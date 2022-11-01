Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Llanelli: Spencer Beynon headbutted door before death - inquest
An Iraq and Afghanistan veteran with post-traumatic stress disorder who died after being Tasered by police had "charged and headbutted" a front door "with force", an inquest has heard. Spencer Beynon, 43, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, was discharged from the Army on medical grounds before his death on 14 June 2016.
BBC
Philip Woodcock: Man in court over fatal FedEx stabbing
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following a fatal stabbing at a FedEx warehouse. Police were called to the centre in Hellaby, Rotherham, on Wednesday morning after reports of a disturbance. Philip Woodcock, 60, was found with critical injuries and died at the scene. Ronald Sekanjako, 48,...
BBC
Victim stalked for almost 20 years calls sentence 'an insult'
The Victims Commissioner for London has described the sentence handed down to her stalker of 19 years as "an insult". In October Elliot Fogel, 47, was found guilty for a sixth time of breaching a lifetime restraining order designed to stop him contacting Claire Waxman. He was given a 16-month...
Foster Mother Accused in 2014 Disappearance of Australia’s ‘Madeleine McCann’
The foster mother who had legal charge of a 3-year-old Australian orphan when he was last seen in 2014 has been accused of lying in another child-related case, according to the New South Wales Crime Commission.The woman, who cannot be named, was taking care of William Tyrrell when he disappeared from her parents’ home in 2014, and police now say they believe she knows where his body is. The boy was last seen wearing a Spider-Man suit and playing in his foster grandparents’ garden. He has often been described as the Australian “Madeleine McCann,” the British toddler who disappeared without...
Murder suspect sought by police over double stabbing found dead in river
A murder suspect sought by police over a double stabbing has been found dead in a river.Miguel Angel Alvarez Florentino, 38, was wanted for the murder of Yolanda Saldana Feliz, 53, and the non-fatal stabbing of a 30-year-old woman in Newham, east London, on Sunday 23 October.The women were found injured at a house in Windmill Lane, Newham, in the early hours of the morning.Police opened a murder investigation and on Wednesday 26 named Florentino as the suspect. Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Newham, said Florentino was known to the victims.Police said detectives found the suspect’s body in a river near Blaker Road, in Stratford, east London, around 7.30pm on Friday evening.He was pronounced dead at the scene.His death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious and his family has been told, as had Feliz’s.Police said a post-mortem examination was needed to formally identify the body but they were confident it was Florentino.There was no update on the injured woman.Speaking after the investigation was launched, Mr Crick said: “I remain shocked and saddened by this incident and my thoughts and sympathies are with Yolanda’s family and friends.”
Schoolgirl, 14, is 'fighting for her life' after she and another girl are hit by London bus and rushed to hospital in horror crash
Two teenage girls have been rushed to hospital, one with 'significant injuries', after a London bus crashed into two pedestrians in a rush hour collision in the north east of the city. Emergency crews including police, ambulance staff and firefighters are at the scene in Stamford Hill, north east London,...
BBC
Sheffield: Dog shot dead in street after owner attacked
Police shot dead a dog in the street after it attacked its owner and went on the loose, prompting nearby schools to keep pupils inside. The woman was "severely bitten" on the arm in the Fox Lane area of Sheffield at about 14:00 GMT on Tuesday. Officers said the dog...
BBC
Police investigate alleged killing of grandmother at care home
Police are investigating the death of an 88-year-old woman who was allegedly attacked by a fellow resident at a care home in Bedfordshire. Sheila Hartman, who had dementia, was taken to hospital with head injuries last month - and died the same day. Her son, Richard Uridge, told the BBC...
BBC
Man and mother jailed over Mitcham man-on-fire drugs killing
A man has been jailed for nine years for killing a father-to-be whose body was found on fire in south London. Jean Loeike Guei's remains were discovered by a cyclist who spotted flames coming from bushes on Mitcham Common in September 2020. Raphael Kokkinos was convicted at the Old Bailey...
BBC
Finley Boden: Baby suffered 'savage' Christmas Day death
A mother and father carried out the "savage and brutal" Christmas Day murder of their baby son after burning and beating him, a court has been told. Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 22, are accused of killing 10-month-old Finley Boden during the 2020 Covid lockdown. He died 39 days...
Man, 60, is knifed to death at FedEx parcel delivery warehouse as police arrest 48-year-old suspect
A 60-year-old man has been knifed to death at a FedEx parcel delivery warehouse today leading to the arrest of a man, 48, on suspicion of murder. Officers from South Yorkshire Police were called to the warehouse in Rotherham at around 9.40am this morning to reports that a man had been stabbed.
‘Disturbing and sad’: Human remains found at Leeds recycling centre
Human remains have been found at a waste recycling centre in Leeds, police have said.Shortly before 10am on Monday, West Yorkshire Police received reports that human remains had been found at the site in Knowsthorpe Way.Officers attended the scene - located in an industrial estate about 3 miles south of Leeds city centre - to assess the remains and establish the circumstances, the force said in a statement.There were no further updates available from the police on Tuesday morning. It is unclear if the remains are those of a male, female or a child.Workers at the site found the remains...
BBC
Kevin Caster death: Woman charged with man's murder
A 44-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a man who died after being found seriously injured at a property in South Yorkshire last year. Kevin Caster, 43, was found at a house on High Hazel Crescent in Catcliffe on 19 October 2021. Paramedics tried to treat...
BBC
Essex teacher who upskirted woman is banned from profession
A former school teacher who took photographs up a woman's skirt has been banned from the profession indefinitely. Simon Tidbury, 33, who taught at a school in Essex, had already admitted upskirting offences in court. The Teaching Regulation Agency (TRA) has now published a judgement that prohibits him from working...
Girl, seven, died after cycling into HGV outside Wiltshire home, inquest hears
A seven-year-old girl died when she cycled into a lorry outside her home, an inquest heard, as residents expressed anger over the number of HGVs turning the picturesque Wiltshire village where she lived into the “wild west”. Eloise Jackson had only recently learned to ride when she fatally...
BBC
Awaab Ishak: Dad complained about mould before boy's death, court told
A father whose son died after developing breathing problems had complained to a housing association about mould in his family's flat, an inquest has been told. Awaab Ishak died shortly after his second birthday in December 2020. Rochdale Coroners' Court heard Faisal Abdullah called Rochdale Boroughwide Housing many times about...
BBC
Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teen son
An "evil" mother and her bodybuilder boyfriend have been jailed for life for murdering her teenage son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski at their home in Huddersfield for months before he died in August 2021. The couple were found guilty of murder after a trial...
BBC
Christie Frewin: Hertfordshire Police officers warned over contact before murder
Two police officers have been given final written warnings after an investigation relating to their contact with a woman before her murder. Christie Frewin, 25, was stabbed by her partner Alex Staines in Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, in January 2021. PCs Gemma Walsh-Beasley and Mike McDermott did not investigate her...
BBC
Crash survivor realised minibus was on wrong side of road
A survivor of a crash that claimed five lives has told a court he realised their vehicle was on the wrong carriageway before "a terrible impact". Alfredo Ciociola, 50, denies causing the deaths of Audrey Appleby, Edward Reid, Evalyn Collie, Frances Saliba and Lorenzo Ciociola by driving dangerously on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
As it happened: Sebastian Kalinowski killers jailed for life
That concludes our live coverage of the sentencing of Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski. Thank you for joining us. WATCH: Mother and partner jailed for murdering teenage son. Mrs Justice Lambert imposed 39-year minimum terms on Agnieszka Kalinowska and Andrzej Latoszewski for the murder of 15-year-old Sebastian Kalinowski. It was...
Comments / 0