats go cold in crunch time in Game 5 loss
The Philadelphia Phillies continued to struggle in the clutch in a 3-2 loss to the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series. The Astros lead the series 3-2 as it heads back to Houston. The
