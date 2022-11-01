Read full article on original website
nbcpalmsprings.com
Celebrating Palm Springs Pride Weekend
With Pride weekend festivities around the corner, the City of Palm Springs is kicking off the celebrations. The annual Pride flag has been unfurled and the newly announced Arenas District was unveiled. “It’s a symbol of the beginning of Pride weekend for many people.. and it’s a great symbol for...
thepalmspringspost.com
For one Pride Parade grand marshal, honor shows ‘We are achieving the mission that we intended’
When the Palm Springs Pride Parade kicks off Sunday morning, an unsung hero will be leading the way. Third generation spoken word artist and Pentecostal-style storyteller and preacher Rev. Benita Ramsey will be one of this year’s grand marshals. A composer of words, rhythms, and beats, Rev. Ramsey is...
Hemet, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
redlandscommunitynews.com
Peacemakers are needed to resolve conflict in Redlands school district
Whatever you may have heard about the Oct. 25 Redlands Unified School District meeting, it was worse. When I first saw the police presence on campus, I thought it was an over-reaction. However, the moment I stepped inside the multipurpose room on Clement Middle School’s campus, I sensed a powder keg of anger and contempt ready to explode. The meeting was stopped three separate times as shouting and shoving matches erupted inside.
Palm Springs pride events take shape
The Palm Springs Public Library Foundation will host a two-day pride book festival starting Friday in collaboration with Greater Palm Springs Pride. The Pride on the Page festival will be held on Nov. 4 and Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with five panels of LGBTQ+ affirming authors each day at the Welwood Murray Memorial Library patio, 100 South Palm Canyon Drive.
thepalmspringspost.com
Local Legion has important message for LGBTQ veterans, others during Pride
The Palm Springs American Legion has always been a welcoming place for area veterans, but its leaders fear some may not feel that way. This year during Pride they’re making a concerted effort to change any misperceptions. State of play: Scott Vincent, who serves as judge advocate, sergeant at...
thepalmspringspost.com
‘This is home’: Arenas Road, surrounding area officially recognized as a Palm Springs district
In a memorable moment just before the city’s annual Pride celebration kicked into high gear, Arenas Road and the surrounding area — the very heart of the city for many — was officially recognized as a district Thursday morning. Driving the news: Roughly 100 people gathered at...
Palm Springs Pride kicks off Friday
Palm Springs Pride is bringing three days of entertainment to Palm Canyon Drive to celebrate and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community. The event happens every year and brings in thousands of people from out of town. Ron DeHarte, the President/CEO of Palm Springs Pride said that 70% of the people that attend the event are The post Palm Springs Pride kicks off Friday appeared first on KESQ.
Palm Springs gearing up to celebrate Pride this weekend with the unveiling of the ‘Arenas District’ and more
As Palm Springs gears up to celebrate Pride this weekend, the city hosted two events Thursday morning to help kick off the highly anticipated event. Desert Regional Medical Center unveiled their huge rainbow flag over their iconic 'El Mirador' Tower. Richard Ramhoff, Desert Regional Medical Center spokesperson says, "We're proud to fly this flag. We've The post Palm Springs gearing up to celebrate Pride this weekend with the unveiling of the ‘Arenas District’ and more appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
2022 Palm Springs Pride Week underway, culminating with weekend performances, parade
If you’re not aware that it’s Pride Week in Palm Springs, we don’t know what to tell you. If you are aware — Happy Pride!. The news: All this week, there are multiple events throughout the city and surrounding area to celebrate diversity and advance the cause of individual freedom for all. The week concludes Sunday with the city’s biggest annual event — the Palm Springs Pride Parade at 10 a.m.
ukenreport.com
Indio International Tamale Festival Turns 30
INDIO — The world-renowned Indio International Tamale Festival, presented by the City of Indio and produced by Cusp Agency, celebrates its milestone 30th year in 2022, Dec. 1-4. The largest Tamale Festival in the world, has become a critical nexus point for not only the mighty masa but also the richness of Coachella Valley life, crisscrossing music, art, cuisine and celebrating transnational border culture.
redlandscommunitynews.com
Redlands school board campaign turns ugly
Amid the campaign for a position on the Redlands school board —a position that has traditionally been considered non-political, or at least non-partisan — a high level of rancor has marked this year’s campaign. Charges of theft were first leveled at incumbent school board member Patty Holohan’s...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Thermal Schools Evacuated, Two Students Detained
(CNS) – Two middle school students were detained Wednesday after a handgun was taken to Toro Canyon Middle School, prompting the evacuation of three Thermal schools, authorities said. At 10:10 a.m., deputies responded to the area of Avenue 66 and Tyler Street on a report of a threat at...
The La Quinta Community Center is hosting a series of events leading up to the holiday season
The post The La Quinta Community Center is hosting a series of events leading up to the holiday season appeared first on KESQ.
discovercathedralcity.com
New Banners Displayed Along East Palm Canyon Drive for 2022-2023 Program
Crews recently installed this season’s new banners on East Palm Canyon Drive (HWY 111) that highlight local businesses, the Cathedral City Community Amphitheater, and the Downtown Arts & Entertainment District. Each banner is sponsored by a participating business and the funds raised go towards Cathedral City special events. Eric...
spectrumnews1.com
Menifee is California's first solar- and battery-powered microgrid home community
MENIFEE, Calif. — With their taupe exteriors and xeriscaping, the model homes on Hopscotch Drive look like thousands of others in the Inland Empire. But get up close, and visitors will see they aren’t mere living quarters. They’re a template for resilient living in a future that’s increasingly defined by climate change.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
El Paseo Cruise Night Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary
Classic car aficionados and automobile enthusiasts are in store for a treat as the El Paseo Cruise Night celebrates its 10-year anniversary on Friday, November 4. Drivers will meet at the Gardens on El Paseo in Palm Desert, located on the upper level of the parking structure. “We all share...
FodorsTravel
A Queer Guide to Palm Springs, California
Palm Springs is the desert destination of mid-century modern architecture and queer culture. A favorite place of escape amongst Hollywood stars since the 1930s, Palm Springs has also developed a huge LGBTQIA+ following. From November 4-6, 2022, Palm Springs will celebrate its 36th annual Pride culminating with a parade. If you are headed to this sunny destination, below is a list of queer-friendly places you can’t miss.
Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose
Southwest Airlines will launch a new year-round non-stop flight service from Palm Springs to San Jose beginning Sunday. "We've already doubled the number of daily departures and we've more than doubled the number of places with a nonstop link to the Coachella Valley," said Vice President of Network Planning for Southwest Airlines Adam Decaire. The post Palm Springs airport announces nonstop flights to San Jose appeared first on KESQ.
visitpalmsprings.com
12 Restaurants for a Decedent Thanksgiving Meal
Thanksgiving is the perfect time to visit Palm Springs. The weather is beautiful and the hotels are stylish. You can enjoy stunning views of the desert landscape while you relax and celebrate with your family and friends. Here are some great restaurants to enjoy a hearty Palm Springs Thanksgiving dinner.
