Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman provided exceptional defense, but it wasn’t enough to win the American League third base gold glove

Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Gold Glove Awards announced, Yankees catcher, infielder win Mets get none
The 2022 Gold Glove Awards are here. Below are the winners, updated as they are announced:. - Mets talking offseason trades | Angels’ Shohei Ohtani update. Thank you for relying on us to provide the journalism you can trust. Please consider supporting us with a subscription. Bridget Hyland may...
Yardbarker
Kyle Schwarber had great reaction to Phillies being no-hit
The Philadelphia Phillies were held hitless by the Houston Astros in a 5-0 loss in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but Kyle Schwarber isn’t sweating it. The Phillies outfielder was asked after the game about his team being no-hit by the combined efforts of four Astros pitchers who appeared in Game 4.
Yardbarker
Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach
While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
Yardbarker
Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem
Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
Yardbarker
The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week
What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
Yardbarker
Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News
The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
Yardbarker
Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents
The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
Yardbarker
Top Pitcher On Market Could Become Available To Red Sox After Latest Report
Will the Boston Red Sox make one of the most notable acquisitions possible in free agency?. It appears that the best pitcher on the planet will be up for grabs this offseason, and Boston has plenty of money to spend after freeing up $120 million following a disappointing last-place finish.
Orioles player wins first career Rawlings Gold Glove
Ramon Urias is only the third Orioles third baseman to earn the honor in team history, joining Manny Machado and Orioles legend and National Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson.
Yardbarker
Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for the 2023 season
The New York Yankees have several big decisions to make this off-season, especially with a number of players either hitting free agency or heading to arbitration. Inconsistent performances may force general manager Brian Cashman to make some lofty changes, notably at shortstop and second base. It is clear the Bombers...
Yardbarker
Masataka Yoshida: The Japanese Star that the Yankees Can’t Miss
The Yankees have had struggles finding a consistent leadoff hitter for quite some time now. While I’m always for adjusting your lineup as the season goes on and shaking things up when the offense sputters, it’s nice to have someone you can reasonably project will perform well at the leadoff spot. There are plenty of options for the Yankees to look at for that leadoff hitter, but perhaps that option isn’t someone who’s played at the MLB level yet.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4
The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
Four Astros pitchers combine to throw second no-hitter in World Series history
In the 118-year history of the World Series, only the late New York Yankees hurler, Don Larsen, in 1956, had thrown a no-hitter in the Fall Classic. That is until Wednesday's Game 4 between the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies. Four Houston Astros pitchers, Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero,...
Yardbarker
Red Sox Linked To Top Free Agent Slugger After Season-Long Power Outage
The Boston Red Sox have a few holes to address this offseason after a last-place finish in the American League East. One of the top free agents on the market could solve of few of Boston's problems, and he's already being linked to the Red Sox. In a roundtable from...
Yardbarker
Braves free agent Dansby Swanson wins first career Gold Glove
Swanson beats out Ha-Seong Kim of the Padres and Miguel Rojas of the Marlins. According to Fangraphs, Rojas led NL shortstops with 15 defensive runs saved, followed by Kim (10) and Swanson (9). However, Swanson was second to only Jonathan Schoop in all of baseball in outs above average at 21.
Yardbarker
Former Player Reacts To The White Sox Manager News
This morning, the Chicago White Sox announced that Pedro Grifol, who had recently served as the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals, would be taking over for Tony La Russa as the team’s new manager. Carlos Mendoza, the New York Yankees bench coach, had been a finalist along...
Yardbarker
MLB world reacts to John Smoltz's incredible Bryce Harper prediction
The internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for Fox, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened.
Five Somerset Patriots named Yankees organization All-Stars
A few Somerset Patriots have been given a postseason honor. Minor League Baseball named five members of the Double-A team to the New York Yankees organization All-Star team. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are those stars within the farm system, via Patriots PR:. Shortstop Anthony Volpe:...
Mets GM Billy Eppler: team willing to play Starling Marte in center field
The Mets are facing a number of high-profile free agents as the offseason looms. Among them is center fielder Brandon Nimmo, who’s easily the best non-Aaron Judge free agent option at the position. Nimmo and his representatives at the Boras Corporation will soon hear from a number of interested teams, as they’re allowed to formally speak with clubs other than the Mets five days after the conclusion of the World Series.
Comments / 0