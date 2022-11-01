Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Entire Neighborhood in North Carolina was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenCary, NC
Cary Academy is Ranked #1 Private School in North CarolinaJames TulianoCary, NC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Related
Watch: John Calipari Talks Exhibition Win Over Kentucky State
Kentucky head coach John Calipari spoke to the media following the Wildcats' 111-53 win over Kentucky State on Thursday night. Calipari spoke on the unfortunate situation surrounding the passing of sophomore Daimion Collins' father, Ben. He also talked what he saw on the court from the ...
Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Signs With Overtime Elite
Robert Dillingham, a 5-star point guard and Kentucky Class of 2023 commit, has signed a scholarship to join Overtime Elite for the league's second season. “I couldn’t be more excited to join OTE,” Dillingham said. “The team and resources they offer are amazing and this is an incredible opportunity ...
Sporting News ranks Kentucky No. 1 in preseason top 25
Head coach John Calipari attempted to pump the brakes on his team's preseason hype train following Kentucky's 56-38 exhibition win over Division II Missouri Western State at Rupp Arena Sunday night. Clearly, The Sporting News didn't get the memo, ranking the Wildcats No. 1 in its preseason top 25. UK...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky thrashes Pikeville in lone exhibition game
Four Kentucky Wildcats scored in double figures in a 93-45 win over Pikeville at Memorial Coliseum, the Cats' only exhibition game before facing Radford on Monday. Ajae Petty led the way with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each had 14, followed by Maddie Scherr with 13.
whopam.com
Exhibition Thursday Update
Kentucky Cruises Past Pikeville in Wednesday Exhibition. Four Kentucky players scored in double figures as the Cats blasted Pikeville 93-45 on Wednesday night in women’s basketball exhibition action at Memorial Coliseum. Ajae Petty led Kentucky with 15 points, while Robyn Benton and Jada Walker each added 14. Maddie Scherr had 13 points in the contest for the Cats. Kentucky used a superior size advantage, outscoring Pikeville 76-12 in the paint and outrebounding the Lady Bears 59-37. The Cats also distributed the ball well, dishing out 22 assists on 43 made baskets.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kentucky State viewing info and what to watch for
We are now less than a week away from the start of the college basketball regular season, but the Kentucky Wildcats have one more exhibition game to prepare themselves for one of the toughest schedules in the country. This time against in-state school, Kentucky State. The Thorobreds (yes, that is...
Bowl Projections: NY6 Out of Picture for Kentucky
Kentucky's 44-6 loss to Tennessee hampered its chances of finding a way to compete for the SEC East. It also likely put an end to any New Year's Six bowl game hopes. Four games remain on the schedule, and the Wildcats find themselves needing three wins to get to the eight-win mark and likely ...
Awful Announcing
Longtime Kentucky sportscaster Alan Cutler ‘shocked’ to be back on the air
Alan Cutler was only going to come back to broadcasting on his terms. The 70-year-old grandfather and former WLEX-TV sports anchor didn’t need to work. He had been retired from the airwaves since covering the 2018 Kentucky Derby for the Lexington, Ky. station. Quite a sendoff for one of the most recognizable faces in Kentucky media.
earnthenecklace.com
Ally Blake Leaving WKYT-TV: Where Is the Lexington Meteorologist Going?
The residents of Lexington have seen Ally Blake becoming the top meteorologist in two years. They have always liked her positive energy and cheerful smile, which made getting a bad weather report a little bit better. But Ally Blake is leaving WKYT-TV in November. Her viewers are understandably taken aback by this news and curious to learn more about her future career plans. Fortunately for them, Ally Blake answered most of their queries about the departure.
athleticbusiness.com
HS Principal Placed on Leave Following Suicide Death of AD
Marlon Ball, the principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School in Lexington, Ky., was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, according to a district statement mourning the death of Dunbar athletic director Jason Howel. Howell's death Tuesday is being investigated as a suicide, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told the Lexington...
WTVQ
Dunbar high school athletic director, teacher dies unexpectedly
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — Paul Laurence Dunbar’s athletic director died unexpectedly, the school district said Tuesday. Jason Howell was the athletic director and the SAFE teacher at the Lexington school. In a letter to parents, the district said he had been a member of the Dunbar family for...
fox56news.com
Dunbar High School principal placed on leave
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County school district announced the principal of Dunbar High School has been placed on administrative leave, one day after the school’s athletic director died. A statement from Fayette County Public Schools said first-year Dunbar Principal Marlon Ball has been placed on...
hancockclarion.com
HCHS Marching Band Wins at 2022 KMEA Championship Competition
Hancock County High School Marching Band competed on Saturday morning, October 29 at the Semi-Finals at Bryant Station High School in Lexington. The band won Second Place which gave them the opportunity to move on to the State Championship Competition that same evening at Eastern Kentucky University. They competed Saturday evening and won Second Place in State, as well as First Place in music.
WKYT 27
WATCH | FCPS principal placed on leave after ‘allegation of inappropriate conduct’
The need for speed starts with the feed. Some of the best Thoroughbreds eat what’s made under the roof of Hallway Feeds in Lexington. Inside, man and machine team up to produce 220 tons of it a day. WATCH | Ky. national park dryest it has been in over...
WKYT 27
Man sentenced for stealing thousands worth of sports cards from Lexington store
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who stole thousands of dollars worth of sports cards from a Lexington store was sentenced on Monday. Jason L. Cates was sentenced to five years in prison for conspiring to transport stolen sports cards and sports merchandise across state lines. According to his plea...
fox56news.com
Local sheriff's office costume controversy
A local police department is being accused of being racially offensive for their mounted unit's Halloween costume. Peggy Gallek has the pictures sparking the uproar. A local police department is being accused of being racially offensive for their mounted unit's Halloween costume. Peggy Gallek has the pictures sparking the uproar.
WTVQ
Drivers in Nicholasville get some relief at the pump
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- With inflation impacting everything from gas prices to food, many families continue to feel those effects. “It’s often that I’ve had to rob Peter to pay Paul,” said Bianca Beach. Beach works three jobs to help make ends meet. She’s also working on getting...
fox56news.com
NAACP demanding evidence be released in Nicholasville police shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington-Fayette chapter of the NAACP is demanding the Nicholasville Police Department release body camera video and other evidence that led to the death of Desman LaDuke. “We the NAACP and the community are in shock that the events that have happened in Nicholasville,...
WKYT 27
FCPS launches new initiative to combat teacher shortage
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools is looking to build a diverse education workforce, through a new initiative, called “Grow Your Own.”. The program is aimed at alleviating the teacher shortage by recruiting, developing and retaining educators who are connected to the Lexington community. “This is a...
fox56news.com
New Head Start center planned for east end of Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Congressman Andy Barr joined mayor Linda Gorton and others to announce a $3 million grant for a new Head Start center planned for the east end neighborhood. The center will feature five early childhood classrooms for children to get an early start on education before kindergarten.
Comments / 0