Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run

Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft

NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021. According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business. A deputy...
1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle

BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.
Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree

WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
Zachary PD asking for help with theft case

ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department needs your help figuring out the name of the person in the attached picture. Zachary PD would like to speak with this person “in relation to a theft from The Home Depot.”. If you see this person or the truck...
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust

Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
