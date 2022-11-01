ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

KLTV

VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs

MORRIS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas. In Morris County, Daingerfield VFD Chief Jimmy Cornelius said a storm hit Hughes Springs hard. The volunteer fire department and city hall are destroyed, along with several homes in downtown Hughes Springs. Cornelius said an ambulance has been dispatched to the area.
HUGHES SPRINGS, TX
KSLA

Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A highway chase ended in a crash after a woman wanted on charges of theft fled from a traffic stop. Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit started on Highway 31 in Smith County and ended with a wreck at Fourth and Wilson Streets near Highway 80 in Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

18-wheeler stuck underneath Green Street bridge in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Longview animal clinic workers remember coworker killed in car crash

LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Winnsboro Police Department in early morning drug bust

TYLER, Texas — Early this morning Winnsboro Police Department along with Franklin County Sheriffs executed a search and arrest warrant. An adult male and adult female were arrested at the scene and transported to Franklin County Sheriffs Office. According to the Winnsboro Police Department, illegal guns and narcotics were...
WINNSBORO, TX
CBS19

Longview woman killed after I-20 crash in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Longview woman died early Sunday morning on Interstate 20 in Harrison County after striking a stalled vehicle that was involved in another crash. Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was driving east on I-20, drove on the shoulder and struck a 2004 Ford F-150 that was disabled in the eastbound shoulder of Interstate 20 due to a previous crash, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Bubba's 33 to open first location in Tyler

TYLER, Texas — Bubba's 33 is opening their first location in Tyler this Monday on South Broadway Avenue. The franchise has 15 locations in Texas and 38 locations overall in the United States. There is already one East Texas location in Longview, so this will be the second location in the area.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Man killed in Rusk County officer involved shooting was allegedly resisting drug arrest, report says

HENDERSON, Texas (KETK) – A man killed in an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 14 in Rusk County was allegedly struggling to conceal drugs and resisting arrest, according to a report. In a custodial death report summarizing the incident, the deceased Timothy Michael Randall, 29, “attempted to conceal contraband” during a pat-down after a traffic stop […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
ktalnews.com

Videos: East Texans document severe weather and storm damage

EAST TEXAS (KETK) — East Texans are documenting storms and storm damage as the area gets hit with severe weather. These photos were shared by Payne Springs Fire Rescue:. Here are some photos of hail in the area of Tawokoni:. Below are photos from damage at the Athens Steel...
TEXAS STATE
KLTV

Longview woman killed after hitting pickup stopped on I-20 shoulder

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A car crashed into a truck on the shoulder of I-20, killing one driver and leaving the other injured. On Oct. 30 at about 3:15 a.m., Nina L. Allen, 26, of Longview, was traveling east on I-20 in a Toyota Corolla when she struck a Ford F-150 that was disabled from a previous crash on the shoulder of the road, according to a DPS report. The crash happened about 3 miles east of Longview.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: East Texans prepare for potential of severe weather Friday

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - In anticipation of stormy weather, East Texans were making any preparations they could. At places like ACE hardware in Longview customers were picking up batteries, flashlights, tarps, chainsaws, anything that could come in handy in the event of power going out. “A lot of it is...
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

Grant to help Gregg County Historical Museum make repairs

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A grant to the Gregg County Historical Museum will help provide repairs to the building. The $30,000 grant provided through the Texas Preservation Trust Fund from the Texas Historical Commission will be used to repair walls, trim, baseboards and doors in a room on the second floor of the museum. The room had been used for storage and will house the museum archive and oral history library once repairs are completed.
GREGG COUNTY, TX

