VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview
Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash
26-Year-Old Nina L. Allen Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Harrison County (Harrison County, TX)
According to the Texas Department Of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Harrison County on Sunday. The crash happened on I-20 after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash.
Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust
TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
District: Tyler High students, staff safe after shelter in place due to suspicious vehicle
TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD says staff and students are safe after officials placed Tyler High under a "shelter in place" due to a suspicious vehicle in the campus parking lot Friday afternoon. There was no lockdown and students were placed in a shelter in place, Jennifer Hines, Tyler...
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.
Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
People Share Best Public Places to Go When There is a Tornado in Tyler, TX
Where do you go if you're caught outside of your home when there's a tornado in Tyler, Texas?. Like many East Texans, I'm hurrying to finish my work so I can get home asap. We're keeping an eye on the skies. It's a bit odd that we're seeing this in November, isn't it?
Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
Trial for suspended Smith County constable accused of theft could be held in under 2 weeks
TYLER, Texas — The trial for suspended Smith County Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris accused of stealing and abusing his power while serving an eviction notice could be held in under two weeks. Traylor-Harris is charged with official oppression and property theft by a public servant. He posted bail with a...
1 Woman Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kilgore (Kilgore, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Kilgore on Wednesday. The crash happened on Hwy 31 near Kilgore’s Country Tavern Restaurant.
Man killed in Rusk County officer involved shooting was allegedly resisting drug arrest, report says
HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 in Rusk County was allegedly struggling to conceal drugs and resisting arrest, according to a report. In a custodial death report summarizing the incident, the deceased Timothy Michael Randall, 29, “attempted to conceal contraband” during a pat-down after a traffic stop […]
Videos: East Texans document severe weather and storm damage
EAST TEXAS (KETK) — East Texans are documenting storms and storm damage as the area gets hit with severe weather. These photos were shared by Payne Springs Fire Rescue:. Here are some photos of hail in the area of Tawokoni:. Below are photos from damage at the Athens Steel...
Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
Longview man gets 12 years for drunk driving wreck that killed 64-year-old woman
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A man facing intoxication manslaughter charges following a 2017 crash that killed a 64-year-old woman will spend 12 years in jail, a judge decided Thursday. Corie Michael Murray, 32, of Longview, was traveling northbound in the 3000 block of South Eastman Road in Longview on Oct....
Van Zandt County cancels jury duty for Nov. 14 for district court
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The case that was set for jury trial on Nov. 14 in the 294th district court in Van Zandt County has been cancelled, and those summoned are not required to report. However, the Van Zandt County court at law will still have its scheduled jury duty.
WebXtra: East Texans prepare for potential of severe weather Friday
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - In anticipation of stormy weather, East Texans were making any preparations they could. At places like ACE hardware in Longview customers were picking up batteries, flashlights, tarps, chainsaws, anything that could come in handy in the event of power going out. “A lot of it is...
Grant to help Gregg County Historical Museum make repairs
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A grant to the Gregg County Historical Museum will help provide repairs to the building. The $30,000 grant provided through the Texas Preservation Trust Fund from the Texas Historical Commission will be used to repair walls, trim, baseboards and doors in a room on the second floor of the museum. The room had been used for storage and will house the museum archive and oral history library once repairs are completed.
