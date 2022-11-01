ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Yardbarker

Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach

While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
CHICAGO, IL
South Side Sox

Pedro Grifol looks to be next White Sox manager

On Tuesday, news began to break that Kansas City bench coach and Royals organization mainstay Pedro Grifol would be named the next manager of the White Sox. This news has been a long time coming, given that the White Sox were the last club with an opening to fill it.
FOX Sports

AP source: White Sox hire Royals coach Grifol as manager

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox hired Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to replace Hall of Famer Tony La Russa as their manager, a person familiar with the situation said on Tuesday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC San Diego

On Friar: A Way-Too-Early Look at the Padres Offseason Needs

As it is with every team in every off-season the Padres will have a lot of questions to answer before pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training next February. Nothing can really start to happen until after the World Series is over but it's not hard to see what San Diego needs.
SAN DIEGO, CA
theScore

White Sox manager Grifol uncertain about Abreu's future

New Chicago White Sox skipper Pedro Grifol isn't sure if first baseman Jose Abreu will return to the team next season. "I think all 30 managers want to see Jose Abreu in their lineup ... but again, we have to sit down and see how this roster shakes out ... and see where we go from there," Grifol said Thursday when asked if he would like to see the longtime White Sox slugger in his managerial future, according to NBC Sports Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Wbaltv.com

Orioles Ramón Urías wins AL Gold Glove for best defensive third baseman

The Baltimore Orioles' third baseman, Ramón Urías, has won the Rawlings Gold Glove for being the best defensive player at his position in the American League for 2022. Urías, 28, is the first Oriole to win a gold glove since Manny Machado in 2015. He was one of the best fielders in the AL, leading the league with the SABR Defensive Index (SDI) rating of 11.1. SDI is a measure of the number of runs saved by a player's defensive performance over the course of a season, compared to the average defensive player at that position. His 11.1 rating was the best by an Oriole since J.J. Hardy in 2016 (11.9) and Machado in 2015 (11.8).
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

The Chicago White Sox get a new perspective by hiring Pedro Grifol

The Chicago White Sox have a new manager and he has no prior ties to the organization. The White Sox tabbed Kansas City Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol to lead the team out of the disaster that was Tony La Russa’s second tenure running the clubhouse. He is the first manager hired with no prior connection to the franchise since 1992 when the Sox tabbed Gene Lamont.
CHICAGO, IL

