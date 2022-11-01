ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Sports in Qatar as country hosts 2022 World Cup

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup but soccer isn’t the only sport played in the Gulf Arab country. From traditional pursuits to worldwide competitions, Qatar increasingly has marketed itself as a host for sports of all sorts. Here’s a look...
Deadline

Paramount+ To Launch On Virgin Media In UK

Paramount has struck a multi-year distribution agreement with Virgin Media, extending a long-term partnership between the pair. Streamer Paramount+, which has been heavily prioritizing international, will debut on Virgin TV in 2023, handing the 8,000-hour platform distribution in thousands of homes. AVoD service Pluto TV will also appear on Virgin Media’s TV360 and Stream services, while networks Channel 5, MTV, Comedy Central and Nickelodeon remain on the platform. Sarah Rose, Chief Operations and Commercial Officer, UK and Canada, said the move “supports our ambitious growth plans for streaming in the UK.” Paramount CFO Naveen Chopra told investors on a third-quarter earnings...
BBC

Census: Migration biggest part of England and Wales population rise

The number of people in England and Wales who were born outside the UK has increased by 2.5 million since 2011, latest census data shows. The 2021 survey counted 10 million foreign-born people, among a population of 59.5 million in England and Wales. Of these, India was the most common...
CNBC

Danes hand Social Democrats mandate to form government

Danes on Tuesday handed the Social Democratic Party a mandate to form a new government in a general election seen as a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. The Social Democrats secured their strongest backing in more than two decades. Danes on Tuesday handed the Social Democratic Party...
The Hill

US worried Russia may try to buy more advanced weapons from Iran

U.S. officials are worried that Russia may try to gain additional advanced weapons from Iran to use in its war in Ukraine, the Pentagon’s press secretary said Tuesday. “We do have concerns that Russia may also seek to acquire additional advanced munition capabilities from Iran, for example, surface-to-surface missiles, to use in Ukraine,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder told reporters.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Aeva Expands Globally Amidst Growing Demand for High Performance 4D LiDAR Technology

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 3, 2022-- Aeva ® (NYSE: AEVA), a leader in next-generation sensing and perception systems, today announced the expansion of its global presence with new teams hired in Germany, India and Thailand and the appointment of industry veteran Clement Kong to lead sales in the Asia Pacific region. The new teams will support sales, technology development and manufacturing to accelerate the development of Aeva’s next generation 4D LiDAR™ technology and deepen customer relationships across the European and Asia Pacific markets. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221103005601/en/ Aeva expands globally, hires new teams in Germany, India and Thailand (Graphic: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
getnews.info

Cone Beam Imaging Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,193.6 with CAGR of 9.4% by 2027

The global cone beam imaging market size reached US$ 698.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 1,193.6 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2022-2027. According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Cone Beam Imaging Market Size:...
Reuters

Euro zone factory downturn deepened in Oct as demand slumped

LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The decline in euro zone manufacturing activity was sharper than initially estimated last month, indicating that the sector is in recession, as the cost of living crisis put a big dent in demand, a survey showed on Wednesday.
CNN

Russia changes course, rejoins key Ukraine grain export deal

CNN — Russia said Wednesday it was rejoining the agreement that guarantees safe passage for ships carrying vital grain exports from Ukraine, a move that may help ease concerns about global food supplies that were raised when Moscow suspended its participation in the pact last week. The decision to...

