ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Blue Jays’ Matt Chapman provided exceptional defense, but it wasn’t enough to win the American League third base gold glove

By Originally posted on
Yardbarker
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Kyle Schwarber had great reaction to Phillies being no-hit

The Philadelphia Phillies were held hitless by the Houston Astros in a 5-0 loss in Game 4 of the World Series on Wednesday night, but Kyle Schwarber isn’t sweating it. The Phillies outfielder was asked after the game about his team being no-hit by the combined efforts of four Astros pitchers who appeared in Game 4.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Report: Mike Tosar to be named White Sox hitting coach

While we’ve received a lot of information about who will be part of the next White Sox coaching staff, little has been reported thus far about the team’s next hitting coach. Prior to this afternoon’s press availability where the White Sox are expected to introduce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, rumors have begun to circulate that a coach from Kansas City will be joining Grifol to be the next White Sox hitting coach.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Rockies Insider Reveals An Ongoing Nolan Arenado Problem

Nolan Arenado recently opted into the remaining five years of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. Arenado came to St. Louis from the Colorado Rockies in a trade that still haunts the Rockies organization. Not only did the Rockies not get much back in return, but they also sent...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies vs. Astros score: World Series Game 4 live updates as Houston breaks through with five-run inning

The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies continue the 2022 World Series with Game 4 on Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies took a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series on Tuesday, bludgeoning the Astros with five home runs in a 7-0 win. Teams who have won Game 3 in a tied best-of-seven series have historically won the series more than 69 percent of the time. Here's how to watch Game 4.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

The Cardinals Made 2 Iconic Roster Moves This Week

What was inevitable has finally become official for the St. Louis Cardinals. Yesterday, both Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina signed the papers to confirm their retirements. The Cardinals season came to an abrupt end when they were knocked out in the NL Wild Card round by the eventual National League champion Philadelphia Phillies.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Former Dodgers GM Reacts to the Justin Turner News

The Mets non-tendered Justin Turner after the 2013 season, and Dodgers general manager Ned Colletti eventually signed JT. The move made no waves at the time, but in hindsight, it was one of the most consequential signings in recent Dodgers history. On Monday, Turner received the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Buy or Sell: Braves interest in top MLB free agents

The Braves have most of their 2023 roster set in stone, thanks to Alex Anthopoulos locking up nearly the entire team to long-term contracts. That’s a nice thing to have in your back pocket when coming off a 101-win campaign, but there are still some holes left to fill. And with the Braves hoping to be a top-five payroll in the upcoming years, you can expect them to be very active in free agency every offseason. This winter will be no different, especially with Dansby Swanson testing free agency.
ROME, GA
Yardbarker

Projecting the Yankees’ starting infield for the 2023 season

The New York Yankees have several big decisions to make this off-season, especially with a number of players either hitting free agency or heading to arbitration. Inconsistent performances may force general manager Brian Cashman to make some lofty changes, notably at shortstop and second base. It is clear the Bombers...
Yardbarker

Masataka Yoshida: The Japanese Star that the Yankees Can’t Miss

The Yankees have had struggles finding a consistent leadoff hitter for quite some time now. While I’m always for adjusting your lineup as the season goes on and shaking things up when the offense sputters, it’s nice to have someone you can reasonably project will perform well at the leadoff spot. There are plenty of options for the Yankees to look at for that leadoff hitter, but perhaps that option isn’t someone who’s played at the MLB level yet.
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

2022 World Series top plays: Astros lead Phillies in Game 4

The Houston Astros face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series, exclusively on FOX and the FOX Sports App. Astros vs. Phillies (PHI leads series 2-1) Scoreless first. Unlike the previous two games, neither team got on the board in the first inning. Only...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Braves free agent Dansby Swanson wins first career Gold Glove

Swanson beats out Ha-Seong Kim of the Padres and Miguel Rojas of the Marlins. According to Fangraphs, Rojas led NL shortstops with 15 defensive runs saved, followed by Kim (10) and Swanson (9). However, Swanson was second to only Jonathan Schoop in all of baseball in outs above average at 21.
Yardbarker

Former Player Reacts To The White Sox Manager News

This morning, the Chicago White Sox announced that Pedro Grifol, who had recently served as the bench coach for the Kansas City Royals, would be taking over for Tony La Russa as the team’s new manager. Carlos Mendoza, the New York Yankees bench coach, had been a finalist along...
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

MLB world reacts to John Smoltz's incredible Bryce Harper prediction

The internet may be asking John Smoltz for tomorrow’s Powerball numbers. The retired former Cy Young winner Smoltz, who is now an announcer for Fox, went viral for his unbelievable prediction during Game 3 of the World Series. Smoltz perfectly called Bryce Harper’s first-inning home run off Lance McCullers Jr. moments before it happened.
NJ.com

Five Somerset Patriots named Yankees organization All-Stars

A few Somerset Patriots have been given a postseason honor. Minor League Baseball named five members of the Double-A team to the New York Yankees organization All-Star team. BUY YANKEES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Here are those stars within the farm system, via Patriots PR:. Shortstop Anthony Volpe:...
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets GM Billy Eppler: team willing to play Starling Marte in center field

The Mets are facing a number of high-profile free agents as the offseason looms. Among them is center fielder Brandon Nimmo, who’s easily the best non-Aaron Judge free agent option at the position. Nimmo and his representatives at the Boras Corporation will soon hear from a number of interested teams, as they’re allowed to formally speak with clubs other than the Mets five days after the conclusion of the World Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy