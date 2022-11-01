Read full article on original website
Related
St. John Bosco DL Pulls Back on His Commitment to UW
Husky list of pledges drops to 18 with Sua Letofu's change of heart.
Seattle Could Plant a Real Wet One on DeBoer's Vaunted Offense
Friday's forecast calls for rain and more rain as Huskies host Oregon State.
Behind Enemy Lines: Five Questions for a Washington Huskies Expert
Ahead of Friday’s game between Oregon State and Washington, we’re going behind enemy lines to gain some insight into the Beavers’ week ten opponent. Chris Fetters, editor of the 247Sports Washington team site, Dawgman.com, answers five of our questions and provides a deep dive into the Huskies as they prepare for the matchup against Oregon State at Husky Stadium.
Yardbarker
Beavers Have Better Bye Week Than UW, Climb Rankings
During a shared bye week, Oregon State apparently practiced, ate and slept just a little better than its University of Washington football counterpart. It's one way to explain how the 24th-ranked Beavers, without playing a game last week, entered the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time this season, and then leapfrogged the Huskies in the SI Pac-12 power rankings.
Yardbarker
UW's Odunze Gets His Hands on Everything Except Accolades
What's a guy gotta do to get people's attention outside of Husky Stadium?. After all, Rome Odunze has that memorable name, charming personality, DK Metcalf height, exquisite hands and receiving stats that rank him among the nation's very best. Yet the University of Washington wide receiver continues to lag way...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Leach suggests Mississippi State reach out to former B1G AD
Mike Leach is on board with the idea of working with Bill Moos again. Leach’s Mississippi State program needs a new athletic director after John Cohen left MSU to take the same position at conference rival Auburn. When meeting with the media this week, Leach voiced support for Moos being his boss again.
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado
The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
Here is everything the coaches and players said after UW's 95-64 exhibition win over Alaska-Fairbanks
Here's what Noah Williams, Keion Brooks, and Mike Hopkins had to say after the Hoop Dawgs' 95-64 win over the Alaska-Fairbanks Nanooks.
Comments / 0