Who pays for the Denton County road bond signs? A PAC with $100K in donations

Campaign materials for Denton County's road-focused Proposition A, such as this sign outside the Denton County Elections Administration building, are handled by a specific-purpose political committee that has raised more than $100,000. Justin Grass/DRC

Denton County residents who have been out during early voting have likely seen signs encouraging them to vote for Denton County Proposition A, with the promise of safer roads and less traffic. Because the county government legally isn’t allowed to use its own tax dollars to advocate for the bond, those signs come from Denton County TRIP ’22 — a specific-purpose political committee that’s raised over $100,000.

Denton County’s road-focused Proposition A is on the ballot for every county voter. The $650 million bond program would fund more than 100 road projects across the county, through partnerships in which the county would split the cost with a municipality or higher agency, like the Texas Department of Transportation.

