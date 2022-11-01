Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Greater Baton Rouge State Fair is back in a new locationTina HowellGonzales, LA
3 Great Burger Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Mississippi River ShipwreckM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
11 students injured at Louisiana university partykandelBaton Rouge, LA
Pastor admits to stealing nearly $900,000 from church and congregantsMargaret MinnicksBaton Rouge, LA
Related
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge police arrest 19-year-old suspect accused of murdering 17-year-old off Plank Road in June
----- BATON ROUGE - Authorities responded to a deadly shooting in a neighborhood off Plank Road early Monday afternoon, just blocks from the where two separate shootings were reported a day earlier. The latest shooting was reported around 12:30 p.m. on Oswego Street, just east of Plank Road. According to...
brproud.com
Suspect arrested in Oswego Street shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Today, members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested a suspect in connection to the death of a 17-year-old teen in early June. According to BRPD, authorities arrest Khalil Henderson, 19, for the death of Terran Fobb, 17. Upon Henderson’s arrest, officials seized 372 grams of Meth, 2 1/2 grams of marijuana, 12 grams of psilocybin, a handgun, and an undisclosed amount of money.
wbrz.com
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
brproud.com
Traffic stop for minor concern leads to Baton Rouge man’s arrest on drug-related charges
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area authorities say a 25-year-old driver was pulled over for a minor traffic concern in a Wednesday, November 2 incident that ended with his arrest. According to deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), it was around 8:27 p.m. when they...
brproud.com
Third time not the charm as Baton Rouge man arrested again for DWI
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A traffic stop on Tuesday night ended with the arrest of Wesley Edwards Jr., 47, of Baton Rouge. A member of the Louisiana State Police initiated the stop around 8:10 p.m. after seeing someone “throw a small glass bottle from the driver’s side window,” according to the affidavit.
brproud.com
Louisiana man accused of beating ex-girlfriend after stealing her vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Tuesday, November 1, the Baton Rouge Police Department was asked to investigate a theft. The call came from a location on Greenwell Springs Rd. The person who made the call about the theft was Edward Mack, Jr, 54, of Ethel. Mack Jr. claimed...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man jailed after allegedly threatening gas station clerk, cliental by saying he was going to ‘go get his chopper’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A 43-year-old Baton Rouge man is behind bars after allegedly entering an Old Hammond Highway gas station Wednesday night, engaging in loud arguments with a clerk as well as clientele, and then threatening to “go get his chopper,” which is believed to mean he planned to arm himself with a gun.
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run
Louisiana Authorities Asking for Assistance Identifying Vehicle and Driver in Early Morning Fatal Hit-and-Run Louisiana – On November 2, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 10:45 a.m., LSP Troop L was notified of a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on LA Hwy 1040 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana. An unidentified pedestrian was killed in the crash.
brproud.com
Fourth suspect arrested in Assumption Parish lumber theft
NAPOLEONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — Authorities arrested a fourth suspect connected to an August lumber theft. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the fourth suspect as Claudell Coleman, 46, of Houma. Other suspects previously arrested were Shanta Williams, 25, of Napoleonville, Dohriyond Millien, 31, of Napoleonville, and Jessica Smith, 36, of Napoleonville. All were arrested on simple burglary charges.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Gonzales suspect accused of cashing fraudulent check in Assumption Parish
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of a Gonzales suspect in connection with felony financial crimes on July 21, 2021. According to a news release, deputies arrested 23-year-old Cairon Jamal LeBlanc in connection with a fraudulent check submitted for cashing at a Belle Rose retail business. A deputy...
wbrz.com
Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say
WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month. The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area. Officers...
1 stabbed on Convention Street, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a reported stabbing early Thursday (Nov. 3) morning. A spokesperson with BRPD says authorities responded to the area of 1600 Convention Street, near N. 16th St., just before 6 a.m. due to the incident. The victim’s injuries...
wbrz.com
Man allegedly broke into ex-girlfriend's home, stole vehicle
BATON ROUGE - A man allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend's home and beat her with an iron pipe less than a week after stealing her vehicle. Arrest documents from the Baton Rouge Police Department say Edward Mack Jr., 54, reportedly stole his ex-girlfriend's vehicle after an argument on Oct. 11. She did not see the car again, and as of Oct. 17, has not gotten it back, she told police.
brproud.com
Juvenile arrested after allegedly robbing Walker vape shops, Dollar Tree
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) – A male juvenile suspect was arrested Wednesday after getting caught on camera allegedly robbing several businesses in Walker. According to Walker Police Department, vape shops and a Dollar Tree were robbed after hours between Oc. 6 and Oct. 31. Walker Police Chief David Addison said the suspect broke store windows to get inside. Addison said after reviewing surveillance footage, investigators realized that certain distinctive items of clothing were worn and came to the conclusion that the robberies had been committed by the same person.
brproud.com
Zachary PD asking for help with theft case
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department needs your help figuring out the name of the person in the attached picture. Zachary PD would like to speak with this person “in relation to a theft from The Home Depot.”. If you see this person or the truck...
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust
Eight Arrested and More Than $242k in Drugs Seized in Louisiana Drug Bust. Louisiana – On November 1, 2022, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office revealed that over the previous two months, EBRSO Narcotics conducted an investigation into an alleged drug trafficking organization operating in the Baton Rouge, Louisiana area. This investigation was launched when agents received an anonymous complaint alleging that Donald Lacour, aka “Dumbway,” and Markeith Smith were the leaders of the drug trafficking organization and were selling drugs from an apartment on Rio Drive located close to Merrydale Elementary School.
15-year-old juvenile dead in Opelousas shooting incident
According to Opelousas Police Chief, Martin McLendon, officers responded to the scene of a fatal shooting that took place Tuesday night.
NOLA.com
Two shot in St. Charles Parish; stolen vehicle also recovered
The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating shootings that wounded two people, including a 16-year-old boy. Deputies responding to reports of gunfire in the 1000 block of Paul Fredrick Street in Luling on Tuesday at about 10:45 p.m. found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. A vehicle damaged by gunfire was found abandoned nearby. It had been reported stolen from another parish, the Sheriff's Office said.
Investigation recovers $400,000 in stolen property
Several agencies working in two parishes have recovered oil field equipment they believe was stolen using a stolen truck and trailer.
brproud.com
18-year-old allegedly selling drugs shot in back in attempted robbery; 3 teens arrested
WALKER, La. (BRPROUD) — Three suspects linked to a Sunday shooting that left one teen injured were arrested Tuesday. Deputies responded to Larry Drive on Sunday, Oct. 30 after midnight where they found an 18-year-old victim, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard. The victim was taken to a hospital and is now in stable condition.
Comments / 1