The Baltimore Orioles' third baseman, Ramón Urías, has won the Rawlings Gold Glove for being the best defensive player at his position in the American League for 2022. Urías, 28, is the first Oriole to win a gold glove since Manny Machado in 2015. He was one of the best fielders in the AL, leading the league with the SABR Defensive Index (SDI) rating of 11.1. SDI is a measure of the number of runs saved by a player's defensive performance over the course of a season, compared to the average defensive player at that position. His 11.1 rating was the best by an Oriole since J.J. Hardy in 2016 (11.9) and Machado in 2015 (11.8).

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO