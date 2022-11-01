Read full article on original website
EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
Russia-Ukraine war evokes Europe’s privatized ‘nuclear renaissance,’ over $400 million raised
The energy crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukrain war has led to a sprout of private companies in Europe expediting a "nuclear renaissance." Even before the end of the year, over U.S. $400 million has been raised in 2022 by nuclear startups in Europe, Business Insider reported on Tuesday. "Russia's...
UK agrees to negotiate with Mauritius over handover of Chagos Islands
Foreign secretary indicates major reversal of policy that could allow return of people expelled by Britain in 1970s
Paramount+ To Launch On Virgin Media In UK
Paramount has struck a multi-year distribution agreement with Virgin Media, extending a long-term partnership between the pair. Streamer Paramount+, which has been heavily prioritizing international, will debut on Virgin TV in 2023, handing the 8,000-hour platform distribution in thousands of homes. AVoD service Pluto TV will also appear on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services, while networks Channel 5, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon remain on the platform. Sarah Rose, Chief Operations and Commercial Officer, UK and Canada, said the move “supports our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK.” Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra told investors on a third-quarter earnings...
Exclusive-Telcos push EU to make Big Tech pay for network costs
PARIS/STOCKHOLM, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Telecom operators are pushing the European Union to implement new laws that would make Big Tech pay for network costs, following Australia's example, according to four sources close to the matter.
BBC
Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise
The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
German manufacturing slumps in October as new orders drop - PMI
BERLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The downturn in Germany's manufacturing sector gathered pace in October as output and new orders slumped, marking a weak start to the fourth quarter that shows no sign of letting up, a surveyed showed on Wednesday.
CNBC
Danes hand Social Democrats mandate to form government
Danes on Tuesday handed the Social Democratic Party a mandate to form a new government in a general election seen as a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The Social Democrats secured their strongest backing in more than two decades. Danes on Tuesday handed the Social Democratic Party...
India calls for enhanced climate ambition beyond $100 billion per year pledge
NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - India called on rich countries on Friday to live up to their promise of providing $100 billion in annual climate finance to developing nations and urged them to increase the amount for future years at next week's U.N. climate conference.
US worried Russia may try to buy more advanced weapons from Iran
U.S. officials are worried that Russia may try to gain additional advanced weapons from Iran to use in its war in Ukraine, the Pentagon’s press secretary said Tuesday. “We do have concerns that Russia may also seek to acquire additional advanced munition capabilities from Iran, for example, surface-to-surface missiles, to use in Ukraine,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.
Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
Euro zone factory downturn deepened in Oct as demand slumped
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The decline in euro zone manufacturing activity was sharper than initially estimated last month, indicating that the sector is in recession, as the cost of living crisis put a big dent in demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.
Vietnam PM says will keep aiming to control inflation, ensure macro-stability
HANOI (Reuters) -Vietnam will stick to its target to keep inflation under control and ensure macroeconomic stability, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh said on Saturday, as the economy faces fresh challenges.
Ukraine war, geopolitics fuelling cybersecurity attacks -EU agency
BRUSSELS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Geopolitics such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led to more damaging and widespread cybersecurity attacks in the year to July, EU cybersecurity agency ENISA said in its annual report on Thursday.
Russia changes course, rejoins key Ukraine grain export deal
CNN — Russia said Wednesday it was rejoining the agreement that guarantees safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine, a move that may help ease concerns about global food supplies that were raised when Moscow suspended its participation in the pact last week. The decision to...
German industrial orders drop in Sept as foreign demand dives
BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - German industrial orders fell by more than expected in September as foreign demand slumped, putting Europe's largest economy on course for recession, data showed on Friday.
UK rail strikes suspended as RMT says employers ‘seeing sense’ and talks intensifying – as it happened
The rail union says strikes for Saturday, Monday and Wednesday have now been called off
