Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Electric Ram Revolution pickup debut delayed until CES in January
The reveal of the Ram Revolution electric full-size pickup has been pushed from November to January, when it will make its debut at CES in Las Vegas.
MotorAuthority
BMW Neue Klasse concept to debut at 2023 CES
BMW is working on its next-generation EV platform, code-named Neue Klasse, German for “New Class,” and fans will get the first taste of what to expect next January during 2023 CES in Las Vegas. During a conference call on Thursday outlining BMW's third-quarter financial results, Nicolas Peter, BMW's...
conceptcarz.com
Toyota And Lexus Announce Associated Accessory Products at SEMA Show
Toyota and Lexus Customers Will Have More Upgrade Options Available Directly Through the Dealer. Toyota and Lexus today announced a new Associated Accessory Products (AAP) program at the 2022 SEMA Show. The new program will bring third-party accessory brands into the vehicle purchase process to broaden and streamline the ways customers can accessorize their Toyota and Lexus vehicles at the point of purchase.
CAR AND DRIVER
350-HP VW Jetta GLI Performance Concept Is the Next-Level GLI
Various modifications and styling changes make this VW Jetta GLI concept for the SEMA show one of a kind. A widebody design and a set of Rotiform Forged “GRZ” Monoblock 20-inch wheels with custom finished AERODISC covers highlight the exterior additions. Performance modifications by RacingLine bring the Jetta...
NBC Miami
Ford Unveils 2023 Escape to Sell Alongside Bronco Sport in Highly Competitive Compact SUV Segment
Ford Motor is updating its popular Escape as part of a two-pronged sales strategy alongside the newer, more rugged Bronco Sport. The starting price for the 2023 Escape ranges from roughly $29,000 for an entry-level model to $40,000 for a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle. The goal is to differentiate the...
Autoblog
Toyota hauls a load of trucks and SUVs to SEMA with an overlanding theme
"At Toyota, ‘Let’s Go Places’ isn’t just a tagline. It’s a driving force behind everything we do.” So says Lisa Materazzo, group vice president of Toyota Marketing. In the case of this roundup of trucks and SUVs at the 2022 SEMA Show in Las Vegas, "places" apparently means as far off the beaten path as you can get. There's a clear push into the burgeoning overlanding market, in which owners take their off-road vehicles and customize them with bits and pieces designed to let them operate as self-contained as possible. Think rooftop tents, luggage racks galore, big wheels and tires and even refrigerators and cooking kits.
The Toyota RAV4 Truck Will Tackle the Ford Maverick for Revenge
The Toyota RAV4 truck could be in the works to tackle the Ford Maverick. See what to expect with the Toyota Scout or new compact option. The post The Toyota RAV4 Truck Will Tackle the Ford Maverick for Revenge appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
Electrify America's New Brand-Neutral Marketing Campaign Shows 'Electric Vehicles Are Worth Watching' and Driving
The campaign called 'As Seen on EV' uses popular streaming TV genres as inspiration to educate consumers and encourage EV adoption. Electrify America, the nation's largest open DC fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs), today launched a new brand-neutral marketing campaign titled 'As Seen on EV.'. Modeled after popular...
5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022
The best used luxury compact SUVs over $25,000 include the 2019 Porsche Macan, 2019 BMW X3, 2019 Audi Q5, 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the 2016 Lexus NX. The post 5 Best Used Luxury Compact SUVs Over $25,000 for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
conceptcarz.com
New Products and Sustainability Highlight Brembo Exhibit at AAPEX 2022
Brembo Product Strategy, Prime, Beyond EV Kit, Brembo Calipers X-Style, and Greenance Kit Concept on Display. Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, is displaying their full line-up of aftermarket brake components at the AAPEX Show this week, in booth A2471, being held at the Venetian Expo, Nov. 1-3. Brembo introduces new portfolio groupings and products at AAPEX:
conceptcarz.com
2022 Toyota Ultimate Overlanding Sequoia TRD Off-Road Concept
Https://pressroom.toyota.com/toyota-and-4wd-toyota-owner-media-show-off-the-ultimate-overlanding-sequoia-trd-off-road-concept-at-2022-sema-show/. The Publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine' Took a 2023 Toyota Sequoia Limited TRD Off-Road SUV and Created its Interpretation of the Best Backwoods Explorer. Joining Toyota at the 2022 SEMA Show, the experts at 4WD Toyota Owner Media, publisher of '4WD Toyota Owner Magazine,' are highly experienced off-road...
MotorAuthority
Volvo provides glimpse at EX90 electric SUV's design
Volvo is just a week out from the reveal of its EX90, and on Tuesday the automaker provided a teasing glimpse. The EX90 is an electric mid-size SUV destined to sit at the top of the Volvo lineup alongside the XC90, and based on a newly developed EV platform that debuted earlier in October in the Polestar 3.
conceptcarz.com
General Motors and Microvast to Develop Specialized EV Battery Separator
Collaboration includes construction of new U.S. separator facility. •New separator technology will aim to improve safety, charging, battery life. •GM named to U.S. Department of Energy Battery500 Consortium. DETROIT – General Motors and battery manufacturer Microvast will work together to develop specialized EV battery separator technology and build a new...
conceptcarz.com
Brembo Sport, GT, and Pista Upgrades Part of Gran Turismo 7 Competition at SEMA
SEMA attendees invited to experience Brembo UPGRADES in Gran Turismo 7® video game to compete in Brembo Challenge to win mini-caliper trophy. Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, will be showing its full line of SPORT, GT, and PISTA UPGRADES and is holding a Gran Turismo 7® competition in booth 22755 at the SEMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 1-4.
conceptcarz.com
Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles with strong bottom-line growth in third quarter
• Operating profit up after nine months by a good 300 million to 356 million euros. •Turnover up to 7.956 billion euros (prior year: 7.3 billion euros) •Market shares up, in some cases significantly, despite drop in units shipped. •More than 20,000 ID. Buzz orders ahead of launch - new...
conceptcarz.com
Brembo Unveils All-New UTV Brake Kit at SEMA
Applications planned for Yamaha, Polaris, and Can-Am side-by-sides. Brembo, the world leader and acknowledged innovator of brake technology, unveiled an all-new brake system for Utility Terrain Vehicles (UTV) and side-by-sides at the SEMA Show today, in booth 22755, at the SEMA Show being held at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Nov. 1-4. The new Brembo UTV brake system is the first of its kind bespoke performance brake kit for the UTV market. Utilizing over 60 years of brake design and manufacturing of brake components for everything from Formula 1 cars to super cars, to brakes that have won the Baja 1000. Engineered using Brembo's load optimization software assuring a stiff robust design for the rigors of off-road driving and racing.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Toyota GR86 Cup Car
Toyota Gives SEMA Show Attendees a Look at its New GR86 Cup Car. Earlier this Year, Toyota Gazoo Racing North America (TGRNA) Announced the All-New Single Make Toyota GR Cup Race Series Featuring the GR86, and Racing Kicks Off in 2023. As expected, Toyota once again powers into Las Vegas...
conceptcarz.com
Genesis GV60 earns IIHS TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS designation
•All-new GV60 earns TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS designation, joining the entire tested 2022 Genesis lineup with top honors. •Fourth year in a row entire Genesis lineup of eligible tested vehicles has earned top honors from IIHS. Today, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced that the all-new 2023 Genesis...
