"At Toyota, ‘Let’s Go Places’ isn’t just a tagline. It’s a driving force behind everything we do.” So says Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. In the case of this roundup of trucks and SUVs at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, "places" apparently means as far off the beaten path as you can get. There's a clear push into the burgeoning overlanding market, in which owners take their off-road vehicles and customize them with bits and pieces designed to let them operate as self-contained as possible. Think rooftop tents, luggage racks galore, big wheels and tires and even refrigerators and cooking kits.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO